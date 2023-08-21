Genshin Impact Neuvillette materials, kit, and Constellations

Neuvillette is a 5-Star Hydro character who will likely be added to Genshin Impact during version 4.1.

While Neuvillette will likely be featured as a boosted 5-Star character on one of the next Banners in version 4.1, he will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

If you want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, we've listed leaks of Neuvillette's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level him up to his full potential right away. To understand how you might play him, we've also detailed what we know about Neuvillette's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information from, so Neuvillette's materials and kit might change upon his official release.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

Be sure to check out our beginner's guide with tips and tricks, and Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Neuvillette and other characters.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette kit

Neuvillette is a 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst, and seems to be best used in an on-field main DPS role by using special charged attacks.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Neuvillette's official release, here's a summary of Neuvillette's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Hydro.

: Hydro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Normal Attack : As Still Waters.

: As Still Waters. Elemental Skill : O Tears, I Shall Replay.

: O Tears, I Shall Replay. Elemental Burst : O Tides, I Have Returned.

: O Tides, I Have Returned. Passive one : Heir to the Ancient Sea's Legacy (When a party member triggers a Vaporize, Frozen, Electro-Charged, Bloom, Hydro Swirl, or a Hydro Crystallize reaction on opponents, one stack of Past Draconic Glories will be granted to Neuvillette for 30 seconds, for a maximum of three stacks. This will increase the damage of Neuvillette's charged attack by 110%, 130%, or 160%, dependent on how many stacks of Past Draconic Glories he has. Each stack created by each elemental reaction exists independently).

: Heir to the Ancient Sea's Legacy (When a party member triggers a Vaporize, Frozen, Electro-Charged, Bloom, Hydro Swirl, or a Hydro Crystallize reaction on opponents, one stack of Past Draconic Glories will be granted to Neuvillette for 30 seconds, for a maximum of three stacks. This will increase the damage of Neuvillette's charged attack by 110%, 130%, or 160%, dependent on how many stacks of Past Draconic Glories he has. Each stack created by each elemental reaction exists independently). Passive two : The High Arbitrator's Discipline (For each 1% of Neuvillette's HP over 30%, he gains 0.6% Hydro damage bonus. A maximum of 30% can be obtained this way).

: The High Arbitrator's Discipline (For each 1% of Neuvillette's HP over 30%, he gains 0.6% Hydro damage bonus. A maximum of 30% can be obtained this way). Exploration bonus: Gather Like the Tide (All party members' underwater movement speed is increased by 15%).

Neuvillette Normal Attack - As Still Waters

Tapping Neuvillette's normal attack deals Hydro damage up to three times, and his plunge attack damages all opponents in his path, dealing AoE Hydro damage upon impact.

The charged normal attack Empowerment: Legal Evaluation makes Neuvillette gather the power of water, forming a Seal of Abitration. In this state, Neuvillette can move, change facing, and absorb any Sourcewater Droplets in a certain AoE. Every Droplet he absorbs will increase the formation speed of the Seal, and heals Neuvillette based on his Max HP.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

When the charging is stopped, if the Symbol hasn't been formed yet, then a normal charge attack will be unleashed, dealing AoE Hydro damage. If it has been formed, then a Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment will be unleashed instead. Equitable Judgment unleashes surging torrents, dealing continuous AoE Hydro damage to all opponents in a straight-line area in front of Neuvillette.

Unlike ordinary charged attacks, Equitable Judgment does not consume any Stamina. However, if Neuvillette's health is above 50% he will continuously lose HP while using this attack.

Neuvillette Elemental Skill - O Tears, I Shall Replay

Neuvillette Summons a Raging Waterfall that deals AoE Hydro damage to opponents in front of him. After hitting an opponent, this skill generates three Sourcewater Droplets near that opponent.

Neuvillette's Skill also produces Pneuma-aligned energy when a Spiritbreath Thorn emerges, dealing Pneuma Hydro damage.

