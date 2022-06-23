Genshin Impact Arataki Itto best build, Talent, Ascension materials, skills, Constellation, weapon

Arataki Itto is back as a rerun Banner in Phase 2 of the 2.7 update to Genshin Impact.

The Arataki Gang leader is included in the Oni's Royale Banner, alongside new boosted 4-Star Kuki Shinobu.

Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, it’s good to know the Arataki Itto best build in Genshin Impact, and what Constellations and Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Arataki Itto to his full potential.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Arataki Itto and other characters.

Genshin Impact Collected Miscellany - "Arataki Itto: Supreme Superstrength".

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Arataki Itto is a 5-Star Geo claymore user best used in a DPS role as your main attacker due to his excellent attack and defence stats. To increase his effectiveness, you should actually aim to increase Itto's defence, as his skills convert this into increased damage.

Here's a summary of Arataki Itto’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Geo

: Geo Rarity : 5-Star

: 5-Star Weapon : Claymore

: Claymore Banner : Oni's Royale

: Oni's Royale Best build : DPS

: DPS Normal Attack : Fight Club Legend

: Fight Club Legend Elemental Skill : Masatsu Zetsugi, Akaushi Burst!

: Masatsu Zetsugi, Akaushi Burst! Elemental Burst : Royal Descent, Behold Itto the Evil!

: Royal Descent, Behold Itto the Evil! Passive one : Arataki Ichiban (when Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri charged attacks, each of his slashes increase the attack speed of his next slash by 10%, and he is also less likely to get interrupted by enemies - these effects only activate when Itto performs consecutive slashes)

: Arataki Ichiban (when Itto uses consecutive Arataki Kesagiri charged attacks, each of his slashes increase the attack speed of his next slash by 10%, and he is also less likely to get interrupted by enemies - these effects only activate when Itto performs consecutive slashes) Passive two : Bloodline of the Crimson Oni (Arataki Kesagiri charged attack damage is increased by 35% of Itto's defence)

: Bloodline of the Crimson Oni (Arataki Kesagiri charged attack damage is increased by 35% of Itto's defence) Exploration bonus: Woodchuck Chucked (when a party member gathers wood from a tree, they have a 25% chance to get an additional log of wood)

Arataki Itto Normal Attack: Fight Club Legend

Arataki Itto can perform up to four consecutive strikes, gaining one stack of Superlative Strength on the second strike, and two stacks of Superlative Strength on the fourth strike, with a maximum of five stacks allowed. This attack combo does not reset after dashing or using his Elemental Skill, allowing you to chain moves for increased attack damage.

When a charged normal attack is used, Itto performs Arataki Kesagiri slashes without consuming stamina. Instead, each of these charged slashes consumes one stack of Superlative Superstrength. When the last stack is consumed, Itto will perform a final slash with increased damage. If you don't have any stacks of Superlative Superstrength when using a charged attack, Itto will perform a Saichimonji Slash instead.

Arataki Itto Elemental Skill: Masatsu Zetsugi, Akaushi Burst!

When activated, Arataki Itto hurls Ushi, dealing Geo damage to any opponents it hits. With every opponent Ushi hits, Itto will also gain a stack of Superlative Superstrength. Ushi will continue to provide support to Itto after being thrown by taunting enemies, and providing one stack of Superlative Superstrength each time it is hit by an opponent. This can only build one stack every two seconds.

When Ushi's health reaches zero or its duration ends, Itto will gain one more stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Arataki Itto Elemental Burst: Royal Descent, Behold Itto the Evil!

When activated, Arataki Itto's Elemental Burst converts his normal, charged, and plunge attacks into Geo damage, which can't be overridden. Itto's normal attack speed is also increased, as is his attack.

When he hits with his Elemental Burst active, the first and third strikes of Itto's combo give him one stack of Superlative Superstrength each on top of the stacks he already gets from his regular attack on the second and fourth strikes. Itto's elemental and physical resistance is also increased by 20% while his Burst is active.

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Talent materials

To get the most out of using Arataki Itto, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Arataki Itto, you're going to need to farm a lot of Slime and Elegance items (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his DPS capabilities.

The table below explains the Arataki Itto Talent materials and amount of Mora you need to improve one of his abilities.

As Arataki Itto has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities.

Arataki Itto Talent level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Elegance, x6 Slime Condensate 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Elegance, x3 Slime Secretions 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Elegance, x4 Slime Secretions 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Elegance, x6 Slime Secretions 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Elegance, x9 Slime Secretions 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Elegance, x4 Slime Concentrate, x1 Ashen Heart 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Elegance, x6 Slime Concentrate, x1 Ashen Heart 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Elegance, x9 Slime Concentrate, x2 Ashen Heart 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Elegance, x12 Slime Concentrate, x2 Ashen Heart, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Ascension materials

Just like Talents, you need to use Arataki Itto Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

For Arataki Itto, you're going to need to farm a lot of Onikabuto and Slime materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his Elemental Skill and Burst capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Arataki Itto to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

The table below explains the Arataki Itto Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him, and Fate rewards you gain from Ascension.

