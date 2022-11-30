Genshin Impact Scaramouche Wanderer Talent and Ascension materials, Constellation, team, weapon and best build

Scaramouche (AKA the Wanderer) is a 5-Star Anemo character who was added to Genshin Impact during Phase 1 of the 3.3 update.

Scaramouche is featured as the boosted 5-Star character in his From Ashes Reborn Banner in version 3.3, but he will eventually return at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to him.

Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, it’s good to know the best Scaramouche build in Genshin Impact, including his best Artifacts and best team. It's also handy to learn what his Constellation perks are, and what Scaramouche Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Scaramouche to his full potential.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Scaramouche and other characters.

Version 3.3 "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Scaramouche Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Scaramouche (AKA the Wanderer) is a 5-Star Anemo character who uses a catalyst, and is best used in a main DPS role, due to his very high normal attack damage, and his ability to hover when his Elemental Skill is activated. Yep, Scaramouche can fly!

Here's a summary of Scaramouche’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Anemo.

: Anemo. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Catalyst.

: Catalyst. Banner : From Ashes Reborn.

: From Ashes Reborn. Best build : Main DPS.

: Main DPS. Normal Attack : Yuuban Meigen.

: Yuuban Meigen. Elemental Skill : Song of the Wind.

: Song of the Wind. Elemental Burst : Five Ceremonial Plays.

: Five Ceremonial Plays. Passive one : Jade-Claimed Flower (If Scaramouche's Elemental Burst comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro when it is used, his Windfavored state will obtain buffs based in what element was swirled, with two buffs allowed to be active at once. Hydro increases the Kuugoryoku Point cap of hovering by 20, Pyro increases Scaramouche's attack by 30%, Cryo increases his crit rate by 20%, and Electro restores 0.8 Kuugoryoku Points when his normal or charged attacks hit enemies, occuring once every 0.2s.)

: Jade-Claimed Flower (If Scaramouche's Elemental Burst comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro when it is used, his Windfavored state will obtain buffs based in what element was swirled, with two buffs allowed to be active at once. Hydro increases the Kuugoryoku Point cap of hovering by 20, Pyro increases Scaramouche's attack by 30%, Cryo increases his crit rate by 20%, and Electro restores 0.8 Kuugoryoku Points when his normal or charged attacks hit enemies, occuring once every 0.2s.) Passive two : Gales of Reverie (When hitting with Kuugo: Fushoudan or Kuugo: Toufukai in his Windfavored state, Scaramouche has a 16% chance to obtain the Descent effect. The next time he accelerates in mid-air, this effect will be removed, but this won't use any Kuugoryoku Points, and he will fire four wind arrows that each deal 35% of his attack as Anemo damage. For each Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai that doesn't cause this effect, the next one will have a 12% increased chance of producing it, guaranteeing the effect after eight hits).

: Gales of Reverie (When hitting with Kuugo: Fushoudan or Kuugo: Toufukai in his Windfavored state, Scaramouche has a 16% chance to obtain the Descent effect. The next time he accelerates in mid-air, this effect will be removed, but this won't use any Kuugoryoku Points, and he will fire four wind arrows that each deal 35% of his attack as Anemo damage. For each Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai that doesn't cause this effect, the next one will have a 12% increased chance of producing it, guaranteeing the effect after eight hits). Exploration bonus: Strum the Swirling Winds (Mora spent when Ascending bows and catalysts is decreased by 50%).

Scaramouche Normal Attack - Yuuban Meigen

Scaramouche uses wind blades to attack, and can perform up to a three-hit-combo using them, which is considered Anemo damage. Charging his normal attack instead consumes stamina to gather a build up of high wind pressure, dealing AOE Anemo damage after a short casting time.

Like most other plunging normal attacks, Scaramouche falls to the ground from mid-air, damaging all enemies in his path and dealing AOE Anemo damage upon impact.

Scaramouche Elemental Skill - Song of the Wind

We'll go into much more detail below, but basically, Scaramouche can fly when his Elemental Skill is activated!

