The big Genshin Impact 3.0 update includes new characters, the Dendro element, Archon Quests, and of course, the new Sumeru region.

You might have come across some scholars from Sumeru on your travels in Genshin Impact before, but now we get to visit the region for ourselves when we get to Sumeru, and explore locations like Sumeru City, Port Ormos, Sumeru Akademiya, and Avidya Forest which is patrolled by new characters Tighnari and Collei.

To explore the new nation and complete the new Archon Quests, however, you first need to know how to get to Sumeru, so we’ve detailed the exact steps you need to take in Genshin Impact below.

Version 3.0 "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact how to get to Sumeru

Unlike the Inazuma region, which is only accessible by completing certain Archon Quests, you can explore Sumeru even if you're fairly new to Genshin Impact!

This means to get to Sumeru, all you have to do is travel to the newly unlocked region west of Mondstadt and Liyue. There used to be a misty wall blocking progress, but it's now been lifted after the 3.0 update.

Thanks to reddit user Maziiiiiiiiik for confirming that you can get to Sumeru after completing Amber's, Kaeya'a and Lisa's domains in Mondstadt.

However, if you are caught up with the story, we recommend getting to Sumeru by following the 'Chapter 3 - Act 1: Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' quest marker and travelling to the area with the new Teleport Waypoint above The Chasm, located in the west of Liyue. You can then go through the nearby cave to get to Sumeru.

The release of Genshin Impact 3.0 is nearly here! You'll need to be the right Adventure Rank to take part in events, but before 2.8 ends, make sure you get your free Fischl, and collect Phantasmal Conches for a Fischl skin, and solve astral puzzles. You can currently spend Primogems on 5-Star Yoimiya, and as always, you can visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how your characters measure up, find out how the Pity and 50/50 system works when Wishing with Fate, and see who you can pull from the next and current Banners. If you want to relax, however, why not try fishing at one of the many fishing spot locations? Remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes and updates to the trophy list.

You'll be gradually introduced to new puzzles, exploration, and combat mechanics found in Sumeru by following your Archon Quests, which is why we recommend doing so.

Go to the Teleport Waypoint in the west of The Chasm to get to Sumeru as part of the Chapter 3 Archon Quest.

Many events that take place in Sumeru will require you to be a certain Adventure Rank, and some of the enemies can be tough. So we wouldn't recommend getting to Sumeru before reaching at least Adventure Rank 20.

Now that you’re in Sumeru, you can unlock Sumeru Reputation, get Collei for free, complete the new Sumeru Archon Quests, and collect Denroculus!