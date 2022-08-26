Genshin Impact Dendroculus locations

Genshin Impact Dendroculus locationsOur in-progress guide on the Dendroculus locations in Sumeru.
Dendroculus in Genshin Impact is part of patch 3.0 that brought the region of Sumeru to the Teyvat.
Collecting Dendroculus is part of the experience of exploring the new area and is quite a valuable one. You can stumble upon one of these items while checking a mountain, a cavern, or even a giant robot, and use them to earn great items that makes hunting Dendroculus an exciting idea.
Since there are a lot of Dendroculus in Genshin Impact, we have prepared this guide covering all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far with tips on how to get the more difficult ones.
On this page:
Explainers:
Dendroculus locations:
What Dendroculus are used for in Genshin Impact?
The Dendroculus are Sumeru’s Oculi - items you can find all over the region and deliver to a Statue of the Seven. While some Dendroculus are easy to spot, others are hidden or locked and only get accessible after completing quests, puzzles or acquiring specific skills.
There are a total of 110 Dendroculus in the region as of patch 3.0. Using them to level up Sumeru’s Statue of the Seven is a great way to earn important items, such as Primogems, Sumeru Shrine of Depths Keys, and flasks of Memory of Flourishing Green.
Gandharva Ville and East of Devantaka Mountain Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact
Here are all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far in Gandharva Ville and East of Devantaka Mountain in Genshin Impact:
Dendroculus 1
Dendroculus 2
Dendroculus 3
Dendroculus 4
Dendroculus 5
Dendroculus 6
Dendroculus 7
Dendroculus 8
Dendroculus 9
Dendroculus 10
Dendroculus 11
Dendroculus 12
Dendroculus 13
Mawtiyima Forest and The Palace of Alcazarzaray Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact
Below lies all of the Dendroculus locations we’ve located in Mawtiyima Forest and The Palace of Alcazarzaray in Genshin Impact so far:
Dendroculus 14
Dendroculus 15
Dendroculus 16
Dendroculus 17
Dendroculus 18
Dendroculus 19
Dendroculus 20
Dendroculus 21
Dendroculus 22
Dendroculus 23
Dendroculus 24
Devantaka Mountain West side Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact
Here you’ll find all the Dendroculus locations we’ve uncovered on Devantaka Mountain so far in Genshin Impact:
Dendroculus 25
Dendroculus 26
Dendroculus 27
Dendroculus 28
Dendroculus 29
Dendroculus 30
Dendroculus 31
Dendroculus 32
Dendroculus 33
Port Ormos Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact
Here are all the Dendroculus locations we’ve found so far in Port Ormos in Genshin Impact:
Dendroculus 34
Dendroculus 35
Dendroculus 36
Dendroculus 37
Dendroculus 38
Apam Woods Dendroculus locations in Genshin Impact
Below lies all of the Dendroculus locations we’ve found in Apam Woods so far in Genshin Impact:
Dendroculus 39
Dendroculus 40
Dendroculus 41
Dendroculus 42
Dendroculus 43
Dendroculus 44
We’ll update this page when we find more Dendroculus locations! If you haven’t visited Sumeru yet, make sure to check out our how to get Sumeru and Sumeru reputation pages.