When the button is pressed, Scaramouche deals some AOE Anemo damage, then leaps into the air, entering the Windfavored state. While Windfavored, he can't perform plunging attacks, and when he uses normal and charged attacks, they are converted into Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai, respectively. Kuugo damage and AOE is also increased.

Kuugo: Toufukai is basically the name for Scaramouche's flying and hovering, and has its own Kuugoryoku bar, separate from the stamina meter. While in this hovering mode, Scaramouche consumes Kuugoryoku Points to stay airborne, and when the sprint button is held down, additional Kuugoryoku Points are consumed so he can move forward speedily.

Holding the jump button in the Kuugo: Toufukai Windfavored state consumes more points to increase Scaramouche's hovering height.

Scaramouche will stop hovering when he runs out of Kuugoryoku Points, his Elemental Skill is pressed again, or his Elemental Burst is activated.

Scaramouche Elemental Burst - Five Ceremonial Plays

Scaramouche compresses the atmosphere around him into a singular vacuum that deals five instances of massive AOE Anemo damage. If he's in the Windfavored state from using his Elemental Skill when his Burst is activated, the state will end - dropping Scaramouche to the ground. You'll need to use his Skill again to return to hovering.

Genshin Impact Scaramouche Talent materials

Famed Handguard.

To get the most out of using Scaramouche, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

With thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing this information, it looks like for Scaramouche, you'll need to farm a lot of Handguard and Praxis materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Scaramouche has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Scaramouche Talent materials you need to improve one of his abilities:

Scaramouche Talent level Scaramouche Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Praxis, x6 Old Handguard 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Praxis, x3 Kageuchi Handguard 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Praxis, x4 Kageuchi Handguard 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Praxis, x6 Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Praxis, x9 Kageuchi Handguard 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Praxis, x4 Famed Handguard, x1 Daka's Bell 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Praxis, x6 Famed Handguard, x1 Daka's Bell 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Praxis, x9 Famed Handguard, x2 Daka's Bell 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Praxis, x12 Famed Handguard, x2 Daka's Bell, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Scaramouche's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Praxis

x6 Old Handguard

x6 Daka's Bell

x21 Guide to Praxis

x22 Kageuchi Handguard

x31 Famed Handguard

x38 Philosophies to Praxis

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Scaramouche's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Praxis

x18 Old Handguard

x18 Daka's Bell

x63 Guide to Praxis

x66 Kageuchi Handguard

x93 Famed Handguard

x114 Philosophies to Praxis

4,957,500 Mora

It's worth keeping in mind that as this is information based on beta leaks and datamining, the materials needed for Scaramouche could possibly change when he is released. Although, this is unlikely based on past information sourced from the beta servers.

Genshin Impact Scaramouche Ascension materials

Rukkhashava Mushrooms.

Just like Talents, you need to use Scaramouche Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

Also thanks to honeyhunterworld for sourcing this information, it looks like you'll need to farm a lot of Rukkhashava Mushrooms and Handguard materials for Scaramouche (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Scaramouche to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Scaramouche Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Scaramouche Ascension level Scaramouche Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, x3 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x3 Old Handguard 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x2 Perpetual Caliber, x10 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x15 Old Handguard 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x4 Perpetual Caliber, x20 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x12 Kageuchi Handguard 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x8 Perpetual Caliber, x30 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x18 Kageuchi Handguard 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x12 Perpetual Caliber, x45 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x12 Famed Handguard 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, x20 Perpetual Caliber, x60 Rukkhashava Mushrooms, x24 Famed Handguard 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Scaramouche in Genshin Impact:

x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

x9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

x18 Old Handguard

x30 Kageuchi Handguard

x36 Famed Handguard

x46 Perpetual Caliber

x168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

420,000 Mora

Remember, this is all unofficial information for now. Although it's unlikely these materials will change, it could when Scaramouche is released in version 3.3.

