Genshin Impact 3.3 release date, time, and 3.3 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 3.3 release date, along with the 3.3 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the upcoming patch, titled All Senses Clear, All Existence Void.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners featuring two new characters and three 5-Star reruns. There were also more details about a new weapon, Artifact sets, and the Genius Invokation TCG gameplay mode that will be added in 3.3 as well!

Below, you can find out the Genshin Impact 3.3 release date and time, who the new and returning characters are, and what new events and Banners are getting added with the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 3.3 release date and time in UK, GMT, CET, EST and PST

Genshin Impact 3.3 will release on Wednesday, 7th December. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 3.3 releasing approximately five hours after server downtime starting at 6am (UTC +8), so at 11am (UTC +8).

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 3.3 patch a little before or after the times below - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Keeping this in mind, the Genshin Impact 3.3 release date and time for other time zones should be as follows:

UK : Wednesday, 7th December, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday, 7th December, 3am (GMT) Europe : Wednesday, 7th December, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday, 7th December, 4am (CET) East Coast US : Tuesday, 6th December, 10pm (EST)

: Tuesday, 6th December, 10pm (EST) Central US : Tuesday 6th December, 9pm (CST)

: Tuesday 6th December, 9pm (CST) West Coast US :Tuesday 6th December, 7pm (PST)

:Tuesday 6th December, 7pm (PST) Australia : Wednesday, 7th December, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday, 7th December, 2pm (AET) New Zealand : Wednesday, 7th December, 4pm (NZST)

: Wednesday, 7th December, 4pm (NZST) Japan: Wednesday, 7th December, 12pm (JST)

Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the 3.3 update: Wanderer (AKA Scaramouche) and Faruzan.

Phase 1 begins with new Anemo 5-Star Wanderer (Scaramouche) featured in his From Ashes Reborn Banner, and returning Geo 5-Star Arataki Itto featured in his Oni's Royale Banner. Additionally, new Anemo 4-Star Faruzan will be one of the boosted 4-Stars in both the Wanderer's and Itto's Banners in Phase 1.

As usual, the 3.3 Phase 1 banners will run alongside each other, and are available from Wednesday, 7th December, and are expected to then end on Wednesday, 28th December.

In Phase 2 of the 3.3 Banner schedule we have returning Electro 5-Star Raiden Shogun's Reign of Serenity Banner and returning Hydro 5-Star Ayato's Azure Excursion Banner. These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run until 17th January, 2022.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star and new 4-Star characters you can Wish on during the 3.3 update are:

Wanderer, AKA Scaramouche (From Ashes Reborn Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst.

: New 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst. Arataki Itto (Oni's Royale Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a claymore.

: Returning 5-Star Geo character who uses a claymore. Faruzan (From Ashes Reborn and Oni's Royale Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Anemo character who uses a bow.

: New 4-Star Anemo character who uses a bow. Raiden Shogun (Reign of Serenity Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm. Ayato (Azure Excursion Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Hydro character who uses a sword.

As for weapons, there's one new one featured in Phase 1 of the Epitome Invocation Banner, the Tullaytullah’s Remembrance catalyst, Scaramouche's signature weapon.

To keep up to date with who to other boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our next and current Banners page!

As a reminder, all the Phase 1 Banners will be available from Wednesday, 7th December, then will be switched out for the Phase 2 Banners starting on Wednesday, 28th December. Phase 2 is then scheduled to end on Tuesday, 17th January 2022, when the time will come the day after to prepare for a new update with a new set of Banners in version 3.4.

Genshin Impact 3.3 events

In addition to the 'Inversion of Genesis' Archon Quest Interlude Chapter, the Genius Invokation TCG permanent gameplay mode, double rewards from Ley Line Overflow events, and two new sets of Artifacts, we're getting four limited-time events during the 3.3 update to Genshin Impact.

There are no official start dates or participation requirements revealed for all of the events yet, but here's what we know so far:

Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi event

It's not been officially confirmed, but as the Akitsu Kimodameshi event takes place in Inazuma, we recommend you complete the 'Ritou Escape Plan' part of the Chapter 2, Act 1 Archon quest 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia'. This is the usual requirement for participating in Inazuma events.

The Akitsu Kimodameshi event consists of 'Test of Courage' challenges that are hosted by the Yashiro Commission. There are a few different challenge types according to the 3.3 livestream, but the main one highlighted has you destroying bricks by controlling a platform that a ball bounces off. Basically, if you've ever played Peggle, you'll be right at home.

Giving the Peggle formula a more Genshin-themed twist, however, is the inclusion of Elemental Reactions. Depending on what character you're using to control the platform that the ball bounces off, the ball will change its elemental type. You'll need to take advantage of this by switching to different characters throughout the challenges to clear the bricks within the time limit. You'll also get to set modifiers to make things easier.

There will also be event stories occurring throughout Akitsu Kimodameshi. Although we don't know what characters will be featured just yet, we expect an appearance from the one and Oni himself, Arataki Itto, and the Raiden Shogun or Ei, considering they are two Inazuma characters who have Banner reruns in 3.3.

As this is the main event of version 3.3, there will also be an event shop to spend the currency you earn from the Akitsu Kimodameshi challenges.

The rewards you can earn from the Akitsu Kimodameshi event include:

Toukabou Shigure 4-Star sword and Parasol Talcum refinement materials

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Crown of Insight

Genshin Impact Across the Wilderness event

For Across the Wilderness in version 3.3 you have to collect Wilderness Balloons in a race event taking place across Teyvat. The more balloons you collect within the time limit, the better the rewards will be.

You'll need to select your characters carefully, utilising their exploration skills to collect as many balloons as you can. Additionally, you'll be able to use something called a 'Travel Compass' to configure your skills to give your team extra buffs like enhanced jumping abilities and increased movement speed. You'll only be able to claim one buff per challenge, however.

This event can also be played in co-op.

The rewards you can earn from the Across the Wilderness event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Talent Level-Up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Windtrace event

The Windtrace hide-and-seek event is back - but there's a few alterations this time around.

If you've never taken part in one of these hide-and-seek events, the general gist is that there are two sides - the Rebels and the Hunter - with the Hunter's task to try and catch all of the Rebels before the time limit. The Hunter wins if they catch all the Rebels, but the Rebels win if they manage to avoid the Hunter.

For the Windtrace event in version 3.3 however, there is a new Observer mode that has been added to the Rebels side. This means if you get caught, you can still help your team by becoming invisible and using the 'Illusory Beacon' skill, which allows you to place a beacon to confuse the Hunter if they select it, obscuring their vision.

New Windward Arts have also been added for both the Rebels and the Hunter, with the net for the Hunter keeping things fair by allowing them to destroy Illusory Beacons without obscuring their vision.

As always, Windtrace is available in co-op.

The rewards you can earn from the Windtrace event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Genshin Impact Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand event

A new version of Misty Dungeon is coming in version 3.3! This time around, there will be seven trials, each with different themes.

Each trial has a different Ley Line Disorder, so you'll have to change your teams depending on the effects of these Ley Lines, and who the upcoming enemies are. Helpfully, there will be some trial characters you can choose from to help you out.

After entering the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand domain, you'll need to complete three challenges to collect Ancient Runes before taking on the main combat trial. While searching for Ancient Runes, you can also take on optional mechanisms and challenges to increase the Ley Line Disorders' effects, or revive and heal your team.

The rewards you can earn from the Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand event include:

Primogems

Mora

Character Ascension Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Hope you have fun during the All Senses Clear, All Existence Void update!