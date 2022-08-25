How to unlock the Universal Fungus Domain in Genshin Impact

Universal Fungus is a new domain that arrived in Genshin Impact with the 3.0 update.

In the unknown region of Sumeru, you and Paimon are going to walk through magical forests and areas with giant mushrooms. Sumeru not only introduces Dendro characters, but new domains where you can earn valuable rewards. While some domains are easy to access, others are unlocked only after you solve a puzzle.

So, to help you find the Universal Fungus Domain in Genshin Impact, we’ve prepared this guide with the Universal Fungus Domain location, puzzle solution and possible rewards.

On this page:

Universal Fungus Domain puzzle solution in Genshin Impact The Universal Fungus Domain has an initial challenge for anyone searching for the great rewards it has to offer. By arriving for the first time in the location, you will notice that the entrance is hidden under the ground. To open it, you must solve the puzzle of the dendro totems. Around the entrance, there are four dendro totems and one Dendrograna station. Before even starting to attack the totems, you must first get the Dendrograna and then destroy a rock with vines behind the entrance which is hiding another totem. Now that all five totems are available, you need to use a dendro ability to activate them. There is, however, a correct sequence to do so. If you only want a hint of how to complete it, you should then pay attention to the symbols in front of each totem. They will give you some light! However, if you are looking for a quick answer, the right sequence is determined by which totem has the symbol glowing. Taking the central stone where the door for the domain will be as a central positional reference, you can see one totem on your left, one behind the rock, two more on the right side, and one a little behind from the Dendrograna station. Just follow the sequence from one to five shown in the image below and the domain will open for you.