Neuvillette Elemental Burst - O Tides, I Have Returned

Neuvillette unleashes a rupturing wave that deals AoE Hydro damage based on his maximum HP. After a short interval, two waterfalls descend and deal Hydro damage in a smaller AoE, generating six Sourcewater Droplets within an area in front.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Neuvillette Talent materials

Everamber. | Image credit: HoYoverse

To get the most out of using Neuvillette, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Neuvillette, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Transoceanic and Equity materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Neuvillette has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Neuvillette Talent materials you need to improve one of his abilities:

Neuvillette Talent level Neuvillette Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Equity, x6 Transoceanic Pearl 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Equity, x3 Transoceanic Chunk 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Equity, x4 Transoceanic Chunk 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Equity, x6 Transoceanic Chunk 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Equity, x9 Transoceanic Chunk 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Equity, x4 Xenochromatic Crystal, x1 Everamber 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Equity, x6 Xenochromatic Crystal, x1 Everamber 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Equity, x9 Xenochromatic Crystal, x2 Everamber 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Equity, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal, x2 Everamber, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Neuvillette's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Equity

x6 Transoceanic Pearl

x6 Everamber

x21 Guide to Equity

x22 Transoceanic Chunk

x31 Xenochromatic Crystal

x38 Philosophies to Equity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Neuvillette's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Equity

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x18 Everamber

x63 Guide to Equity

x66 Transoceanic Chunk

x93 Xenochromatic Crystal

x114 Philosophies to Equity

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Neuvillette's official release.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette Ascension materials

Lumitoile | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Neuvillette Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Lumitoile and Transoceanic materials for Neuvillette (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Neuvillette to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Neuvillette Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Neuvillette Ascension level Neuvillette Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, x3 Lumitoile, x3 Transoceanic Pearl 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x2 Fontemer Horn, x10 Lumitoile, x15 Transoceanic Pearl 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, x4 Fontemer Horn, x20 Lumitoile, x12 Transoceanic Chunk 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x8 Fontemer Horn, x30 Lumitoile, x18 Transoceanic Chunk 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, x12 Fontemer Horn, x45 Lumitoile, x12 Xenochromatic Crystal 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, x20 Fontemer Horn, x60 Lumitoile, x24 Xenochromatic Crystal 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact:

x1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

x6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

x9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

x9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

x18 Transoceanic Pearl

x30 Transoceanic Chunk

x36 Xenochromatic Crystal

x46 Fontemer Horn

x168 Lumitoile

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Neuvillette's materials could change upon his official release.

Version 4.0 is here! Our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems if you want Lyney - and check him out on our tier list. For improving Lyney, you'll need lots of Rainbow Rose, and Lynette requires Lumidouce Bell. You'll also need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette Constellations

By getting duplicates of Neuvillette from wishing on Banners, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Neuvillette's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Venerable Institution (C1) : When Neuvillette is on the field he obtains one stack of Past Draconic Glories from his first passive talent when it's unlocked. Neuvillette's interruption resistance is also increased when using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment.

: When Neuvillette is on the field he obtains one stack of Past Draconic Glories from his first passive talent when it's unlocked. Neuvillette's interruption resistance is also increased when using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment. The Law Commands (C2) : Neuvillette's first passive talent is enhanced, with each stack of Past Draconic Glories increasing the Crit damage of Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment by 14%. The maximum increase that can be achieved this way is 42%.

: Neuvillette's first passive talent is enhanced, with each stack of Past Draconic Glories increasing the Crit damage of Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment by 14%. The maximum increase that can be achieved this way is 42%. Ancient Fiction (C3) : Increases the Level of Neuvillette's normal attack by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Neuvillette's normal attack by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Crowned in Compassion (C4) : When Neuvillette is on the field and is healed, one Sourcewater Droplet will be generated. This effect can occur once every four seconds.

: When Neuvillette is on the field and is healed, one Sourcewater Droplet will be generated. This effect can occur once every four seconds. Axiomatic Judgment (C5) : Increases the Level of Neuvillette's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Neuvillette's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Guarded Smile (C6): When using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment, Neuvillette can absorb nearby Sourcewater Droplets in an AoE. Each absorbed Droplet will increase the duration of Equitable Judgment by one second. Additionally, when Equitable Judgment hits opponents, it fires off two additional currents every two seconds, each of which deals 10% of Neuvillette's max HP stat as Hydro damage. Damage dealt this way is counted as damage dealt by Equitable Judgment.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Neuvillette to his full potential, but Neuvillette could be a worthy addition to your roster if you're in need of a Hydro on-field DPS who can take advantage of elemental reactions.

Good luck levelling up Neuvillette in Genshin Impact!