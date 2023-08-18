Genshin Impact Iron Viscount boss strategy and location

The Iron Viscount in Genshin Impact is one of the local legends of the aquatic Fontaine region, and acts as a one-time underwater boss to defeat in order to gain access to a Precious, Exquisite, and Luxurious Chest.

As combat works differently underwater, it can be tricky to work out how to defeat Fontaine's mightiest crab, so we've detailed how to beat Iron Viscount with our quick and easy Iron Viscount boss strategy in Genshin Impact below.

If you're on the hunt for all of Fontaine's local legends but can't find this one, we've also got the Iron Viscount location below, and the Hot Spring puzzle solution to access it.

Genshin Impact Iron Viscount location

The Iron Viscount in Genshin Impact is located in a secret cave accessed from the Hot Springs in the middle of the Elynas area, which is in the southwestern area of Fontaine.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Follow the main southern path from the Elynas Statue of Seven and you'll soon come across the correct hot spring.

The Iron Viscount isn't actually in this hot spring though, as you need to solve a puzzle first before you can transport from it to the Iron Viscount's true location. We've got the Hot Spring puzzle solution below if you need it.

Genshin Impact Hot Springs puzzle solution

To solve the Hot Springs puzzle and gain access to the Iron Viscount's location, you first have to find three moveable Hydro totems and place them around the chest on the island in the middle of the hot springs, then pick up the Hydrograna above the chest and stand in the middle of the Hydro totems to activate them all at once. The chest will open and reveal an entrance to the Iron Viscount's location.

You have to solve this puzzle to get to the Iron Viscount, because after using the chest's entrance, you smash a wall when the short journey is over, and you can only smash this wall by using the chest.

Hot Springs Hydro totem location 1

The first Hydro totem is inside the structure glowing with yellow Pneuma energy. You have to pick up the purple Ousia orb to its left and then attack the Pneuma structure to reveal the totem. Once revealed, click the button to move it to the island in the middle.

Pick up this orb and attack the yellow structure beside it. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Hot Springs Hydro totem location 2

All you have to do to reveal this second hot springs totem is kill the crab enemies surrounding it. Once the enemies are dead, you can move the totem to the island in the middle of the spring.

The second totem is to the left of the first totem's location. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Hot Springs Hydro totem location 3

The third and final Hydro totem is behind some bramble up the southwestern hill by the spring. Use a Pyro character's fire ability to burn the bramble away and reveal the totem, then move it to the middle of the island.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Once all three of the Hydro totems have been moved, you can now pick up the Hydrograna and stand by the chest below it to solve the Hot Springs puzzle and reveal the entrance to the Iron Viscount's location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

However, the puzzle's not over yet, as you have to install three Hydro Cores in this next area to flood it and attract the Iron Viscount.

Hydro Core location 1

The first Hydro Core is immediately on your left after exiting the pool of water. Kill the enemies by it, then pick up the Hydrograna above the core. Stand in between the lit torch and Hydro Core to extinguish the fire, then press the button to install the Hydro Core. The fire will now stay extinguished.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Hydro Core location 2

The second Hydro Core is up and to the right of the first Core's location. Kill the enemies (and watch out for damage from the hot spring stream in the middle), then go to the Hydro totem up and to the left from the second Core. Destroy the totem with a hydro ability, then bring the Hydrograna that came out of it to the second Hydro Core and install it just like before.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Hydro Core location 3

The last Hydro Core is up the left-hand hill up from the first totem's location. Go to the top, past the locked Hydro device, kill the enemies, then smash the three small pots to the right of the Hydro Core to reveal a Hydrograna. Take the Hydrograna to the Hydro Core and install it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The Hydro device you past will now unlock, and you can use a Hydro character's ability on it to flood the area, which finally attracts the attention of the Iron Viscount boss.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Iron Viscount boss strategy

At first, the Iron Viscount might seem like an impossible enemy to kill, as attacking it takes off measly damage compared to its huge health bar. It seems this way because there's a little trick you have to do to cause huge damage to the Iron Viscount.

To beat the Iron Viscount in Genshin Impact easily you have to:

Hold down the button to absorb one of the smaller blue crabs' shield abilities. Wait until the Iron Viscount charges for an attack, then hold down the Elemental Skill button to protect against the attack. Release the Elemental Skill button after the Viscount's attack, when a blue circle will appear on the Iron Viscount's underbelly. Repeat four or five times to kill the Iron Viscount.

It's the exact same process to damage the Iron Viscount when it creates a shield and gains a white shield bar, so keep repeating the steps above to take off massive chunks of damage from the Iron Viscount, and you'll defeat it in no time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Absorbing the shield ability, shielding against an attack, and attacking the Iron Viscount. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

If you do take a few hits and are low on health, you can swim into the two groups of fish in the area to restore some of the active character's HP.

Once you beat the Iron Viscount, you can open the Precious Chest in the same area, then take two currents back to the Hot Spring and explore its waters safely to open an Exquisite and Luxurious Chest within it.

All the best taking on the Iron Viscount!