Arataki Itto Ascension level Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, x3 Onikabuto, x3 Slime Condensate 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x2 Riftborn Regalia, x10 Onikabuto, x15 Slime Condensate 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment, x4 Riftborn Regalia, x20 Onikabuto, x12 Slime Secretions 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x8 Riftborn Regalia, x30 Onikabuto, x18 Slime Secretions 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x12 Riftborn Regalia, x45 Onikabuto, x12 Slime Concentrate 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, x20 Riftborn Regalia, x60 Onikabuto, xSlime Concentrate 120,000 None

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto Constellation

By getting duplicates of Arataki Itto from wishing on Banners, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

You don't actually need any of Itto's Constellations for him to be an effective DPS carry, but getting him to C2 is recommended if you are using a Geo team but are still struggling for Energy Recharge on his Elemental Burst.

Here are all of Arataki Itto's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Stay a While and Listen Up (C1) : After using his Elemental Burst Arataki Itto gains two stacks of Superlative Superstrength. After one second, Itto will gain one stack of Superlative Superstrength every half a second for one and a half seconds.

: After using his Elemental Burst Arataki Itto gains two stacks of Superlative Superstrength. After one second, Itto will gain one stack of Superlative Superstrength every half a second for one and a half seconds. Gather Round, It's a Brawl! (C2) : After using his Elemental Burst each Geo party member will decrease its cooldown by one and a half seconds and restore six energy to Arataki Itto.

: After using his Elemental Burst each Geo party member will decrease its cooldown by one and a half seconds and restore six energy to Arataki Itto. Horns Lowered, Coming Through (C3) : Increases the level of Itto's Elemental Skill by three, with the maximum upgrade level capping at 15.

: Increases the level of Itto's Elemental Skill by three, with the maximum upgrade level capping at 15. Jailhouse Bread and Butter (C4) : When the Raging Oni King state caused by Itto's Elemental Burst ends, all nearby party members gain 20% defence and attack for ten seconds.

: When the Raging Oni King state caused by Itto's Elemental Burst ends, all nearby party members gain 20% defence and attack for ten seconds. 10 Years of Hanamizaka Fame (C5) : Increases the level of Itto's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Itto's Elemental Burst by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Arataki Itto, Present! (C6): Arataki Itto's charged attacks deal +70% critical damage, and when he uses Arataki Kesagiri charged attacks, Itto has a 50% chance to not consume stacks of Superlative Superstrength.

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto best build

The best build for Arataki Itto is DPS, as he can pretty much carry a whole team as long as his defence stats are raised and Energy Recharge needs are met on his Elemental Burst by picking a a good team composition and Artifact and weapon buffs.

When playing Itto in a DPS role, you should aim to build stacks of Superlative Strength and then unleash charged attacks to use these stacks up and cause large amounts of damage. It's highly recommended to use your Superlative Strength stacks (and your Elemental Skill) after you have activated Itto's Elemental Burst for a massive damage increase. That should be the general rotation throughout any battle with Itto as your DPS main: build Superlative Strength stacks, activate Elemental Burst, activate Elemental skill, then charge attack opponents.

Team comps can be quite varied in Genshin Impact, but for Itto, there only really is one type of party member you should try to pair him with, and that's Geo. The more Geo characters you have in a party, the more Energy you can get, which is very important for Itto's Elemental Burst, his main damage source.

Having a Geo character who provides a shield, like Zhongli, is also a great support for Itto. With Itto and Zhongli's Geo Elemental Resonance, Zhongli's shield strength will increase by 15%, and characters protected by the shield will deal 15% more damage.

Other great Geo characters to support Itto with is Gorou, or even a Geo Traveler. You might also want to consider a good support character from another element like Fischl or Bennett if you aren't struggling with Energy needs.

You should build a Geo team around Arataki Itto for increased Energy Recharge and other benefits.

The best Arataki Itto Artifacts in Genshin Impact for a DPS build help raise his defence, Geo Damage, and critical hit chance. You should aim for a four set Husk of Opulent Dreams to increase Arataki Itto's defence by at least 30%, and increase his Geo damage. You should at least try for a two piece Hust of Opulent Artifact set to benefit from the +30% defence.

Building Itto's defence stat should be your primary goal when equipping Artifacts, as his charged attack damage scales off his defence when he uses Superlative Strength stacks.

Best Arataki Itto DPS build

You should equip a four set Husk of Opulent Dreams on Arataki Itto.

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of Itto's incredible DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Arataki Itto build in Genshin Impact below:

Itto Best Weapon : Redhorn Stonethresher (or Whiteblind as a free-to-play option).

: Redhorn Stonethresher (or Whiteblind as a free-to-play option). Itto Best Artifacts : x4 Husk of Opulent Dreams for increased defence and Geo damage (try for at least x2 Hust of Opulent dreams for +30% defence).

: x4 Husk of Opulent Dreams for increased defence and Geo damage (try for at least x2 Hust of Opulent dreams for +30% defence). Itto Best team: At least one other Geo character for synergies and Energy Recharge, but ideally another two Geo characters (like Gorou, Zhongli, Albedo, or even the Geo Traveler), and a good support character to round out the team (like Bennett or Fischl).

It can take a lot of time to find these Artifacts and Ascension/Talent materials to level-up Arataki Itto, but he is worth the effort, as even without unlocking Itto's Constellations, he is capable of massive amounts of Geo damage and can carry a team if used effectively.

Good luck levelling up Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact!