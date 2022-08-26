Genshin Impact how to unlock Tree of Dreams, all Tree of Dreams rewards

The big Genshin Impact 3.0 update is here and includes a new storyline, characters, region, Reputation, and the new Tree of Dreams, Vanarana.

Similar to the Sacred Sakura's Favor in Genshin Impact, you need to collect Dendro Sigils throughout your travels in Sumeru, then offer them to the Tree of Dreams to net yourself some useful rewards - including Intertwined and Acquaint Fate.

However, once you get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact, it’s not immediately obvious how to unlock the Tree of Dreams, so we’ve detailed exactly how below, along with all of the Tree of Dreams rewards.

How to unlock Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to complete the 'Aranyaka Part 1' and part of the 'Aranyaka Part 2' Word Quests in Sumeru. To unlock the first part of the Aranyaka quest, go to Sumeru, then travel down the main southern path from Sumeru City. You'll bump into Rana on the main intersection that leads to Gandharva Ville in the east, and the questline will begin.

Continue with this questline, and once you complete 'The World of Aranara' part of 'Aranyaka Part 2', you will then receive the 'Trees and Dreams' Word Quest automatically. Head up through the nearby cave in the northeast of Vanarana to find the Tree of Dreams. You can now offer any Dendro Sigils you find from opening chests in Sumeru for some great rewards.

Genshin Impact Tree of Dreams Level rewards

There are 50 Tree of Dreams Levels in Genshin Impact, taking 35 Dendro Sigils to reach each one. To claim your Tree of Dreams Level rewards, select ‘Rewards’ from the main Tree of Dreams menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

The first five Tree of Dreams rewards are available to see to anybody that unlocks it, but as you'll need to level up to see the next 45 Levels of rewards, we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, thanks to honeyhunterworld, there are some leaks from the beta that list all of the rewards. As this isn't official information, the rewards below may change.

With this in mind, here's every Tree of Dreams Level reward in Genshin Impact:

Tree of Dreams Level Reward Level 1 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 2 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 3 x2 Philosophies of Admonition

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 4 x1 Midlander Sword Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 5 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 6 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 7 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 8 x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 9 x2 Philosophies Praxis

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 10 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 11 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 12 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 13 x2 Philosophies of Admonition

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 14 x1 Midlander Claymore Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 15 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 16 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 17 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 18 x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 19 x2 Philosophies Praxis

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 20 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 21 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 22 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 23 x2 Philosophies of Admonition

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 24 x1 Midlander Polearm Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 25 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 26 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 27 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 28 x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 29 x2 Philosophies Praxis

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 30 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 31 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 32 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 33 x2 Philosophies of Admonition

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 34 x1 Midlander Catalyst Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 35 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 36 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 37 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 38 x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 39 x2 Philosophies Praxis

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 40 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 41 x1 Fragile Resin

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 42 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 43 x2 Philosophies of Admonition

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 44 x1 Midlander Bow Billet

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 45 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 46 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 47 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 48 x1 Dream Solvent

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 49 x2 Philosophies of Praxis

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 50 x1 Dream Solvent

x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

50,000 Mora

While you're in Sumeru, you should make sure you unlock the Sumeru Repuation board, complete the Chapter 3 Act 1 Archon Quest, and unlock the Universal Fungus Domain