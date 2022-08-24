Genshin Impact how to unlock Sumeru Reputation, all Sumeru Reputation quests and rewards

The big Genshin Impact 3.0 update includes new characters, the Dendro element, a brand new Archon questline, and of course, the new Sumeru region, which has its own Sumeru Reputation system.

Every nation in Genshin Impact has its own Reputation quests and rewards, and Sumeru is no different. You’ll need to complete Bounties, Requests, explore the land, and complete Sumeru-specific quests to increase your Reputation and earn some unique rewards.

However, once you get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact, it’s not immediately obvious how to unlock Sumeru Reputation, so we’ve detailed exactly how below, along with all of the Sumeru Reputation quests and rewards.

On this page:

Version 3.0 "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Sumeru Reputation in Genshin Impact

To unlock Sumeru Reputation in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to complete the new ‘Chapter 3 - Act 2: The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings’ Archon Quest added as part of the 3.0 update. This means you must be at least Adventure Rank 35, and have completed the previous 'Chapter 2 - Act 4: Requiem of the Echoing Depths' Archon Quest to unlock this third story Chapter.

Once you complete 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings', the ‘Corps of Thirty Recruitment’ World Quest will become available. Select it from your quest menu and follow the marker that appears on your map to Effendi, who is located in the northeastern corner of Sumeru City, just north of the spiral steps on your map.

Talk to Effendi after completing the 'Corps of Thirty Recruitment’ World Quest to unlock Sumeru Reputation quests and rewards.

All you have to do now to unlock Sumeru Reputation in Genshin Impact is speak to Effendi. Come back and chat with him at any time to bring up the Sumeru Reputation menu to check quests and collect rewards.

Genshin Impact Sumeru Reputation Quests and how to increase Sumeru Reputation

To increase your Sumeru Reputation level and unlock its unique rewards, you need to complete Bounties and Requests, explore the region, and complete Sumeru-specific quests in order to earn Reputation EXP.

Once you earn enough Sumeru Reputation EXP, your Sumeru Reputation Level will increase, and you can then claim each level’s rewards from the Reputation menu.

Keep in mind that you can only pick up three randomised Bounties and three randomised Requests every week. This is shared across every region's Reputation. So if you've already completed one Bounty in Inazuma, and two in Monstadt, for example, you won't be able to pick up any more from Sumeru until the week resets.

Sumeru's Reputation layout is very similar to Mondstadt's, but will have unique quests and challenges specific to Sumeru.

You will receive 60 Sumeru Reputation EXP by completing 3-Star Bounties, 80 from 4-Star Bounties, and 100 from 5-Star Bounties, and completing each weekly Sumeru Request rewards 40 Sumeru Reputation EXP.

Unlike Bounties and Requests, Sumeru exploration milestones and quests can be completed at any time, and will be the same for every player.

Here’s every exploration quest included in the Sumeru Reputation and its rewards:

Sumeru exploration progress 20% - 100 Sumeru Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora

- 100 Sumeru Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora Sumeru exploration progress 40% - 100 Sumeru Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora

- 100 Sumeru Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora Sumeru exploration progress 60% - 100 Sumeru Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora

We'll list every relevant Sumeru Quest and its rewards here when we unlock Sumeru's Reputation board for ourselves.

Genshin Impact Sumeru Reputation Level rewards

There are 10 Sumeru Reputation Levels in Genshin Impact, and you’ll receive a unique reward whenever you reach the required Reputation EXP amount for each one.

To claim your Sumeru Reputation Level rewards, select ‘Reputation Level’ from the main Sumeru Reputation menu, located in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.

As we've not unlocked Sumeru's Reputation board ourselves just yet, we've compiled its rewards in a table below with leaks sourced from honeyhunterworld. We'll be double-checking all the information below when we do unlock Sumeru's Repuation soon!

With this in mind, here's every Sumeru Reputation Level reward in Genshin Impact, and how much Sumeru Reputation EXP you need to reach each level:

Sumeru Reputation Level Reward Level 1 (automatically unlocked) Recipe: Butter Chicken Level 2 (450 Sumeru Reputation EXP) Brightwood Pottery Worktable

Plain Brightwood Shelf Level 3 (500 Sumeru Reputation EXP) The Boon of the Elder Tree Level 4 (550 Sumeru Reputation EXP) Sumeru: Observance

Recipe: Tahchin Level 5 (600 Sumeru Reputation EXP) Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model Level 6 (650 Sumeru Reputation EXP) Brightwood Grocery Stall

Brightwood Kebab Kart Level 7 (700 Sumeru Reputation EXP) Sumeru: Unsullied

Recipe: Biryani Level 8 (750 Sumeru Reputation EXP) Instructions: Dendroculus Resonance Stone Level 9 (800 Sumeru Reputation EXP) Diagram: Dendro Treasure Compass Level 10 (850 Sumeru Reputation EXP) Wings of the Forest

While you're in Sumeru, you should make sure you get your free Collei character while you still can!