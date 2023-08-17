Genshin Impact Fontaine guide, including Fontaine characters, Archon Quests, and World Quests

Fontaine is the fifth nation the Traveler and Paimon travel to during the main story of Genshin Impact, but anybody who has completed Mondstadt's Archon Quests can head to the Nation of Justice whenever they like.

Added during version 4.0, Fontaine has all of the usual bells and whistles like new Archon Quests, Reputation system, Commissions, World Quests, domains, and bosses - but Fontaine's unique addition is its new underwater exploration mechanic.

Our Fontaine guide breaks down everything you need to know about the Hydro nation's surface and waters in Genshin Impact, from a list of all Fontaine characters and Fontaine Archon Quests, to links to all of our guides related to Fontaine. So check back regularly for new additions!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

For more help in Genshin Impact, check out our next Banner, redemption codes, and beginner's guide pages.

Everything new added to Fontaine in Genshin Impact

Here's a short list of everything noteworthy added to Fontaine in Genshin Impact:

Underwater exploration

Two new Artifact sets

New battle pass weapons

Craftable weapons

Archon Quests

World Quests

Lyney Story Quest

Multi-layered map update

TCG Spectator mode

New TCG cards and backs

New party menu backgrounds and poses

New bosses

New enemies

Pneuma and Ousia Energy for combat and puzzles

Increase in Artifact inventory limit to 1,800

Eight new Artifact Sets for 'Mystic Offering'

The big new addition exclusive to Fontaine is underwater exploration. You can dive almost anywhere in the region to explore vast underwater areas, with combat, exploration, and puzzle mechanics unique to underwater travel. To aid with navigating the water and land, a multi-layer map feature debuted in version 4.0 with Fontaine.

There are also additions that we've come to expect from each new region in Genshin Impact, such as new Reputation rewards, fishing spots, Shrine of Depths, Sigil exchange at the Fountain of Lucine, and lots of new Teleport Waypoints and Statues of Seven. Any reguar feature or system available in the other regions is available in Fontaine as well.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Fontaine characters list

We know of 10 new playable characters from Fontaine. The list of all Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact so far is:

Charlotte

Clorinde

Freminet (4-Star - released Version 4.0 Phase 2)

Furina (AKA Focalors, Fontaine's Archon)

Lynette (4-Star - released Version 4.0 Phase 1)

Lyney (5-Star - released Version 4.0 Phase 1)

Navia

Neuvillette

Sigewinne

Wriothesley

The Hydro version of The Traveler also debuted with Fontaine, but we don't really classify them as a Fontaine character exactly - but the Hydro Traveler can jump and dive while swimming like other Fontaine natives!

Image credit: HoYoverse Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse Image credit: HoYoverse Starting from the top, left to right: Neuvillette, Navia, Clorinde, and Wriothesley.

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet are all available to Wish on during version 4.0, but we'll have to wait on official details for the release order of the other seven Fontaine characters, and any more added in the future. You can check our next Banner page to keep up to date with all the latest leaks and official information on future Fontaine characters.

Version 4.0 is here! Our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems if you want Lyney - and check him out on our tier list. For improving Lyney, you'll need lots of Rainbow Rose, and Lynette requires Lumidouce Bell. You'll also need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact Fontaine Archon Quest list

Including brief descriptions of the main objectives, here's a list of all Fontaine Archon Quests in Genshin Impact:

Chapter 4 Act 1 - Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur

You need to be Adventure Rank 40 to unlock Act 1 of Chapter 4 in Genshin Impact.

We're introduced to many of Fontaine's key characters in its first act, including Lyney, Lynette, Navia, Neuvillette, and Furina, the current Hydro Archon of Fontaine. The story focuses mainly on Lyney and an incident that occurs during one of his magic shows. Beware of spoilers below if you haven't completed the quest yet!

