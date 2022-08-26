If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact Dendroculus locations

Our in-progress guide on the Dendroculus locations in Sumeru.
Guide by Paulo Kawanishi Contributor
Published on

Dendroculus in Genshin Impact is part of patch 3.0 that brought the region of Sumeru to the Teyvat.

Collecting Dendroculus is part of the experience of exploring the new area and is quite a valuable one. You can stumble upon one of these items while checking a mountain, a cavern, or even a giant robot, and use them to earn great items that makes hunting Dendroculus an exciting idea.

Since there are a lot of Dendroculus in Genshin Impact, we have prepared this guide covering all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far with tips on how to get the more difficult ones.

What Dendroculus are used for in Genshin Impact?

The Dendroculus are Sumeru’s Oculi - items you can find all over the region and deliver to a Statue of the Seven. While some Dendroculus are easy to spot, others are hidden or locked and only get accessible after completing quests, puzzles or acquiring specific skills.

There are a total of 110 Dendroculus in the region as of patch 3.0. Using them to level up Sumeru’s Statue of the Seven is a great way to earn important items, such as Primogems, Sumeru Shrine of Depths Keys, and flasks of Memory of Flourishing Green.

Gandharva Ville and East of Devantaka Mountain Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact

Here are all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far in Gandharva Ville and East of Devantaka Mountain in Genshin Impact:

Dendroculus 1

Dendroculus 2

At the top of the tree in the middle of the tree’s leaves.

Dendroculus 3

It’s inside the tree trunk.

Dendroculus 4

It's under a rock which needs to be hit by a dendro skill to be raised.

Dendroculus 5

Under the bridge.

Dendroculus 6

Dendroculus 7

Dendroculus 8

Just walk over the rocks to get this Dendroculus.

Dendroculus 9

Dendroculus 10

Just climb the tree so it will become visible.

Dendroculus 11

To access the area you must first interact with the flowers around it and then defeat the monsters.

Dendroculus 12

Dendroculus 13

It’s inside the mountain. The entrance on the right side of the giant robot.

Mawtiyima Forest and The Palace of Alcazarzaray Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact

Below lies all of the Dendroculus locations we’ve located in Mawtiyima Forest and The Palace of Alcazarzaray in Genshin Impact so far:

Dendroculus 14

Dendroculus 15

Dendroculus 16

Dendroculus 17

Dendroculus 18

It’s pretty high in the air, so find a close place to jump from.

Dendroculus 19

It’s below the treetop, so use a Four-Leaf Sigil to reach it.

Dendroculus 20

Use the dendrograna to dispell the forcefield.

Dendroculus 21

Dendroculus 22

Dendroculus 23

Climb the main building to the top.

Dendroculus 24

Next to a waterfall south from the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

Devantaka Mountain West side Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact

Here you’ll find all the Dendroculus locations we’ve uncovered on Devantaka Mountain so far in Genshin Impact:

Dendroculus 25

Inside a tree trunk.

Dendroculus 26

Dendroculus 27

In the giant robot’s index finger.

Dendroculus 28

On the giant robot’s face.

Dendroculus 29

Beneath the giant robot’s arm.

Dendroculus 30

Dendroculus 31

It’s beneath a rock, so use a dendro skill to lift it.

Dendroculus 32

At the top of the hill inside a shack.

Dendroculus 33

Port Ormos Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact

Here are all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far in Port Ormos in Genshin Impact:

Dendroculus 34

Dendroculus 35

Dendroculus 36

Inside a tree trunk.

Dendroculus 37

Inside a tree trunk.

Dendroculus 38

Apam Woods Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact

Below lies all of the Dendroculus locations we’ve found in Apam Woods so far in Genshin Impact:

Dendroculus 39

You must clear the Withering Zone to get it.

Dendroculus 40

At the top of a tree.

Dendroculus 41

It's beneath the tree roots.

Dendroculus 42

Dendroculus 43

Under a rock - you can access it by clearing the Withering Zone.

Dendroculus 44

We’ll update this page when we find more Dendroculus locations! If you haven’t visited Sumeru yet, make sure to check out our how to get Sumeru and Sumeru reputation pages.

