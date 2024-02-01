Genshin Impact Chiori materials, kit, and Constellations

Chiori is a 5-Star Geo character who will likely be added to Genshin Impact during version 4.5.

While Chiori is likely to be featured as the boosted 5-Star character on her Banner in 4.5, she will eventually return to Genshin Impact at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, we've listed reliable leaks of Chiori's Ascension materials and Talent materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also detailed what we know about Chiori's kit and Constellations.

Keep in mind that this is leaked beta information, so Chiori's materials and kit might change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Chiori kit

Chiori is a 5-Star Geo character who uses a sword, and seems to be best used in a sub DPS role, especially with Geo characters that summon Geo Constructs.

Keeping in mind that this is leaked beta information from honeyhunterworld that could change upon Chiori's official release, here's a summary of Chiori's kit in Genshin Impact:

Element : Geo.

: Geo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Sword.

: Sword. Normal Attack : Weaving Blade.

: Weaving Blade. Elemental Skill : Fluttering Hasode.

: Fluttering Hasode. Elemental Burst : Hiyoku: Twin Blades.

: Hiyoku: Twin Blades. Passive one : Tailor-Made - Chiori gains different effects depending on the next action you take after using Fluttering Hasode's upward thrust. If you use Chiori's Elemental Skill again, she triggers the Tapestry effect, but if if you use her normal attack, the Tailoring effect will be triggered instead. Tapestry - Switches to the next character in your roster and grants all party members the 'Seize the Moment' effect, which means when your active party member's normal, charged, and plunging attacks hit, Automaton doll will execute a coordinated attack, dealing 100% of Fluttering Hasode's upward thrust damage as AOE (area of effect) Geo damage to the opponent's location. Damage dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill damage. Seize the Moment lasts eight seconds, one Automaton coordinated attack can be unleashed every two seconds, and only two such coordinated attacks can occur per Seize the Moment duration. Tailoring - Chiori gains Geo infusion for five seconds, and if she doesn't use her Elemental Skill or use a normal attack within a short time after using Fluttering Hasode, the Tailoring effect is triggered by default.

: Tailor-Made - Chiori gains different effects depending on the next action you take after using Fluttering Hasode's upward thrust. If you use Chiori's Elemental Skill again, she triggers the Tapestry effect, but if if you use her normal attack, the Tailoring effect will be triggered instead. Passive two : The Finishing Touch - When a nearby party member creates a Geo Construct, Chiori gains a 20% Geo damage bonus for 20 seconds.

: The Finishing Touch - When a nearby party member creates a Geo Construct, Chiori gains a 20% Geo damage bonus for 20 seconds. Exploration bonus: Brocaded Collar's Beauteous Silhouette - When any party member is wearing an outfit that is not their default outfit, or is wearing a wind glider other than the Wings of First Flight, all party members gain the Swift Stride effect, which increases movement speed by 10%. Swift Stride does not stack with other passive skills that give a speed boost.

Chiori Normal Attack - Weaving Blade

Tapping the normal attack button makes Chiori perform up to four hits, but charging the normal attack instead consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Plunging from the air harms all enemies on the way down, then deals AOE (area of effect) damage upon impact.

Chiori Elemental Skill - Fluttering Hasode

Chiori dashes forward in a silken dance, and once this dash ends, Chiori summons an Automaton doll beside her and performs an upward thrust, dealing AOE Geo damage to nearby opponents scaled off both her attack and defence stats. You can also hold the Skill button to enter and aiming mode and adjust the direction of Chiori's dash.

The summoned Automaton doll slashes at nearby opponents in intervals, dealing AOE Geo damage based on Chiori's attack and defence stats. While the doll is active, if there are Geo Constructs nearby, an additional Automaton doll will be summoned at the Construct's position. Only one additional Automaton can be summoned this way, and this additional Automaton's duration is independently counted.

Chiori Elemental Burst - Hiyoku: Twin Blades

Chiori unsheathes her twin blades to slice with the clean cuts of a master tailor, dealing AOE Geo damage based on her attack and defence stats.

Genshin Impact Chiori Talent materials

Chiori needs a lot of Spectral-based materials.

To get the most out of using Chiori, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With the latest beta information sourced from honeyhunterworld, for Chiori, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Spectral and Light materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Chiori has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Chiori Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Chiori Talent level Chiori Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Light, x6 Spectral Husk 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Light, x3 Spectral Heart 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Light, x4 Spectral Heart 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Light, x6 Spectral Heart 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Light, x9 Spectral Heart 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Light, x4 Spectral Nucleus, x1 Lightless Silk String 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Light, x6 Spectral Nucleus, x1 Lightless Silk String 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Light, x9 Spectral Nucleus, x2 Lightless Silk String 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Light, x12 Spectral Nucleus, x2 Lightless Silk String, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Chiori's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Light

x6 Spectral Husk

x6 Lightless Silk String

x21 Guide to Light

x22 Spectral Heart

x31 Spectral Nucleus

x38 Philosophies of Light

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Chiori's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Light

x18 Spectral Husk

x18 Lightless Silk String

x63 Guide to Light

x66 Spectral Heart

x93 Spectral Nucleus

x114 Philosophies of Light

4,957,500 Mora

Remember, this is leaked beta information that could change upon Chiori's official release.

