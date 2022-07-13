Genshin Impact Kazuha best build and Talent, Ascension materials, Constellation, team, weapon

Kaedehara Kazuha is back as a rerun Banner in Phase 1 of the 2.8 update to Genshin Impact.

The young samurai from Inazuma is featured in the Leaves in the Wind event Banner during the Summer Fantasia content of 2.8, which also includes new Anemo 4-Star, Heizou.

Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, it’s good to know the best Kazuha build in Genshin Impact, including his best Artifacts and best team comp. It's also good to know what his Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Kazuha to his full potential.

Collected Miscellany - "Kaedehara Kazuha: Free Spirit" | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Kazuha Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Kazuha is a 5-Star Anemo sword user who is best used in a support sub DPS (damage per second) role due to his grouping effectiveness and sustained Anemo AOE (area of effect) damage that can react with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo and Electro elements for increased party DPS capabilities.

Here's a summary of Kazuha’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Anemo

: Anemo Rarity : 5-Star

: 5-Star Weapon : Sword

: Sword Banner : Leaves in the Wind

: Leaves in the Wind Best build : Support sub DPS

: Support sub DPS Normal Attack : Garyuu Bladework

: Garyuu Bladework Elemental Skill : Chihayaburu

: Chihayaburu Elemental Burst : Kazuha Slash

: Kazuha Slash Passive one : Soumon Swordsmanship (if Kazuha's Elemental Skill - Chihayaburu - comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo or Electro when used, it will absorb that element, and if using a plunging attack, Midare Ranzan is activated dealing an additional 200% attack of the absorbed elemental type, converting it into plunging damage, but can only occur once per Chihayaburu)

: Soumon Swordsmanship (if Kazuha's Elemental Skill - Chihayaburu - comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo or Electro when used, it will absorb that element, and if using a plunging attack, Midare Ranzan is activated dealing an additional 200% attack of the absorbed elemental type, converting it into plunging damage, but can only occur once per Chihayaburu) Passive two : Poetics of Fuubutsu (when a swirl reaction occurs, Kazuha grants all party members a 0.04% Elemental Damage bonus to the element absorbed by swirl for every point of Elemental Mastery Kazuha has for eight seconds - this can be stacked with multiple element types)

: Poetics of Fuubutsu (when a swirl reaction occurs, Kazuha grants all party members a 0.04% Elemental Damage bonus to the element absorbed by swirl for every point of Elemental Mastery Kazuha has for eight seconds - this can be stacked with multiple element types) Exploration bonus: Cloud Strider (decreases sprinting stamina consumption by 20% for all party members, but is not stackable with other members' passive talents with the same effect)

Kazuha Normal Attack: Garyuu Bladework

Like many other sword-users, Kazuha's normal attack can perform up to five rapid strikes, and his charged attack consumes stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Kazuha's plunge attack causes AOE damage upon impact and also harms enemies caught in its path above.

Kazuha Elemental Skill: Chihayaburu

When activated, Kazuha's Elemental Skill creates a wind tunnel that pulls objects and enemies together, grouping them in Kazuha's direction. It then launches opponents within the move's AOE, dealing Anemo damage and lifting Kazuha into the air.

When a plunge attack is used right after Kazuhua is lifted into the air, its damage is converted into Anemo damage, and creates another wind tunnel that groups objects and enemies caught in its AOE.

The Elemental Burst button can be held down to increase its damage and AOE at the cost of an increased cooldown. Tapping and activating Chihayaburu while gliding in mid air causes Kazuha to raise his position slightly, helping with gathering collectibles and exploring.

Kazuha Elemental Burst: Kazuha Slash

Creates an Autumn Whirlwind that deals periodic Anemo damage to enemies within its large AOE. If Autumn Wind is infused with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo or Electro, it will deal additional elemental damage of that type, but Elemental Absorption can only occur once per Kazuha Slash use.

Another element can then react with the one infused with Autumn Whirlwind while it is active.

Genshin Impact Kazuha Talent materials

Golden Raven Insignia material.

To get the most out of using Kazuha, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Kazuha, you're going to need to farm a lot of Diligence and Raven Insignia items (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Kazuha has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities.