There are three sub-quests in 'Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur':

Soloist's Prologue The City of Rains and Remembrance Lies Cast Shadows Under Gathered Lights

Soloist's Prologue objectives:

Go to Caravan Ribat Go to Romaritime Harbor in Fontaine Talk to the young woman by the water Follow Lyney Talk to Lyney Distribute Magic Pockets to the nearby residents (3) Talk to Lyney Collect materials used to make Magic Pockets (3) Talk to Lyney Go to the top of the lift to cut off the thief's escape Talk to Lyney Ride the aquabus to the Court of Fontaine Go to the Court of Fontaine

The City of Rains and Remembrance objectives:

Go to where Lyney is Go to Beaumont Workshop Defeat the Confrerie of Cabriere henchmen Talk to Childe Ride the Navia Line and head to Erinnyes Go to the fountain plaza in front of the opera house Enter the Opera Epiclese Go to the seats Lyney arranged Watch the magic show

Lies Cast Shadows Under Gathered Lights objectives:

Talk to the Gardes Look for clues inside the opera house (3) Search the underground passage for clues Return to the surface Wait until the trial on the following day (08:00 – 10:00) Participate in the trial Cross-examine Lyney Continue taking part in the trial Talk to Lyney Leave the opera house

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Chapter 4 Act 2 - As Light Rain Falls Without Reason

You need to be Adventure Rank 40 to unlock Act 2 of Chapter 4 in Genshin Impact.

The second act of Chapter 4 focuses more on Navia, as the Traveler and Paimon assist her in discovering the truth behind who's really responsible for the serial kidnappings of Fontaine's young women. Beware of spoilers below if you haven't completed the quest yet!

There are three sub-quests in 'As Light Rain Falls Without Reason':

Like the Faint Moonlight of Yesteryear The Truth, Lost With the Rain When All Return to the Waters

Like the Faint Moonlight of Yesteryear objectives:

Go to Hotel Debord Go to the fountain plaza in front of the opera house Go to the Spina di Rosula stronghold

The Truth, Lost With the Rain objectives:

Go to the Chief Justice's office Go to Poisson Talk to Melus on the ship Visit Jacques' family Talk to Florent Go to the Court of Fontaine and speak to Thierry Contact Marcel Go over the clues with Navia

When All Return to the Waters:

Find a way to get underwater Go to the place Melus mentioned Find the entrance to the "headquarters" Proceed deeper within to investigate Look for clues in the headquarters' depths Analyze the clues you've found with Paimon Look for clues related to "Vacher" Race back to the opera house and submit the evidence Leave the opera house Bring Marcel to the fountain plaza Talk to Neuvillette

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

That's it for Archon Quests in Fontaine for now, but more will be added in future patches. We'll update this page when more Archon Quests are released.

Genshin Impact Fontaine World Quest list

We know of 32 Fontaine World Quests added to Genshin Impact so far, but there could be more we don't know of just yet, and we've not counted quest chain sub-quests. We'll update this page if we come across more World Quests, and when more are added to Fontaine in future patches.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

In the meantime, in alphabetical order, here's a list of all Fontaine World Quests in Genshin Impact:

A Certain Notice

A Certain Stamp

A Certain Trifle

A Fontainian Message

Ancient Colors: Act 1

Ancient Colors: Act 2

Ancient Colors: Act 3

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz: Act 1

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz: Act 2

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz: Act 3

Another Horizon of Adventure

Aqueous Tidemarks

Book of Esoteric Revelations

Danger Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine

Echoes of the Ancient World

Fishing Game

Good Stuff, but Terrible Taste

"Hey, this isn't Pumpkin Soup..."

In Expert Company? (1)

In Expert Company? (2)

Semi-Automatic Forging

Still Mouthwatering!

Steambird Interview

Strange Stone Chronicle

The Final Question

The Fountain Flows Again

The Lone Phantom Sail

The Three Primary Colors of the Solar Corona

Truly Mouthwatering!

Unfinished Story

Upon a Flowery Field of Grass

Were It So Easy

All of our Genshin Impact Fontaine guides listed

We've got guides to help with all types of content in Fontaine, including character builds, material locations, and the new reward systems.

Getting started:

Character builds and materials:

Material locations:

Reward systems:

Reward locations:

Other useful pages:

Hope you're having a great time in Fontaine!