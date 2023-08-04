Genshin Impact 4.0 release date, 4.0 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 4.0 release date and 4.0 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest Genshin Impact update, with the next patch debuting three new characters, along with some Banner reurns. Additionally, 4.0 also introduces us to the huge new area of Fontaine and the underwater traversal mechanic, along with many story, gameplay, and item updates!

Below, you can find out the 4.0 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 4.0 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.0 release date and time in in UK, BST, CDT, EDT and PDT

Genshin Impact 4.0 will release on Wednesday 16th August. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 4.0 releasing at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 4.0 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 15th August.

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 4.0 release time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 15th August, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 15th August, 11pm (EDT) Central US : Tuesday 15th August, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 15th August, 10pm (CDT) West Coast US :Tuesday 15th August, 8pm (PDT)

:Tuesday 15th August, 8pm (PDT) Australia : Wednesday 16th August, 1pm (AEST)

: Wednesday 16th August, 1pm (AEST) Japan : Wednesday 16th August, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 16th August, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 16th August, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 16th August, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 16th August, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 4.0 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.0 Banners

The version 4.0 Banners debut 5-Star Lyney, and 4-Stars Lynette and Freminet across two Banner phases.

Phase 1 of the 4.0 Banner schedule begins with new Pyro 5-Star Lyney, featured in his Conjuring Chiaroscuro Banner, and returning Hydro 5-Star Yelan featured in her Discerner of Enigmas Banner. Anemo 4-Star Lynette is also featured as one of the boosted 4-Stars on both Lyney and Yelan's Banners.

It's worth keeping in mind for your Wishing plans that Lynette is rewarded for free when you reach Adventure Rank 25.

As usual, the 4.0 Phase 1 Banners will run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 16th August, until they end on Wednesday 6th September.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of the 4.0 Banner schedule we have returning Geo 5-Star Zhongli's Gentry of Hermitage Banner and returning Hydro 5-Star Tartaglia (Childe)'s Farewell of Snezhnaya Banner. New Cryo 4-Star Freminet is also featured as one of the boosted 4-Stars on both Zhongli and Childe's Banners.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Wednesday 6th September until they end on Tuesday 26th September - the day before the expected release date of version 4.1.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new and returning characters you can Wish on during 4.0 in Genshin Impact are:

Lyney (Conjuring Chiaroscuro Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow.

: New 5-Star Pyro character who uses a bow. Yelan (Discerner of Enigmas Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow.

: Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow. Lynette (Conjuring Chiaroscuro and Discerner of Enigmas Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Anemo character who uses a sword.

: New 4-Star Anemo character who uses a sword. Zhongli (Gentry of Hermitage Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a polearm. Tartaglia (Childe) (Farewell of Snezhnaya Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow.

: Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a bow. Freminet (Gentry of Hermitage and Farewell of Snezhnaya Banners - Phase 2): New 4-Star Cryo character who uses a claymore.

It's also been confirmed that we're getting a new 5-Star bow in the next weapon Banner, The First Great Magic, Lyney's signature weapon.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who the other boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated next and current Banners page!

Genshin Impact 4.0 events

The huge Genshin Impact 4.0 update includes:

New Fontaine region

Swimming and diving mechanic

Underwater exploration

2 new Artifact sets

New battle pass weapons

Fontaine craftable weapons

Archon Quest

World Quests

Lyney Story Quest

Multi-layered map

TCG Spectator mode

New party menu looks

New bosses

New enemies

Gyroscope and faster loading for the PS5 version

Leyline overflow event

This is just a selection of the new content available in version 4.0, but it is the most significant updates.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during the 4.0 update to Genshin Impact.

Here's everything we know about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 4.0:

Mega Meka Melee event

For the Mega Meka Melee event the Traveler needs to assist a Fontaine shop owner with some experiments. Additionally, there is an event storyline for Mega Meka Melee called 'Toy War Situation Map' where you explore Bennett's connections to the shop.

The first Mega Meka Melee task is called Torrential Turbulent Charge, which is an underwater challenge where you need to touch Turbulent items to take part in a race to the finish line.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The second challenge, Efficacy Testing Simulation Area, is a combat task where you have to fight different types of enemies, including the new Clockwork Meka varieties.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The third and final challenge, Dance Dance Resolution, is a musical task, but it looks a little different than previous music-based challenges. Here, you take control of a 'Toy Adventurer' and attack at the right moment, matching up with the beat of the music.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The rewards you can earn from the Mega Meka Melee event event include:

Free Bennett character

Primogems

Mora

Crown of Insight

Character Ascension Materials

Character EXP materials

Talent level up materials

Weapon enhancement materials

Sanctifying Essence

Image credit: HoYoverse

Relic Records - Creations of the Hydro Nation event

This seems like a standard item and enemy location event, where you have to explore specific areas to find the targets marked in your Relic Records. It looks like a good way to get rewarded for collecting Fontaine intel that will be handy to know in the long run.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The rewards you can earn from the Relic Records - Creations of the Hydro Nation event include:

Primogems

Mora

Character EXP materials

Weapon Enhancement materias

Weapon Ascension materias

Image credit: HoYoverse

Studies in Light and Shadow - A Fontaine of Enchantment event

This is a photography challenge event where you have to snap photos of scenery and creatures for a character called Bressen. If you can't find the targets, there will be clues in the event menu that can help.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The rewards you can earn from the Studies in Light and Shadow event include:

Primogems

Mora

Character EXP materials

Talent level up materials

Image credit: HoYoverse

Verdict of Blades event

Verdict of Blades is a combat challenge where you have to use the Blade Mirage mechanism to gain an advantage in fighting, and there are also various difficulties you can play the challenges on. It sounds like a pretty standard Genshin combat event.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The rewards you can earn from the Verdict of Blades event include:

Primogems

Mora

Talent level up materials

Weapon Ascension materials

Weapon enhancement materials

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun exploring Fontaine in 4.0!