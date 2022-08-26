Genshin Impact how to unlock Tree of Dreams, all Tree of Dreams rewards

Genshin Impact how to unlock Tree of Dreams, all Tree of Dreams rewardsGet helpful rewards by collecting Dendro Sigils.
The big Genshin Impact 3.0 update is here and includes a new storyline, characters, region, Reputation, and the new Tree of Dreams, Vanarana.
Similar to the Sacred Sakura's Favor in Genshin Impact, you need to collect Dendro Sigils throughout your travels in Sumeru, then offer them to the Tree of Dreams to net yourself some useful rewards - including Intertwined and Acquaint Fate.
However, once you get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact, it’s not immediately obvious how to unlock the Tree of Dreams, so we’ve detailed exactly how below, along with all of the Tree of Dreams rewards.
How to unlock Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact
To unlock the Tree of Dreams in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to complete the 'Aranyaka Part 1' and part of the 'Aranyaka Part 2' Word Quests in Sumeru. To unlock the first part of the Aranyaka quest, go to Sumeru, then travel down the main southern path from Sumeru City. You'll bump into Rana on the main intersection that leads to Gandharva Ville in the east, and the questline will begin.
Continue with this questline, and once you complete 'The World of Aranara' part of 'Aranyaka Part 2', you will then receive the 'Trees and Dreams' Word Quest automatically. Head up through the nearby cave in the northeast of Vanarana to find the Tree of Dreams. You can now offer any Dendro Sigils you find from opening chests in Sumeru for some great rewards.
Genshin Impact Tree of Dreams Level rewards
There are 50 Tree of Dreams Levels in Genshin Impact, taking 35 Dendro Sigils to reach each one. To claim your Tree of Dreams Level rewards, select ‘Rewards’ from the main Tree of Dreams menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.
The first five Tree of Dreams rewards are available to see to anybody that unlocks it, but as you'll need to level up to see the next 45 Levels of rewards, we don't officially know for sure what they are yet. However, thanks to honeyhunterworld, there are some leaks from the beta that list all of the rewards. As this isn't official information, the rewards below may change.
With this in mind, here's every Tree of Dreams Level reward in Genshin Impact:
|Tree of Dreams Level
|Reward
|Level 1
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 2
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 3
|x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 4
|x1 Midlander Sword Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 5
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 6
|x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 7
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 8
|x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 9
|x2 Philosophies Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 10
|x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 11
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 12
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 13
|x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 14
|x1 Midlander Claymore Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 15
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 16
|x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 17
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 18
|x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 19
|x2 Philosophies Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 20
|x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 21
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 22
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 23
|x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 24
|x1 Midlander Polearm Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 25
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 26
|x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 27
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 28
|x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 29
|x2 Philosophies Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 30
|x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 31
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 32
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 33
|x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 34
|x1 Midlander Catalyst Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 35
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 36
|x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 37
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 38
|x1 Sumeru Shrine of Depths Key
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 39
|x2 Philosophies Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 41
|x1 Fragile Resin
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 42
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 43
|x2 Philosophies of Admonition
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 44
|x1 Midlander Bow Billet
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 45
|x1 Crown of Insight
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 46
|x2 Philosophies of Ingenuity
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 47
|x2 Acquaint Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 48
|x1 Dream Solvent
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 49
|x2 Philosophies of Praxis
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
200 Adventure EXP
50,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x1 Dream Solvent
x2 Intertwined Fate
x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
50,000 Mora
While you're in Sumeru, you should make sure you unlock the Sumeru Repuation board, complete the Chapter 3 Act 1 Archon Quest, and unlock the Universal Fungus Domain