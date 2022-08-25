How to unlock the Universal Fungus Domain in Genshin Impact

How to unlock the Universal Fungus Domain in Genshin ImpactGreat rewards await in Sumeru’s forests.
Universal Fungus is a new domain that arrived in Genshin Impact with the 3.0 update.
In the unknown region of Sumeru, you and Paimon are going to walk through magical forests and areas with giant mushrooms. Sumeru not only introduces Dendro characters, but new domains where you can earn valuable rewards. While some domains are easy to access, others are unlocked only after you solve a puzzle.
So, to help you find the Universal Fungus Domain in Genshin Impact, we’ve prepared this guide with the Universal Fungus Domain location, puzzle solution and possible rewards.
On this page:
Universal Fungus Domain location in Genshin Impact
Universal Fungus is a new domain in the region of Sumeru, more specifically in Mawtiyima Forest.
Domains have been present in the game since 1.0 and you can easily understand them as a type of challenge where you are going to fight a certain number of enemies. In contrast to common challenges that you may find while exploring the vast regions of the game, Domains will cost you Resins to put your hands on the prizes.
On the other hand, not all domains work the same. While you can farm some of them as many times as the amount of resin you have will allow you to, others can be done only once which is the case of the Universal Fungus Domain. Even so, the rewards this domain offers make going after it worth it.
Universal Fungus Domain puzzle solution in Genshin Impact
The Universal Fungus Domain has an initial challenge for anyone searching for the great rewards it has to offer. By arriving for the first time in the location, you will notice that the entrance is hidden under the ground. To open it, you must solve the puzzle of the dendro totems.
Around the entrance, there are four dendro totems and one Dendrograna station. Before even starting to attack the totems, you must first get the Dendrograna and then destroy a rock with vines behind the entrance which is hiding another totem.
Now that all five totems are available, you need to use a dendro ability to activate them. There is, however, a correct sequence to do so. If you only want a hint of how to complete it, you should then pay attention to the symbols in front of each totem. They will give you some light!
However, if you are looking for a quick answer, the right sequence is determined by which totem has the symbol glowing.
Taking the central stone where the door for the domain will be as a central positional reference, you can see one totem on your left, one behind the rock, two more on the right side, and one a little behind from the Dendrograna station. Just follow the sequence from one to five shown in the image below and the domain will open for you.
Genshin Impact The Universal Fungus rewards explained
The rewards you can earn in the Universal Fungus in Genshin Impact are only for the first time this challenge is completed.
Coming victorious out of there will give you:
- 40 Primogems
- 5 Dendro Sigils
- 3 Teachings of Admonition
- 2 Hero’s Wit
- 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 30,000 Mora
- 500 EXP
- An Artifact
Good luck in The Universal Fungus Domain!