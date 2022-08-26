If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact how to unlock Tree of Dreams, all Tree of Dreams rewards

Get helpful rewards by collecting Dendro Sigils.
The big Genshin Impact 3.0 update is here and includes a new storyline, characters, region, Reputation, and the new Tree of Dreams, Vanarana.

Similar to the Sacred Sakura's Favor in Genshin Impact, you need to collect Dendro Sigils throughout your travels in Sumeru, then offer them to the Tree of Dreams to net yourself some useful rewards - including Intertwined and Acquaint Fate.

However, once you get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact, it’s not immediately obvious how to unlock the Tree of Dreams, so we’ve detailed exactly how below, along with all of the Tree of Dreams rewards.

How to unlock Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to complete the 'Aranyaka Part 1' and part of the 'Aranyaka Part 2' Word Quests in Sumeru. To unlock the first part of the Aranyaka quest, go to Sumeru, then travel down the main southern path from Sumeru City. You'll bump into Rana on the main intersection that leads to Gandharva Ville in the east, and the questline will begin.

Continue with this questline, and once you complete 'The World of Aranara' part of 'Aranyaka Part 2', you will then receive the 'Trees and Dreams' Word Quest automatically. Head up through the nearby cave in the northeast of Vanarana to find the Tree of Dreams. You can now offer any Dendro Sigils you find from opening chests in Sumeru for some great rewards.

Genshin Impact Tree of Dreams Level rewards

There are 50 Tree of Dreams Levels in Genshin Impact, taking 35 Dendro Sigils to reach each one. To claim your Tree of Dreams Level rewards, select ‘Rewards’ from the main Tree of Dreams menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

The first five Tree of Dreams rewards are available to see to anybody that unlocks it, but as you'll need to level up to see the next 45 Levels of rewards, we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, thanks to honeyhunterworld, there are some leaks from the beta that list all of the rewards. As this isn't official information, the rewards below may change.

With this in mind, here's every Tree of Dreams Level reward in Genshin Impact:

Tree of Dreams Level Reward
Level 1 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 2 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 3 x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 4 x1 Midlander Sword Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 5 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 6 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 7 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 8 x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 9 x2 Philosophies Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 10 x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 11 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 12 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 13 x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 14 x1 Midlander Claymore Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 15 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 16 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 17 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 18 x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 19 x2 Philosophies Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 20 x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 21 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 22 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 23 x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 24 x1 Midlander Polearm Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 25 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 26 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 27 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 28 x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 29 x2 Philosophies Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 30 x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 31 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 32 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 33 x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 34 x1 Midlander Catalyst Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 35 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 36 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 37 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 38 x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 39 x2 Philosophies Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 40 x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 41 x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 42 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 43 x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 44 x1 Midlander Bow Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 45 x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 46 x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 47 x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 48 x1 Dream Solvent
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 49 x2 Philosophies of Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
Level 50 x1 Dream Solvent
x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora

While you're in Sumeru, you should make sure you unlock the Sumeru Repuation board, complete the Chapter 3 Act 1 Archon Quest, and unlock the Universal Fungus Domain

