Genshin Impact Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark walkthrough for Archon Quest

Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark is the name of the Chapter 3 Act 1 Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

This part of the main storyline in Genshin Impact was added in the 3.0 update, along with Sumeru, the nation of scholars and wisdom. The story quest introduces many characters, including Tighnari, Collei, and Dori.

To unlock Chapter 3 Act 1 you need to have previously completed the Chapter 2 Archon Quest, 'Requiem of the Echoing Depths', and be at least Adventure Rank 35. If you've done this, you can use our Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark walkthrough below to help you complete it and unlock Act 2, The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings.

Genshin Impact A Forest of Change walkthrough

The first step in the Forest of Change section of this Chapter 3 Archon Quest is to get to Sumeru by following the yellow quest marker to a cave located in the west of The Chasm in Liyue. At the end of this cave, you will find yourself in Sumeru, and see a woman very intent on ignoring the Traveler and Paimon.

After this cutscene, you can do as the quest prompt says and 'follow the unresponsive person discreetly', or unlock the nearby Statue of the Seven first, then follow her into the nearby cave.

The Traveler faints in the Cave, and you'll be taken to a strange area with a massive pink tree in the centre. Your next objective is to 'follow the voice'. Keep walking toward the pink tree, even when you fall, to complete this part of the quest.

When the Traveler wakes up, you'll be introduced to Collei and Tighnari for the first time in a small cutscene. Looks like the Traveler and Paimon will have to stay with these forest rangers for a few days while the Traveler rests up.

After the cutscene ends, you'll complete the 'A Forest of Change' part of the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest and get some rewards for your trouble:

x2 Hero's Wit

x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

625 Adventure EXP

25,450 Mora

Genshin Impact Further Observation walkthrough

Your first objective after waking up and starting the 'Further Observation' section of the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest is to find Collei. Follow the yellow quest marker further up the treetops and you'll soon find Collei chatting with Tighnari.

After the cutscene ends, you'll be tasked to 'check the lamps along the path' with Collei. Use the floating Four Leaf Sigils to quickly propel yourself toward her on the east side of Gandharva Ville. Walk to the yellow markers to check the lamps and trigger a cutscene with Collei, then use the Four Leaf Sigil to quickly 'climb to the top of the rock' and interact with the Statue of the Seven.

After cleaning the statue with Paimon, return to Collei to enjoy some tasty pitas and another cutscene with her, then follow the quest marker and return to Gandharva Ville. When you get there, you'll have to wait until 8am the next day. Pull up your main menu and select 'Time', then set it to 8am or after.

Waiting until 8am will complete the 'Further Observation' part of the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest and you will get the following rewards:

x2 Hero's Wit

x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

575 Adventure EXP

22,775 Mora

Genshin Impact Chronic Illness walkthrough

Your first objective after waiting until 8am the next day and starting the 'Chronic Illness' section of the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest is to go see Collei again. Just follow the marker to her hut across the way to trigger the cutscene with Tighnari.

After Tighnari explains what's wrong with Collei, your next quest is to 'collect herbs together with Tighnari' between the Yazadaha Pool and Chinvat Ravine. Fast travel to a nearby Teleport Waypoint if you can, or walk and use Four Leaf Sigils to speed up your journey.

After another cutscene with Tighnari, you'll have to swim in the water to collect four floating Fresh Nilotpala Lotuses. To gather four of these plants quickly, head to the waterfall just west of your starting location. Once you've collected four Fresh Nilotpala Lotuses, return to Tighnari.

After a short cutscene, go to Amir across the river to trigger the next part of the quest asking you to 'go to the Withering Zone', which can be found just east of your current location. Tighnari will then fill you in on the nasty areas known as Withering Zones.

You'll have to help Tighnari clear the Withering Zone next, and to do so, you should first 'Summon Dendrograna' from the small tree stumps with a green glow coming from them. Three green orbs will appear around your character, and you can now attack the small red Witchering Branches with charged attacks or aimed shots to destroy all three. Follow the red lines coming from the 'Tumor of the Witchering' - AKA the big red glowing tree stump - in the middle of the area to find the three Withering Branches.