Genshin Impact Scaramouche Constellation

By getting duplicates of Scaramouche from wishing on Banners, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

It's worth noting that while each Constellation Level for Scaramouche generally makes his DPS potential grow to incredible amounts, you don't need any to use him in a very good main DPS role. Scaramouche at C0 looks like he will still be one of the best DPS characters in the game.

Here are all of Scaramouche's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Shoban - Ostentatious Plumage (C1) : The attack speed of Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai is increased by 10% when in the Windfavored state. Additionally, the wind arrows fired by the Gales of Reverie passive when unlocked will deal an additional 25% of Scaramouche’s attack as damage.

: The attack speed of Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai is increased by 10% when in the Windfavored state. Additionally, the wind arrows fired by the Gales of Reverie passive when unlocked will deal an additional 25% of Scaramouche’s attack as damage. Niban - Moonlit Isle Amidst White Waves (C2) : When in the Windfavored state, Scaramouche’s Elemental Burst, Kyougen - Five Ceremonial Plays, will see its damage increased by 4% per point of difference between the max amount of Kuugoryoku Points contrasted with Kuugoryoku’s present capacity when using this skill. Elemental Damage is increased by a maximum of 200%.

: When in the Windfavored state, Scaramouche’s Elemental Burst, Kyougen - Five Ceremonial Plays, will see its damage increased by 4% per point of difference between the max amount of Kuugoryoku Points contrasted with Kuugoryoku’s present capacity when using this skill. Elemental Damage is increased by a maximum of 200%. Sanban - Moonflower Kusemai (C3) : Increases the Level of Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Yonban - Set Adrift into Spring (C4) : If Scaramouche’s Jade-Claimed Flower passive is triggered when using his Elemental Burst, he will gain buffs in correspondence to the contacted Elemental Types, and also obtain a random untriggered buff. A maximum of three elemental buffs can exist at once.

: If Scaramouche’s Jade-Claimed Flower passive is triggered when using his Elemental Burst, he will gain buffs in correspondence to the contacted Elemental Types, and also obtain a random untriggered buff. A maximum of three elemental buffs can exist at once. Matsuban - Ancient Illuminator From Abroad (C5) : Increases the Level of Hanega: Song of the Wind by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the Level of Hanega: Song of the Wind by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Shugen - The Curtains’ Melancholic Sway (C6): When the Wanderer actively hits an opponent with his Elemental Burst while in the Windfavored state he deals an additional instance of Kuugo: Fushoudan at the position hit, dealing 40% of the attack’s original damage. This damage is considered normal attack damage. When Scaramouche falls below 40 Kuugoryoku Points, he restores four points at a rate of once every 0.2 seconds. This point restoration can occur up to five times within one Windfavored duration.

How to play Scaramouche in Genshin Impact

Your priority should be to unlock Scaramouche's Jade-Claimed Flower passive ability as soon as possible. Once you do, apply two elements from either Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, or Electro, then activate Scaramouche's Elemental Skill, Song of the Wind, by the enemy you applied these elements to. Depending on what two elements Scaramouche swirls and absorbs after activating his skill, he will gain a different buff.

For pure DPS potential, we recommend running a melt team, using Pyro and Cryo characters to apply their elements to an enemy for Scaramouche to absorb. This is because Scaramouche gains +30% attack when Pyro is afflicted on an enemy, and +20% crit rate if Cryo is applied. As you can have two of these buffs at once, Pyro and Cryo work very well to increase the damage Scaramouche will then do with his normal attacks while hovering in the air.

Alternatively, you can use Hydro and Electro to get more hover time for Scaramouche while his skill is active, or mix and match with Pyro and Cryo to suit your DPS needs.

In summary, tag an enemy with two elements out of Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, and Electro, activate Scaramouche's Elemental Skill to hover, then unleash normal attacks while floating. When your skill is coming to an end, activate his Elemental Burst for large AOE damage, as this ends his hovering when used. Repeat this as soon as Scaramouche has his Elemental Skill recharged.

