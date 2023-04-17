Plumes of Purifying Light are collectibles found in the Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert areas of the Sumeru desert in Genshin Impact.

You need to find all 36 Plumes of Purifying Light in order to complete your collection and get all the rewards from the Amrita Pool, which includes 600 Primogems.

To speed your journey up, we've got all Plume of Purifying Light locations in Genshin Impact below. For the 10 Plumes found during the 'Pale Fire' World Quest, make sure to visit our Fravashi Tree locations page!

All Plume of Purifying Light locations in Genshin Impact

Plumes 1 to 10 can only be collected by completing Fravashi Tree challenges during the 'Pale Fire' World Quest. We've got a map picture with just their locations further down, but you can visit our dedicated Fravashi Tree locations page for more information of where to find these first ten orbs.

For the other 26 Plumes, you need to use your Sorush gadget to float into the yellow orb, then complete either a mini collection challenge, or follow the yellow orb until it gives you the Plume.

Additionally, certain Plumes of Purifying Light can only be collected once you unlock locations as part of the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest. So we recommend clearing that quest before searching for all locations.

For every six Plumes of Purifying Light, you can claim a random reward drop from the Amrita Pool. However, after giving the pool all 36 Plumes, you'll get every reward anyway. Every player gets the same reward drops, just in a different order.

With all that said, here's a map picture of where to find all 36 Plume of Purifying Light locations in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: hoyolab.com.

We've got further details on all 36 locations below:

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light locations 1 - 10

As we mentioned above, the first 10 Plumes of Purifying Light can only be collected by completing Fravashi Tree challenges. Our Fravashi Tree locations page has more details, but at a glance, here's where to find these trees to get the first 10 Plumes of Purifying Light:

Locations of every Fravashi Tree.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 11

The first of the regular Plumes of Purifying Light is located near the main road running through the Temir Mountains region, floating above a tree route at ground level.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 12

Climb to the top of the cliff near the 'Temir Mountains' area name on your map to find this Plume on top of a spike of Gray Crystal, near a Dendro Totem.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 13

This Plume is floating above a brown spike on the northern side of the cliff in the west of the Temir Mountains, just below the top of the cliff.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 14

Above a brown spike in the west of Tunigi Hollow, on the ground level.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 15

You'll find this Plume of Purifying Light near a clump of Hilichurls in the eastern side of Tunigi Hollow, near the main path that runs from the Temir Mountains into Tunigi Hollow.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 16

Go to the entrance of the boss at the Gate of Zulqarnain area to find this Plume floating above a column in the tunnel that leads to the boss.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 17

Above the entrance to the boss at the Gate of Zulqarnain area, floating on a large spike of Gray Crystal.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 18

To get to this Plume, you need to go to the Teleport Waypoint underground between the Gate of Zulqarnain and Tunigi Hollow, make your way east, then go up the cliff inside this underground tunnel.

The Plume is floating near the edge of the underground cliff.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 19

Head to the Teleport Waypoint in the west of Asipattravana Swamp. You'll find this Plume of Purifying Light below the waypoint at ground level, floating near a Four-Leaf Sigil.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 20

You'll find this Plume above a cactus near an enemy camp in the southeastern section of the Samudra Coast area.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 21

You have to go to the underground Teleport Waypoint nearest the south side of the Samudra Coast body of water to access this Plume.

Go to the large Gray Crystal structure in this cavern and use the Four-Leaf Sigil above to locate the Plume of Purifying Light on a cliff near the tip of the Gray Crystal.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 22

Found above a cactus right beside the Teleport Waypoint on top of a cliff in the southern side of the Samudra Coast area.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 23

On a cliff behind an enemy camp in the cliffs between the Tunigi Hollow and Asipattravana Swamp areas.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 24

Right beside two Hilichurls near the top of the cliffs between the Tunigi Hollow and Asipattravana Swamp areas.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 25

Turn right after dealing with the Hilichurls at the previous Plume location to find this one floating close to a Four-Leaf Sigil.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 26

Floating on the large tree roots on the side of a cliff, just to the west of the Statue of Seven in the Vourukasha Oasis.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 27

This Plume of Purifying Light is located near the small cliffs to the west of the Amrita Pool location.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 28

Go to the western side of the Vourukasha Oasis, near the Statue of the Seven, to find this Plume floating above ground level, inside a large tree trunk.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 29

This Plume is floating above a small pond of smoke-like water in the southeastern section of the Vourukasha Oasis.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 30

Inside a tree stump in the eastern side of Vourukasha Oasis.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 31

Near the top of a cliffside in the south of the Hills of Barsom area. You can easily get to this Plume by going to the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Asipattravana Swamp, then travelling up the northern path and turning left at the end.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 32

Above some tree roots growing out of the cliff to the north of Asipattravana Swamp. It's best to use the Teleportation Waypoint above this Plume, then glide down to it.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 33

Directly opposite the Domain in the Hills of Barsom area, floating above a brown spike.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 34

You'll find this Plume of Purifying Light in the eastern area of the Samudra Coast, under a pile of sand by the water and a Hilichurl. Use a character's Anemo ability to blow the sand away and unearth the Plume.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 35

Although this Plume is technically located in the Samudra Coast area, you can only access it by travelling to the underground Teleport Waypoint in the cliffs between the Samudra Coast and Asipattravana Swamp.

Travel along the same underground path you did during the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest to reach the end chamber that has the canon you used on the triangle shield. The Plume is near a Four-Leaf Sigl in the top right-hand corner of the room.

Genshin Impact Plume of Purifying Light location 36

This Plume of Purifying Light is located underground in the Temir Mountains. You will naturally come to this location as part of the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest.

If you're returning to the location, then use the underground Teleport Waypoint in the east of Tunigi to make your way south to its position, past the circuit puzzles, inside the right-hand door or the furnace area.

That's every Plume of Purifying Light found! You can now go to the Amrita Pool and hand in your 36 Plumes to get all of your rewards.