Subdetection Unit is a local specialty material found in the northern area of Fontaine introduced in Genshin Impact with version 4.1.

It's used as an Ascension material for Wriothesley, a new 5-Star Cryo character in Genshin Impact who you meet in Fontaine's Archon Quest, but the material might also be required to level up other characters in the future.

Unfortunately, you can't farm Subdetection Units indefinitely, as there is a two day respawn time, so we'll cover where to find Subdetection Units below so you can get as many as possible in one farming route.

The only character who currently needs Subdetection Units is Wriothesley , who requires 168 Subdetection Units for full Ascension. As there are 72 Subdetection Units in Fontaine, it takes a minimum of three farming days to reach this number.

Subdetection Unit is a material resembling a mechanical bug that is local to the Fontaine region north of the Court of Fontaine in Genshin Impact. While we recommended you farm for them above ground, you can find Subdetectin Units underground as well, but you need to complete side quests and puzzles to access most of these areas.

Where to find Subdetection Unit locations in Genshin Impact

Subdetection Units are usually found in groups of two or four, so when you come across one location you can usually collect multiple Subdetection Units, which can lower the farming time.

Look out for their flashing bodies when you're close to a location to spot Subdetection Units, as they could either be flying, or just chilling on a surface.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's details on all the areas you can find Subdetection Unit locations in Genshin Impact:

Mont Esus East

There are 15 Subdetection Units to find in the Mont Esus East area, which is located north of the Court of Fontaine. We recommend making liberal use of the Teleport Waypoints here so you can cut down on travel time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

For farming, start with the four northwestern Subdetection Units, teleport back to the middle of the area, make your way southeast to collect three along the coast, and then use the Statue of Seven to quickly collect four units around the area. If you've unlocked it, you can also use the underground Teleport Waypoint in the northern waters to quickly get two more units.

The two southernmost Subdetection Units in Mont Esus East take the longest to get to, as you need to climb the mountain a little to get to them.

Experimental Field Generator area

The Experimental Field Generator area is the region of land to the east of Mont Esus East, and there are 18 Subdetection Units to find here, but we recommend skipping the seven found underground in the east, unless you've completed the required side quest that gives you easy access to their underground locations.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

For farming, start at the southern Teleport Waypoint and glide down to the broken aqueduct to collect two Subdetection Units, then glide further down to get one more nearby. Then, use the Academic Assembly Hall waypoint in the middle and work your way down and west to collect the other nine materials.

New Fontaine Research Institute

There are 28 Subdetection Units to find in the New Fontaine Research Institute area. Once again, you should use the Teleport Waypoints when you can to cut down on travel time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

When farming, start with the actual New Fontaine Research Institute Teleport Waypoint right in the middle of the area, climb up to get the unit at the top, then work your way down the institute building to collect the rest, and go slightly east to get two more by some wooden boxes. Use the same institute waypoint to get the nearby northern units, then work your way west towards the shore, collecting all Subdetection Units on your path.

Near the shore, use the northwestern waypoint and collect the materials surrounding it, then use the northernmost waypoint to glide down and get more units before entering the cave at the end of the path marked on your map to collect its materials down here.

Finally, use the southwestern waypoint to get the two Subdetection Units near the broken bridge (one is hiding in a brown container you have to destroy).

Central Laboratory Ruins

There are 11 Subdetection Units to find in the Central Laboratory Ruins area. Once again, you should use the Teleport Waypoints when you can to cut down on travel time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Hoyolab.com

For your farming route, we suggest starting at the northeastern Teleport Waypoint first to go south and get the units by the river, then use the waypoint west of this and work your way up to get two more (if you've solved the puzzle to get inside the small building's gate).

Finally, either use the Teleport Waypoint on the eastern side of the river and follow the path down, or use the one by the river in the Experimental Field Generator area to enter a rundown circular hut marked with a white circle on our map above. Although this doesn't appear on HoYoverse's official map, the wooden boxes inside actually contain five Subdetection Units when smashed.

Good luck finding Subdetection Units!