Make sure to keep an eye on the red bar above your health bar at the bottom of the screen. This new effect is called 'Decay', and when its bar is filled, you will instantly die. You can retreat from Withering Zones or use a Candle of Life to lower your decay level.

When you destroy all of the Withering branches and defeat all the enemies, go to the red glowing tree stump in the middle and click the prompt to 'Destroy Tumor of the Withering'.

After this, fast travel back to Gandharva Ville to speak with Tighnari again and pick up the 'Go and rescue Haypasia' quest. Fast travel to the nearby Statue of the Seven, then glide down into the familiar cave with Haypasia inside to complete this section of the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest.

For completing 'Chronic Illness', you'll get some welcome rewards:

x2 Hero's Wit

x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

575 Adventure EXP

22,775 Mora

Genshin Impact Silent Seeker of Knowledge walkthrough

After finding Haypasia, follow the quest marker to go through the mist, then proceed onward and go through the tree hollow. Use the bouncy mushrooms to get halfway up the room, but instead of following the quest marker, jump on the moving platform with the flower symbol.

Jump on the mushroom this platform takes you to and then pick up the Primeval Rosin in front of you. This is the orange-coloured orb on top of a small plant, and you'll need it to open the door above you - but not just yet. Once you've picked up the Rosin orb, jump and glide down to follow the quest marker through the special cave.

For the next section, you just need to keep following the yellow quest marker asking you to 'investigate the quaint room'. It will eventually transport you to another Primeval Rosin. Pick it up, then head back into the room with the bouncy mushrooms to 'keep looking for a path to the upper level of the tree hollow'.

Use the bouncy mushrooms to go through the marked cave above and defeat the enemies inside. Open the chest to get some Primogems, then go through the green portal in the middle of the room. You'll be transported to the final room with a Primeval Rosin - pick it up, then follow the path out of this cave, and jump down to the orange door below you.

If you've collected all three of the orange Primeval Rosin, the door will absorb them and you can now activate it. Follow the quest marker forward, then investigate the courtyard far down the corridor by lining up the two symbols on the rocks together.

Go through the previously locked door and up the platform, then use the Four Leaf Sigils to make your way towards the upper platform where there will be an Abyss Herald enemy waiting for you. If you're having difficulties defeating the enemy, try consuming some food that raises your attack and defence stats.

When you're back in the cave, go to the nearby fireside and cook the Box Lunch for Haypasia, then return to her. After a lengthy cutscene, you should then use a Teleport Waypoint to return to Gandharva Ville. Talk with Tighnari, then say goodbye to Collei to end this part of the Chapter 3 Act 1 Archon Quest.

For completing 'Silent Seeker of Knowledge', you'll get:

x2 Hero's Wit

x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x30 Primogems

625 Adventure EXP

25,450 Mora

Recipe: Pita Pocket

Genshin Impact The Trail of the God of Wisdom walkthrough

The first step in 'The Trail of the God of Wisdom' quest is to finally go to Sumeru City. Select a Teleport Waypoint near the city if you've unlocked one - but don't worry if you haven't. The city is just a short trip north of Gandharva Ville.

A man called Panah will meet you at the entrance and inform the Traveler and Paimon how to use their stylish new Akasha Terminal earpieces. Select the dialogue prompts in any order, then follow the yellow quest marker to visit Rohawi nearby.

Unfortunately, Rohawi can't help you speak with Sumeru's Lesser Lord Kusanali either, but the Traveler and Paimon decide to visit their old friend Katheryne of the Adventurer's Guild to see if she can help. Go to Katheryne by the Teleport Waypoint in the middle of Sumeru City to trigger a cutscene.

Katheryne can't help either, but she does suggest you go to the Citadel of Regzar and look for Asfand, and you'll also get five Primogems and 50 Adventurer's EXP after speaking with her. Head northeast, and just past the spiral staircase, you'll find Asfand to the left of the Sumeru Reputation board.

