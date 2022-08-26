Genshin Impact Dendroculus locations

Dendroculus in Genshin Impact is part of patch 3.0 that brought the region of Sumeru to the Teyvat.

Collecting Dendroculus is part of the experience of exploring the new area and is quite a valuable one. You can stumble upon one of these items while checking a mountain, a cavern, or even a giant robot, and use them to earn great items that makes hunting Dendroculus an exciting idea.

Since there are a lot of Dendroculus in Genshin Impact, we have prepared this guide covering all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far with tips on how to get the more difficult ones.

Gandharva Ville and East of Devantaka Mountain Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact Here are all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far in Gandharva Ville and East of Devantaka Mountain in Genshin Impact: Dendroculus 1 Dendroculus 2 At the top of the tree in the middle of the tree’s leaves. Dendroculus 3 It’s inside the tree trunk. Dendroculus 4 It's under a rock which needs to be hit by a dendro skill to be raised. Dendroculus 5 Under the bridge. Dendroculus 6 Dendroculus 7 Dendroculus 8 Just walk over the rocks to get this Dendroculus. Dendroculus 9 Dendroculus 10 Just climb the tree so it will become visible. Dendroculus 11 To access the area you must first interact with the flowers around it and then defeat the monsters. Dendroculus 12 Dendroculus 13 It’s inside the mountain. The entrance on the right side of the giant robot.

Mawtiyima Forest and The Palace of Alcazarzaray Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact Below lies all of the Dendroculus locations we’ve located in Mawtiyima Forest and The Palace of Alcazarzaray in Genshin Impact so far: Dendroculus 14 Dendroculus 15 Dendroculus 16 Dendroculus 17 Dendroculus 18 It’s pretty high in the air, so find a close place to jump from. Dendroculus 19 It’s below the treetop, so use a Four-Leaf Sigil to reach it. Dendroculus 20 Use the dendrograna to dispell the forcefield. Dendroculus 21 Dendroculus 22 Dendroculus 23 Climb the main building to the top. Dendroculus 24 Next to a waterfall south from the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

Devantaka Mountain West side Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact Here you’ll find all the Dendroculus locations we’ve uncovered on Devantaka Mountain so far in Genshin Impact: Dendroculus 25 Inside a tree trunk. Dendroculus 26 Dendroculus 27 In the giant robot’s index finger. Dendroculus 28 On the giant robot’s face. Dendroculus 29 Beneath the giant robot’s arm. Dendroculus 30 Dendroculus 31 It’s beneath a rock, so use a dendro skill to lift it. Dendroculus 32 At the top of the hill inside a shack. Dendroculus 33

Port Ormos Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact Here are all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far in Port Ormos in Genshin Impact: Dendroculus 34 Dendroculus 35 Dendroculus 36 Inside a tree trunk. Dendroculus 37 Inside a tree trunk. Dendroculus 38