Here's what Kazuha Talent materials and Mora you need to improve one of his abilities:

Kazuha Talent level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Diligence, x6 Treasure Hoarder Insignias 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Diligence, x3 Silver Raven Insignias 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Diligence, x4 Silver Raven Insignias 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Diligence, x6 Silver Raven Insignias 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Diligence, x9 Silver Raven Insignias 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Diligence, x4 Golden Raven Insignias, x1 Gilded Scale 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Diligence, x6 Golden Raven Insignias, x1 Gilded Scale 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Diligence, x9 Golden Raven Insignias, x2 Gilded Scale 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Diligence, x12 Golden Raven Insignias, x2 Gilded Scale, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Kazuha's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Diligence

x6 Treasure Hoarder Insignias

x6 Gilded Scales

x21 Guide to Diligence

x22 Silver Raven Insignias

x31 Golden Raven Insignias

x38 Philosophies to Diligence

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Kazuha's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Diligence

x18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias

x18 Gilded Scales

x63 Guide to Diligence

x66 Silver Raven Insignias

x93 Golden Raven Insignias

x114 Philosophies to Diligence

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Kazuha Ascension materials

Sea Ganoderma material.

Just like Talents, you need to use Kazuha Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

For Kazuha, you're going to need to farm a lot of Marionette Core and Sea Ganoderma materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Kazuha to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Kazuha Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Kazuha Ascension level Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vayuda Turquoise Silver, x3 Sea Ganoderma, x3 Treasure Hoarder Insignias 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, x2 Marionette Core, x10 Sea Ganoderma, x15 Treasure Hoarder Insignias 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, x4 Marionette Core, x20 Sea Ganoderma, x12 Silver Raven Insignias 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Marionette Core, x30 Sea Ganoderma, x18 Silver Raven Insignias 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Marionette Core, x45 Sea Ganoderma, x12 Golden Raven Insignias 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Marionette Core, x60 Sea Ganoderma, x24 Golden Raven Insignias 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Kazuha in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Silver

x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

x18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias

x30 Silver Raven Insignias

x36 Golden Raven Insignias

x46 Marionette Core

x168 Sea Ganoderma

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Kazuha Constellation

By getting duplicates of Kazuha from wishing on Banners, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Here are all of Kazuha's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Scarlet Hills (C1) : Decreases Kazuha's Elemental Skill - Chihayaburu - cooldown by 10% and using his Elemental Burst - Kazuha Slash - resets the cooldown of Chihayaburu completely.

: Decreases Kazuha's Elemental Skill - Chihayaburu - cooldown by 10% and using his Elemental Burst - Kazuha Slash - resets the cooldown of Chihayaburu completely. Yamaarashi Tailwind (C2) : The Autumn Whirlwind effect created by Kazuha's Elemental Burst increases Kazuha's and any party member on the field's Elemental Mastery by 200, but this effect cannot stack.

: The Autumn Whirlwind effect created by Kazuha's Elemental Burst increases Kazuha's and any party member on the field's Elemental Mastery by 200, but this effect cannot stack. Maple Monogatari (C3) : Increases the Level of Kazuha's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Kazuha's Elemental Skill by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Oozora Genpou (C4) : When his Elemental Energy is lower than 45, Kazuha can regenerate three or four Elemental Energy particles by using his Elemental Skill, and regenerate two Elemental Energy every second while gliding.

: When his Elemental Energy is lower than 45, Kazuha can regenerate three or four Elemental Energy particles by using his Elemental Skill, and regenerate two Elemental Energy every second while gliding. Wisdom of Bansei (C5) : Increases the level of Kazuha's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Kazuha's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Crimson Momiji (C6): After using his Elemental Skill or Burst, Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for five seconds, with each point of his Elemental Mastery increasing the damage dealt by his normal, charged, and plunging attacks by 0.2%.

How to play Kazuha in Genshin Impact

We consider Kazuha an S-tier character due to his incredible support and sub DPS capabilities. Your main goal with Kazuha in your team rotation is to activate his Elemental Burst - Kazuha Slash - when there is a Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro element causing damage to enemies. You should do this as often as possible, as it creates an Autumn Whirlwind, causing AOE Anemo damage and additional damage from one of the previously mentioned elements.