Genshin Impact Chiori Ascension materials

Dendrobium | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Talents, you need to use Chiori Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Based off the same honeyhunterworld beta leaks, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Dendrobium and Spectral materials for Chiori (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Chiori to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Chiori Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Chiori Ascension level Chiori Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, x3 Dendrobium, x3 Spectral Husk 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x2 Tubion Device, x10 Dendrobium, x15 Spectral Husk 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x4 Tubion Device, x20 Dendrobium, x12 Spectral Heart 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x8 Tubion Device, x30 Dendrobium, x18 Spectral Heart 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x12 Tubion Device, x45 Dendrobium, x12 Spectral Nucleus 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, x20 Tubion Device, x60 Dendrobium, x24 Spectral Nucleus 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Chiori in Genshin Impact:

x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver

x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

x9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

x18 Spectral Husk

x30 Spectral Heart

x36 Spectral Nucleus

x46 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia

x168 Dendrobium

420,000 Mora

Once again, this is leaked beta information, so Chiori's materials could change upon her official release.

Genshin Impact Chiori Constellations

By getting duplicates of Chiori from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld again for sourcing this leaked beta information, here are all of Chiori's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

Six Paths of Sage Silkcraft (C1) : The AOE of the Automaton doll summoned by Fluttering Hasode is increased by 50%. Additionally, if there is a Geo party member other than Chiori, Fluttering Hasode triggers another Automaton doll, but only one additional doll created through this method and through Geo Constructs can exist at the same time. 'The Finishing Touch' passive talent is also triggered if unlocked.

: The AOE of the Automaton doll summoned by Fluttering Hasode is increased by 50%. Additionally, if there is a Geo party member other than Chiori, Fluttering Hasode triggers another Automaton doll, but only one additional doll created through this method and through Geo Constructs can exist at the same time. 'The Finishing Touch' passive talent is also triggered if unlocked. In Five Colors Dyed (C2) : For eight seconds after triggering the follow-up effect of the 'Tailor-Made' passive talent, when your current active character's normal, charged, or plunging attacks hit an opponent, it summons a Simple Automaton Doll: Kinu near this opponent. This Kinu doll will attack nearby opponents, dealing AOE Geo damage equivalent to 170% of the regular Automaton doll's slash damage, and damage dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill damage. The Kinu doll leaves the field after one attack, or three seconds after being summoned. You can summon Kinu doll this way every one second, and this can be triggered three times during each instance of the Seize the Moment or Tailoring effect from 'Tailor-Made'.

: For eight seconds after triggering the follow-up effect of the 'Tailor-Made' passive talent, when your current active character's normal, charged, or plunging attacks hit an opponent, it summons a Simple Automaton Doll: Kinu near this opponent. This Kinu doll will attack nearby opponents, dealing AOE Geo damage equivalent to 170% of the regular Automaton doll's slash damage, and damage dealt this way is considered Elemental Skill damage. The Kinu doll leaves the field after one attack, or three seconds after being summoned. You can summon Kinu doll this way every one second, and this can be triggered three times during each instance of the Seize the Moment or Tailoring effect from 'Tailor-Made'. Four Brocade Embellishments (C3) : Increases the Level of Chiori's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Chiori's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. A Tailor's Three Courtesies (C4) : For 10 seconds after using Hiyoku: Twin Blades, a Kinu Automaton doll will be summoned next to Chiori every three seconds.

: For 10 seconds after using Hiyoku: Twin Blades, a Kinu Automaton doll will be summoned next to Chiori every three seconds. Two Silken Plumules (C5) : Increases the Level of Chiori's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Chiori's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Sole Principle Pursuit (C6): After triggering the Tailoring effect of the 'Tailor-Made' passive, Chiori's own Fluttering Hasode's cooldown is decreased by 14.5 seconds, and she obtains Prismatic Beauty for five seconds.While Prismatic Beauty is active, Chiori's normal, charged, and plunging attack damage increases based on 50% of her attack stat and 180% of her defence stat. This can be triggered once every 15 seconds, and Prismatic Beauty is cancelled once Chiori has made five normal, charged, or plunging attack hits, or when the duration expires.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Chiori to her full potential, but she could be a worthy addition to your roster if you're in need of a Geo sub DPS who can also take advantage of the Geo Constructs your team makes.

Good luck levelling up Chiori in Genshin Impact!