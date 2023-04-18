Genshin Impact how to unlock Amrita Pool, all Amrita Pool rewards

The big version 3.6 update is here and brings the new Amrita Pool reward system to Genshin Impact.

Like a mini Dendroculus hunt, you need to collect Plumes of Purifying Light throughout your travels in the Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert areas of the Sumeru desert, then offer them to the Amrita Pool to net yourself some useful rewards - including 600 Primogems.

However, it’s not immediately obvious how to unlock the Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact, so we’ve detailed exactly how below, along with all of the Amrita Pool rewards.

Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to complete the 'Heart of Amrita' Word Quest in the Sumeru. To get this quest, you need to first complete 'The Splendorous Sky That Day' section of the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest. Go to the Gavireh Lajavard section of the desert to find this starting quest.

Continue with this questline, and once you complete 'The Splendorous Sky That Day', you will then automatically receive the 'Heart of Amrita' Word Quest. Follow this quest to speak with Fedhri by the pool, near the Vourukasha Oasis area. You can now offer any Plumes of Purifying Light you find in Gavireh Lajavard and Realm of Farakhkert to the Amrita Pool for some helpful rewards.

Genshin Impact Amrita Pool rewards

There are six Amrita Pool Levels in Genshin Impact, taking 6 Plumes of Purifying Light to reach each one, for a total of 36 Plumes required to get every reward. To claim your Amrita Pool loot, select 'Offer' from the main Amrita Pool menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

To get the special Namecard after handing over all 36 Plumes, click the 'Claim' button in the rewards section of the Amrita Pool.

Differing from systems like the Tree of Dreams, the set of rewards you get from the Amrita Pool is actually randomised with every six Plumes you give it. However, after giving the Pool all 36 Plumes, you'll get all the rewards anyway. Every player gets the same reward drops, just in a different order.

With this in mind, Here's every Amrita Pool reward in Genshin Impact:

Amrita Pool Reward (randomised) Plumes required to unlock x100 Primogems

x2 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

x2 Oasis Garden's Kindness

x2 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might x6 Plumes x100 Primogems

x2 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew

x2 Oasis Garden's Mourning

x2 Dream of Scorching Might x6 Plumes x100 Primogems

x2 Guide to Admonition

x2 Guide to Ingenuity

x2 Guide to Praxis x6 Plumes x100 Primogems

x2 Philosophies of Admonition

x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity

x2 Philosophies of Praxis x6 Plumes x100 Primogems

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

50,000 Mora x6 Plumes x100 Primogems

x5 Hero's Wit

50,000 Mora x6 Plumes Sumeru: Amrita Namecard x36 Plumes

While you're in Sumeru, you should make sure you unlock the Sumeru Repuation board, Tree of Dreams, and collect all the Dendroculus.