Kazuha's Elemental Skill - Chihayaburu - should also be used as often as possible when fighting multiple enemies. It will group them together, helping to cause elemental damage to as many enemies as possible with Kazuha's Burst. Make sure to plunge attack while in the air after activating Chihayaburu for additional Anemo damage to enemies caught in its AOE.

You can hold down the Elemental Skill button for increased damage and AOE with Chiayaburu, but it will have a longer cooldown at nine seconds, as opposed to tapping the button for a six second cooldown. It's up to your own personal preference and how long it takes to rotate moves between party members whether this is worth the extra damage and range.

Best Kazuha team comp in Genshin Impact

With his Elemental Burst capabilities in mind, you'll want to have a party that already creates DPS damage with their elemental reactions. Basically, you're going to be buffing a pre-made team based on elemental reactions that could do well without Kazuha - it's just that their DPS is going to be enhanced with Kazuha slotted in.

Due to his flexibility in team compositions, there are a lot of characters that you can run alongside Kazuha. You'll need a main DPS character, so we recommend an S-tier option if you have one, like Raiden Shogun or Hu Tao. Your other two team members would then provide sub DPS support for your main DPS dealer. These could be Yelan, Bennett, Xingqiu, or Ganyu, to name a few. Jut make sure you have a team that benefits from elemental reactions, like melt, overloaded, or frozen.

Kazuha can slot into any team already made for DPS elemental reactions.

You can run two of these elemental sub DPS support characters, or pick a healer or shield character for extra support. Zhongli, or even Jean would do well in this role, although Zhongli would have no elemental reaction for Kazuha to take advantage of, as he is Geo.

Best Kazuha Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Part of the Viridescent Venerer set.

The best Kazuha Artifacts in Genshin Impact for a support and sub DPS build will either increase his Anemo damage, swirl damage, critical hit effectiveness, Elemental Mastery and cooldown, or lower an enemy's elemental resistance.

With this in mind, it's hard to recommend a better Artifact set than the four-piece Viridescent Venerer for Kazuha, due to its increased Anemo and swirl damage, while lowering opponents' elemental resistance for even more damage. Even a two-piece will help increase his Anemo damage output, but you should aim to equip a four-piece.

If you don't have the Viridescent Venerer set, or only have one and are using it on another character, you can also equip the four-piece Thundering Fury set to increase your elemental reaction damage and lower the cooldown on your Elemental Burst.

Best Kazuha weapon in Genshin Impact

Kazuha's best weapon is the 5-Star Freedom Sworn sword. It adds 198 Elemental Mastery on top of increasing Kazuha's personal damage and the damage caused by elemental reactions with his Hydro, Pyro, Cryo and Electro team members.

If you don't want to Wish on weapon Banners for the Freedom Sworn, then there are a few alternative weapons that will still work well with Kazuha. If you struggle with Elemental Recharge in particular, the Favonius Sword can help lower the time in between Kazuha's Bursts, and even provide Energy Particles for other team members after Kazuha performs a critical hit.

If it's more damage you're after, then the Iron Sting will be the best free-to-play sword for Kazuha.

Best Kazuha build in Genshin Impact

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of Kazuha's sub DPS support capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Kazuha build in Genshin Impact:

Kazuha Best Weapon : Freedom Sworn.

: Freedom Sworn. Kazuha Best Artifacts : Four-piece Viridescent Venerer (try for at least a two-piece).

: Four-piece Viridescent Venerer (try for at least a two-piece). Kazuha Best team comp: A main DPS with the Hydro, Pyro, Cryo or Electro element (like Raiden Shogun or Hu Tao), one or two other sub DPS who can cause an elemental reaction with main DPS or another party member (like Bennet, Yelan, Ganyu or Fischl), and a healer or shield provider if you don't need more sub DPS help (like Zhongli or Jean).

It can take a lot of time to find these Artifacts and materials to level-up Kazuha to his full potential, but as he's one of the best support sub DPS characters in the game who also slots in nicely with many team compositions, the farming will be worth your time.

Good luck levelling up Kazuha in Genshin Impact!