Best Scaramouche team comp in Genshin Impact

Scaramouche seems to have a pretty flexible team comp, but you have to use Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, or Electro party members to get the most out of his DPS potential.

The exception to this is if you need an Anemo battery, which is a role for a character who is brought to provide particles for another, usually a DPS. Thankfully, Anemo DPS mains now have a battery with 4-Star Faruzan.

Your own needs may vary, but generally, it looks like running a melt team with Pyro and Cryo characters is going to be the best team comp for Scaramouche. We've explained more why above, but generally it's because applying Pyro to an enemy increases Scaramouche's attack by 30%, and applying Cryo increases his crit rate by 20%. You can have these buffs active at the same time, which is why Pyro and Cryo work well together.

Reliable Xiangling can be your Pyro character, but so can Bennett for extra healing, or Thoma, Yanfei - basically anyone else who can easily apply Pyro to an enemy, as Scaramouche will be on field most often. The same applies to your Cryo character, so Ganyu and Ayaka are obviously some of the best Cryo characters, but 4-Stars like Layla and Kaeya work just as well for your Scaramouche needs.

If you want to extend Scaramouche's time hovering in the air, however, then bringing Hydro or Electro characters who can apply their element easily are recommended instead.

Best Scaramouche Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Artifacts for Scaramouche is the new 4-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle set. The 2-piece provides +15% Anemo damage, but the 4-piece is what you want it for, as it will increase Scaramouche's speed by 10% after hitting with a charged attack. Additionally, normal, charged, and plunging attack damage will increase by 40% for fifteen seconds after the charged attack.

Image credit: hoyolab.com.

Unfortunately, Desert Pavilion Chronicle can't be pre-farmed, as it's being added in version 3.3. There are other sets that work well in the meantime, however. The 4-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence will increase normal, charged, and plunging attacks by 50% for ten seconds if Scaramouche has at least fifteen energy before using his Elemental Skill. This will drain him of fifteen energy, however.

Equipping the 4-piece Viridescent Venerer instead will work for decreasing enemies' Anemo resistance, as will combining the 2-piece Viridescent Venerer and 2-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence for +15% Anemo damage and +18% attack damage, respectively.

Best Scaramouche weapon in Genshin Impact

As with most signatures, the 5-Star Tullaytullah’s Remembrance catalyst is Scaramouche's best weapon in Genshin Impact. Signature weapons are basically custom built for characters, as is the case with this one.

According to the unofficial Genshin stats site Project Amber, the Tullaytullah’s Remembrance catalyst has 674 base attack and 44.1% crit damage at Level 90. Scaramouche's normal attack damage is greatly increased after activating his Elemental Skill by constantly using normal attacks.

If you don't want to spend your Fate on Wishing on character and weapon Banners, however, then you can repurpose other 5-Star catalysts instead, most notably the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds for its crit rate and speed increase, or the Skyward Atlas for its increase in attack and its normal attack buffs.

As for 4-Star weapon options, the Solar Pearl and Dodoco Tales seem to be great options for enhancing Scaramouche's crit rate and attack damage, respectively. Their abilities also add to Scaramouche's DPS potential when his Elemental Skill and normal attacks are used.

Best Scaramouche build in Genshin Impact

If you want to take advantage of his incredible DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Scaramouche build in Genshin Impact:

Scaramouche Best Weapon : 5-Star Tullaytullah’s Remembrance catalyst.

: 5-Star Tullaytullah’s Remembrance catalyst. Scaramouche Best Artifacts : 4-Piece Desert Pavillion Chronicle.

: 4-Piece Desert Pavillion Chronicle. Scaramouche Best team comp: Faruzan, Xiangling, Ganyu.

It can take a lot of time to farm for the materials needed to get Scaramouche to his full potential, but with the ability to hover and cause damage with his normal attacks with ease, he looks like he will be worth it - especially if pairing with Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, and Electro characters.

Good luck levelling up Scaramouche in Genshin Impact!