Asfand isn't much help either, but you will run into one of Lesser Lord Kusanali's followers, Dunyarzad, after speaking with him. When the cutscene ends, follow Dunyarzad into the middle of Sumeru City to activate another, where you'll soon be introduced to her bodyguard, Dehya.

A lengthy cutscene will play out, and after, you should leave the Tavern and follow the quest marker to the Grand Bazaar located in the north of Sumeru City. Here, you'll meet Dunyarzad's friend, Nilou. Follow Nilou to the stage, then speak to the five people marked in the area to complete the 'walk around the Grand Bazaar' objective. Katheryne will enter the Bazaar and speak with the Traveler and Paimon, then you'll get the objective to go back to the Citadel of Regzar to wait for Dehya.

Dehya will lead you to Asfand once more, who will ask you to go to Port Ormos to investigate a stolen item from the Akademiya. With that, 'The Trail of the God of Wisdom' quest will complete and you'll get:

x3 Hero's Wit

x5 Mystic Enhancement Ore

700 Adventure EXP

27,875 Mora

Genshin Impact Lost in Prosperity walkthrough

To start 'Lost in Prosperity', you need to travel to Port Ormos, which is directly south of Sumeru City. Select the nearest Travel Waypoint from your map, then walk and use a Waverider when you can to get to Port Ormos. Make sure to unlock the Statue of the Seven on your way, so you can reveal the map around the area.

When you get to Port Ormos, talk to the merchant, then Eavesdrop on the Akademiya students' conversation nearby. They seem to be speaking about getting information from some people in Djafar Tavern, so after this cutscene, head to the tavern in the southside of Port Ormos yourself.

Speak with the Ayn Al-Ahmar members and fork over that hefty fee of 500,000 Mora for information. Don't worry though, you get your Mora back right after Alhaitham confronts the Ayn Al-Ahmar members. After the cutscene, go around the corner of the tavern to speak with Alhaitham again.

Alhaitham tells you about Dori, a travelling merchant, and directs you to Dori's contact, who isn't far away. Tell the contact 'we want to buy unripe Harra Fruits', then follow Raunak to the warehouse when he appears. Answer 'Congratulations to you', 'Dizziness with a side of tinnitus, please', and 'Port Ormos style' when the prompts show up to gain Raunak's trust.

The transaction gets interupted, however, so follow the quest marker to the top of the city to flee with Raunak, who leads you to Dori the merchant. Pick any of the dialogue options here, as it doesn't change the outcome - the Traveler will always buy the extra Canned Knowledge capsule.

After speaking with Dori, the 'Lost in Prosperity' part of 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' will complete, and you'll get some more rewards:

x2 Hero's Wit

x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

625 Adventure EXP

25,450 Mora

Genshin Impact Ever So Close walkthrough

'Ever So Close' is the last part of the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest. To start it, go to Wikala Funduq to look for Alhaitham in the southeast of Port Ormos. He'll tell you about his plans to buy another Knowledge Capsule off Dori with your help, but first, he'll assist you with using the one you bought for yourself.

As it's forbidden, you'll have to go out into the wilds to test the Canned Knowledge with Alhaitham. The exact area is just north of Port Ormos' eastern dock. Talk to Alhaitham and then complete both of the combat tests by eliminating all of the enemies in the nearby area.

You'll have to bring up the 'Time' submenu in the main menu to wait until 7am, two days from now, then head back to Dori in Port Ormos to ask her about the whereabouts of the Divine Knowledge Capsule. Buy the picture from Dori, then head back to Wikala Funduq and inform Alhaitham about your purchase.

Next, head to the southside of the western dock of Port Ormos to meet up with Alhaitham in the agreed location. A fight with the Ayn Al-Ahmar will break out, and you have to defeat them all to trigger the last cutscene and dialogue exchange of Chapter 3 Act 1.

For completing 'Ever So Close' and finishing the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest, you'll get:

x2 Hero's Wit

x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

x30 Primogems

575 Adventure EXP

22,775 Mora

Next up is Chapter 3 Act 1, 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings', which also takes place entirely in the Sumeru region.