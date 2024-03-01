Genshin Impact 4.5 release date, 4.5 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 4.5 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocad.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with Genshin Impact version 4.5 featuring one new 5-Star character, and three 5-Star Banner reruns. We also got details of a new type of Banner: Chronicled Wish.

Below, you can find out the 4.5 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 4.5 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.4 "Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

Genshin Impact 4.5 release date and time

Genshin Impact 4.5 will release on Wednesday 13th March. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 4.5 releasing at 3am (GMT). Due to time zone differences, 4.5 releases in the United States on Tuesday 12th March at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 4.5 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 12th March, 10pm (ET)

: Tuesday 12th March, 10pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 12th March, 9pm (CT)

: Tuesday 12th March, 9pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 12th March, 7pm (PT)

: Tuesday 12th March, 7pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 13th March, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday 13th March, 2pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 13th March, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 13th March, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 13th March, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday 13th March, 4am (CET) UK: Wednesday 13th March, 3am (GMT)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 4.5 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.5 Banners

The version 4.5 Banners debut new 5-Star character Chiori. There are no new 4-Star characters in version 4.5, but there is a new type of Banner being introduced: Chronicled Wish. For more details, check our our Chronicled Wish Banner explainer.

Sticking to the regular event Banners, Phase 1 of the 4.5 Banner schedule begins with new Geo 5-Star Chiori, featured in her Of Silken Clouds Woven Banner, and returning Geo 5-Star Itto featured in his Oni's Royale Banner.

As usual, the 4.5 Phase 1 Banners run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 13th March until Wednesday 3rd April.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of the 4.5 Banner schedule we have returning Anemo 5-Star Kazuha's Leaves in the Wind Banner and returning Hydro 5-Star Neuvillette's Decree of the Deeps Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 3rd April until Tuesday 23rd April - the day before the expected release date of the 4.6 update.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 4.5 in Genshin Impact are:

Chiori (Of Silken Clouds Woven Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Geo character who uses a sword.

: New 5-Star Geo character who uses a sword. Itto (Oni's Royale Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a claymore.

: Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a claymore. Kazuha (Leaves in the Wind Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a sword.

: Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a sword. Neuvillette (Decree of the Deeps Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst.

There will also be a new weapon in Phase 1 of the version 4.5 weapon Banner: the 5-Star Uraku Misugiri sword, Chiori's signature.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes (including the new Chronicled Wish Banner), check out our regularly updated Banner schedule page.

Version 4.5 with Chiori is nearly here, but in the mean time duringVersion 4.4, you can unlock the Rainjade Oblation for rewards. If you're still exploring the Hydro nation, our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, and Dendroculus locations.

Genshin Impact 4.5 events

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update includes:

New Chronicled Wish Banner.

Chiori's first Story Quest.

Lynette Hangout Quest (Fateometer reward).

Training Guide feature.

Genius Invokation TCG Update (new cards, events, and challenges).

Leyline Overflow event.

More system optimisations (like viewing talent upgrade materials from the character menu).

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during 4.5 Here's everything we know about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 4.5:

Alchemical Ascension

We return to Mondstadt for the main event in version 4.5, as Lisa opens a potion shop that you get to run. This is similar to other management sim minigames that Genshin has had. This time, you can also complete requests from familiar characters to make the event easier and earn more rewards, like a new 4-Star polearm weapon, The Dialogues of the Desert Sages.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey

Cyno would be a big fan of the event name, but ignoring the questionable spelling for now, Feline Fortress Furrdyssey actually looks like another manage sim-type minigame. Wanting a break from all their adventuring, the Traveler and Paimon return to Mondstadt to set up homes for cats and feed them in order to eventually play with the cats.

If all of the cats are befriended, a "special friend" will show up.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Rolling Crossfire

Rolling Crossfire takes place in Fontaine, and is started by speaking with two guards, one of which is a genius, naturally. This guard gives you a remote canon, and you have to use this canon in Rolling Crossfire to hold off an endless barrage of Slime enemies. It looks like a fun take on Space Invaders, but with a Genshin twist, as you can use Elemental Reactions to get more points, and pick up power-ups from the field.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The Great Fayz Reaction Debate

Fayz returns for another combat event in The Great Fayz Reaction Debate. This time you can manipulate time after using a Skill, as if you don't move after using a Skill, everything freezes, and you can take pictures while in this state. As for the rest of the combat, you'll accumulate Phase Force while fighting that can help you complete the challenges for more rewards.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 4.5!