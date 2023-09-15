Genshin Impact 4.1 release date, 4.1 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 4.1 release date and 4.1 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled To the Stars Shining in the Depth.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with Genshin Impact 4.1 featuring two new 5-Star characters, and an expansion to Fontaine.

Below, you can find out the 4.1 release date and time, who the returning characters are, and what the 4.1 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.1 "To the Stars Shining in the Depths" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

Genshin Impact 4.1 release date

Genshin Impact 4.1 will release on Wednesday 27th September. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 4.1 releasing at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 4.1 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 26th September.

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 4.1 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 26th September, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 26th September, 11pm (EDT) Central US : Tuesday 26th September, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 26th September, 10pm (CDT) West Coast US :Tuesday 26th September, 8pm (PDT)

:Tuesday 26th September, 8pm (PDT) Australia : Wednesday 27th September, 1pm (AEST)

: Wednesday 27th September, 1pm (AEST) Japan : Wednesday 27th September, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 27th September, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 27th September, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 27th September, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 27th September, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 4.1 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.1 Banners

The version 4.1 Banners debut 5-Stars Neuvillette and Wriothesley across two Banner phases.

Phase 1 of the 4.1 Banner schedule begins with new Hydro 5-Star Neuvillette, featured in his Decree of the Deeps Banner, and returning Pyro 5-Star Hu Tao featured in her Moment of Bloom Banner.

As usual, the 4.1 Phase 1 Banners will run alongside each other, and should be available from Wednesday 27th September, until they end on Wednesday 18th October.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of the 4.1 Banner schedule we have new Cryo 5-Star Wriothesley's Tempestuous Destiny Banner and returning Anemo 5-Star Venti's Ballad in Goblets Banner.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run from Wednesday 18th October until they end on Tuesday 7th November - the day before the expected release date of the 4.2 update.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star characters you can Wish on during 4.1 in Genshin Impact are:

Neuvillette (Decree of the Deeps Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst.

: New 5-Star Hydro character who uses a catalyst. Hu Tao (Moment of Bloom Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm. Wriothesley (Tempestuous Destiny Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst.

: New 5-Star Cryo character who uses a catalyst. Venti (Ballad in Goblets Banner - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Anemo character who uses a bow.

There will also be two new weapons in the version 4.1 weapon banners: Tome of the Eternal Flow and Cashflow Supervision - both are 5-Star catalysts.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with who the boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our regularly updated next and current Banners page!

Version 4.1 is coming! With it comes the debut of Neuvillette and Wriothesley, but in the meantime in version 4.0 our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems if you want Lyney - and check him out on our tier list. For improving Lyney, you'll need lots of Rainbow Rose, and Lynette requires Lumidouce Bell. You'll also need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

Genshin Impact 4.1 events

The Genshin Impact 4.1 update includes:

Act III and IV of Fontaine's Archon Questline

New Fontaine area - including the Fortress of Meropide

Neuvillette and Wriothesley story quests

Two new world bosses

New enemies

Anniversary login event and mailbox rewards

Overflowing Mastery

Reduced time and difficulty of Ascension Quests

Adventure Encounters system (rewards Encounter Points to exchange for Commision rewards)

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this content, we're getting the usual four events during the 4.1 update to Genshin Impact.

Here's everything we know about every time-limited event in Genshin Impact 4.1:

Waterborne Poetry event

Venti and Hu Tao make good on their Lantern Rite promise to team up and write poetry in this year's autumn event, which takes place in both Mondstadt and Liyue. Fingers crossed we don't get another rap from Hu Tao...

Image credit: HoYoverse

The three main activities of Waterborne Poetry are: Hudred-Pace Hurling Rites, Inspiration Eruption, and Mending Painting Prospects. For taking part in these mini-games and completing their challenges you'll earn Poetry Gala Fervor. This event-exclusive currency can then be used to obtain rewards, including a new 4-Star Catalyst: Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

Hudred-Pace Hurling Rites

This mini-game has you throwing darts at pots in order to rack-up a high score for its rewards. If you hit a pot by throwing a dart through a hoop, then your points are doubled, and you can also hit special pots for handy gameplay modifiers like increasing the speed you throw the darts.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Inspiration Eruption

Inspiration Eruption is your standard combat challenge affair where you have to defeat enemies in a set time. You get Inspiring Crystals for defeating each enemy, which release an AOE shockwave occasionally - which you'll need to use in order to defeat the tough Mythic Nexus enemies.

Mending Painting Prospects

This mini-game sees you hunting for the backdrops of certain paintings, where you have to match the scenery with the incomplete artwork you have. This involves going to select spots and moving the camera to the right position so you can fill in the rest of the painting.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure event

Klee discovers a fish from Sumeru in Cider Lake and Lisa creates a mini-game for her that we get to play in this event. We assume this is so Klee can pretend to blow up fish with her Jumpty Dumpties instead of actually hurling bombs into Cider Lake.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In this event you take control of a mini Dodoco and use different types of Jumpty Dumpty projectiles to clear the fish in a grid layout. You can move Dodoco around the board to help get an angle on the fish hiding behind walls.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Radiant Harvest event

The Traveler and Paimon help a Fontaine merchant called Kesean by collecting some sea life that shouldn't be in Fontaine's waters. In this minigame you go underwater to search for Violetglow Jellyfish for your rewards.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The Peaks and Troughs of Life event

The Peaks and Troughs of Life is a combat event where you have to use the Pressurized Impactors feature to time an AOE blast just right to help defeat enemies. There's also the 'Load' feature that gives you better Buff Modules the more characters you have deployed, and the higher their level.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 4.1!