You need to beat the Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device to get resources like the Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core Ascension material in Genshin Impact.

For some reason, Genshin Impact loves making the path to new bosses hard to follow, and the Secret Source Automaton is unfortunately no different. Even with the new layered maps, you can't see how to get to the Secret Source Automaton, so we've quickly explained how below.

Once you do reach the Secret Source Automaton, you can thankfully unlock a Teleport Waypoint for easy access in the future, to make farming for Xilonen's materials quicker.

How to reach the Secret Source Automaton in Genshin Impact

You need to jump down the cavern found under the makeshift wooden bridge in Toyac Springs to reach the Secret Source Automaton in Genshin Impact, on the beach just north of the boss' location.

The easiest way to do this is to use the Teleportation Waypoint north of the bridge and then glide down to it. Then, once you've jumped down the cavern, just follow the path south to get to the Secret Source Automaton's location. Remember to unlock the Teleportation Waypoint down here on your way!

How to beat the Secret Source Automaton in Genshin Impact

For the most part, the Secret Source Automaton is a pretty standard boss that you need to damage in between dodging its attacks. However, when it stops and creates two orange constructs, you need to destroy the orbs at the top of the constructs to beat the Secret Source Automaton in Genshin Impact. This stuns the boss for a short time, letting you use your most powerful attacks on it.

To climb the orange constructs, you need to use a character from the Children of Echoes Tribe - like Kachina or Xilonen - or use another character's ability to get up there. For example, we created Zhongli's Geo construct by using his Skill, then climbed the construct and jumped over to reach the orbs.

The Wanderer's flying ability, or constructs from other characters like the Geo Traveler, could work as well.

Secret Source Automaton rewards

It costs 40 Original Resin to claim the rewards from the Secret Source Automaton boss, and here's all the rewards you can get from defeating the Secret Source Automaton boss in Genshin Impact:

Character EXP

200 Adventure EXP

Companionship EXP

Mora

Gold-Inscribed Secret Source Core

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver / Fragment / Chunk / Gemstone

Instructor Artifcat set pieces

The Exile Artifcat set pieces

Prayers for Wisdom Artifact set pieces

Traveling Doctor Artifcat set pieces

Gladiator's Finale Artifcat set pieces (including 5-Star pieces)

Wanderer's Troup Artifcat set pieces (including 5-Star pieces)

Good luck taking on the Secret Source Automaton!