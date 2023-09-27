Encounter Points are a new way to earn daily rewards in Genshin Impact, meaning you don't have to do four Daily Commisons anymore if you want to benefit from daily Primogems and Adventure EXP.

This can be a huge plus if you don't like Daily Commissions, or are a mobile player who struggles with the combat tasks, as you can earn Encounter Points to cash-in for the same daily rewards instead.

Below, we've explained Encounter Points, and went over all the ways on how to get Encounter Points in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Encounter Points explained

Adventure Encounters are an alternate way to earn daily rewards in Genshin Impact. Previously, the only way to get these daily rewards was to complete Daily Commissions, which are mini quests that tend to be either short combat encounters, tasks for NPCs, or challenges from red totems.

Now, with Adventure Encounters, you can earn Encounter Points instead - or, you can mix completing Daily Commissions with earning Encounter Points to reach your limit of four daily rewards.

Unlike Daily Commissions, which count as completed when you do its one task, Encounter Points are earned towards four Stage Rewards. So, you get your daily rewards by completing a few tasks, as opposed to a Daily Commission's one task.

You can press the question mark beside the Encounter Points progress bar to get a refresher on how the system works any time. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

However, unlike Daily Commissions, Adventure Encounters are tasks you would be doing naturally by playing Genshin Impact, like opening chests or completing quests.

This means Adventure Encounters is a particularly good system for those who don't want to take part in daily combat challenges, or repeat Daily Commission questlines. Those on mobile devices who find the combat trickier than console and PC players can avoid combat altogether to get their daily rewards now.

If you find you've earned all four Encounter Points in a day but still want to experience a daily commission's questline, don't worry, as you can continue to do Daily Commissions after earning Encounter Points - you just won't get any rewards from them.

Speaking of rewards, Adventure Encounters rewards are the exact same as Daily Commission rewards. This means you get the same amount of Primogems, Adventure EXP, Mora, and enhancement ore for earning one Encounter Point as you would completing one Daily Commission. The only difference is you have to open your Adventurer's Handbook at the Commissions part to claim your reward.

In this example, we completed two daily commissions and earned two Encounter Points to complete our daily activities. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Then, once you've earned four Encounter Points (or a mix of Encounter Points and completed Daily Commissions), you just go to Katheryne at an Adventurer's Guild location to claim your bonus rewards like normal.

This might change in the future, however, as the instructions for claiming your bonus daily reward read that you can go to Katheryne "at this time".

A few additional things to keep in mind about Adventure Encounters are:

To unlock Adventure Encounters you need to be at least Adventure Rank 35, or have completed the Archon Quest Chapter 2, Act 3 'Omnipresence Over Mortals'.

Earning an Encounter Point counts towards your daily Battle Pass Daily Commissions task.

Encounter Points earned reset daily at your server reset time.

How to get Encounter Points in Genshin Impact

To start earning Encounter Points you need to be at least Adventure Rank 35, or have completed the Archon Quest Chapter 2, Act 3 'Omnipresence Over Mortals'.

Here's how you can get Encounter Points in Genshin Impact:

Open chests.

Complete quests (including Archon, Story, World, and Invitation quests).

Collect items like Oculi, Crimson Agates, Lumenspar, and Plumes of Purifying Light.

Take part in events by completing their objectives.

You can't earn Encounter Points once you have reached your daily limit of either four Encounter Points, four Daily Commissions, or a mixture of four commissions and points.

Completing one of these tasks does not equal one point, instead, it counts towards earning a single Encounter Point. For example, we collected two Hydroculus to earn one Encounter Point.

Collecting Hydroculus can help you earn Encounter Points | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The only exception to this seems to be completing quests, which gives you a varying amount of progress towards an Encounter Point. The longer a quest is, or the more important it is, the more progression you'll get towards Encounter Points. So completing Archon Quests gives you more Encounter Points than completing short World Quests.

From our testing, most tasks (other than quests) give you a half point. We opened all types of chests and picked up Hydroculus, and got half a point for each task.

This Adventure Encounters system seems best used in a passive way. So log in, play Genshin Impact, and earn your Encounter Points while doing the tasks you want to do, instead of farming Daily Commissions. Then, when you're done, check your Adventurer's Handbook to see if you want to do anything extra to earn your daily rewards if you haven't already completed them by just playing the game.

You'll get half of an Encounter Point no matter what type of chest you open.

Don't forget to visit Katheryne at an Adventurer's Guild to claim your bonus reward for completing four daily commissions or earning enough Encounter Points!