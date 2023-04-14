Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree locations for 'Pale Fire' quest

Fravashi Trees in Genshin Impact contain Pari who reward chests and Plumes of Purifying Light for completing a challenge after speaking with them.

You need to find all 10 of these Fravashi Trees for the 'Pale Fire' World Quest in order to complete your Plume of Purifying Light collection to get all the rewards from the Amrita Pool.

To speed your journey up, we've got all Fravashi Tree locations in Genshin Impact below, along with an explainer on how Fravashi Trees work.

How Fravashi Trees work in Genshin Impact

While exploring the Sumeru desert, you will eventually come across small circular trees that trigger the 'Pale Fire' World Quest. These trees contain ten lost Pari that you need to talk to in order to complete a challenge and move on with the quest.

When you come across a Fravashi Tree in Genshin Impact, you need to use the Sorush gadget to get close to the tree, then press the flower symbol button to use its power of Khvarena.

The Pari will then appear inside the tree, so you should switch back to your active character and talk to it.

The Pari will then task you with completing one of four challenges:

Enemy encounter

Collect Pari fragments

Follow the Pari as Sorush

Collect Udumbara Pistils

Once you complete the required challenge, go back to the Fravashi Tree and talk to the Pari, and you'll get a chest and a Plume of Purifying Light. These Plumes can be used at the Amrita Pool for rewards like Primogems, level-up materials, and unique name cards.

All Fravashi Tree locations in Genshin Impact

We've detailed their locations more thoroughly below, but at a glance, marked by white stars, here's a map picture of where to find all 10 Fravashi Tree locations in Genshin Impact:

Here's more details and pictures on where to find each Fravashi Tree:

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 1

The first Fravashi Tree in Genshin Impact is located underground, between the Teleport Waypoint between the Gate of Zulqarnain and Tunigi Hollow areas. To get to it, you have to progress with the 'As the Khvarena's Light Shows' section of the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest to get the Twin-Horned Chaplet for your Sorush gadget.

If you have the Twin-Horned Chaplet, control Sorush and float to the yellow Amrita Seal blocking your way in the underground tunnel. Hold down the flower symbol button to dispel the seal, then head into the next room, where you'll find the Fravashi Tree below.

The Pari in the tree triggers a combat challenge after talking with it, so just take out all the enemies that appear then speak with the Pari after they're all dead to get your rewards.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 2

The next Fravashi Tree location in Genshin Impact is above ground in the southwestern section of the Tunigi Hollow area, on a small cliff looking down on the hollow. You will naturally come across it while on 'The Hymn of Tir Yazad' section of the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest.

The Pari in this tree also triggers a combat challenge after talking with it, so take out all the enemies that appear, then speak with the Pari after they're all dead to get your rewards.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 3

Next up is the Fravashi Tree in the northwestern section of Tunigi Hollow. It's above ground, high up in the cliffs beside the massive leaning tree, but you can use Four-Leaf Sigils to make your way up quicker.

The Pari in this tree wants you to collect three Pari fragments as Sorush. Here's where to find them:

Tunigi Hollow Pari fragment location 1

The first Pari fragment is above the Fravashi Tree, near the cliff and brown tree roots.

Tunigi Hollow Pari fragment location 2

The second Pari fragment in Tunigi Hollow is under the cliffside where the Fravashi Tree is, near the giant leaning tree.

Tunigi Hollow Pari fragment location 3

You'll find the last Pari fragment inside the giant leaning tree itself, on the same level as the Fravashi Tree.

Once you've collected all three Pari fragments, take them back to the Pari in the Fravashi Tree to get your rewards.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 4

The last Fravashi Tree in the overground of Tunigi Hollow is located on the northeastern cliffs, near a lot of scattered roots and a Dendroculus inside a tree trunk.

This Pari wants you to follow it while controlling Sorush, so switch to the gadget and keep close to the Pari and it will eventually circle back to the Fravashi Tree, where you'll get your rewards after speaking with it again.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 5

Go to the west of the Temir Mountains area to find this Fravashi Tree halfway up a cliffside, near a lot of small tree roots.

This is another Pari fragment collection challenge, so here's where to find them all while controlling Sorush:

Temir Mountains Pari fragment location 1

The first Temir Mountains Pari fragment is found floating above the tree root near the edge of the eastern part of the cliff.

Temir Mountains Pari fragment location 2

Look up at the western cliff face to see this fragment floating high above.

Temir Mountains Pari fragment location 3

For the last Pari fragment in the Temir Mountains, go high up above the Fravashi Tree, to the top of the western cliff, to find the fragment beside a Four-Leaf Sigil.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 6

Another Fravashi Tree in the west of the Temir Mountains. From the fifth tree's location, climb up the western cliffside and make your way in between the tree roots in the middle to find this Fravashi Tree.

Another flying challenge awaits you after speaking with the Pari, so remember to use Sorush and stick as close as possible to the Pari as it makes a lap around the area to make sure you don't fail the task.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 7

The seventh Fravashi Tree location in Genshin Impact is at the bottom of a huge underground cavern containing lots of large structures of Gray Crystal, west of Tunigi Hollow.

To access the cavern, you actually have to enter from a tunnel starting above ground, to the west of Asipattravana Swamp.

Go to the tunnel in this location to access the seventh Fravashi Tree.

This is another Pari fragment challenge, so switch to Sorush and follow these directions to find them:

Underground cavern Pari fragment location 1 and 2

These first two Underground cavern Pari fragments are located directly opposite the Fravashi Tree, floating around the large Gray Crystal structure in the middle.

Underground cavern Pari fragment location 3

This fragment is also floating around the large Gray Crystal structure, but on the other side of the cavern. You'll see it as you float up to get one of the other fragments.

Head back down to the Pari in the tree to get your rewards once you've found all three fragments in the underground cavern.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 8

The eighth Fravashi Tree is located in the underground between the Samudra Coast and Asipattravana Swamp areas, opposite the huge round door you come across during the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest.

The easiest way to find it again is by going to the underground Teleport Waypoint and then jumping down the northern side.

This is the last Pari fragment challenge you have to do in the 'Pale Fire' World Quest. Here's where to find the three fragments while controlling Sorush:

Underground tunnel Pari fragment location 1 and 2

The first two Pari fragments in this underground tunnel are floating above the large round door, on the left and right-hand sides.

Underground tunnel Pari fragment location 3

Turn around and float up to spot this fragment above the Fravashi Tree, near the path back to the Teleport Waypoint.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 9

The last underground Fravashi Tree is found by using the Teleport Waypoint north of Tunigi Hollow, then heading southwest to a Hillichurl camp. At the camp, look towards the northeastern direction to spot a small tunnel.

The Fravashi Tree is at the end of this tiny tunnel.

For this Pari challenge you have to go to Asipattravana Swamp and collect three Udumbara Pistils, then return and give them to the Pari.

We've got a dedicated Udumbara locations page to help you find all six in the swamp, as you'll need another three for the last Pari you come across.

Genshin Impact Fravashi Tree location 10

The very last Fravashi Tree location in Genshin Impact is found in the southwestern corner of the Asipattravana Swamp, near the water.

The Pari wants three Udumbara Pistils, which you can find in this very swamp. Visit our Udumbara locations page to find them if you haven't collected all six already.

That's every Fravashi Tree found! Head back to Zurvan and talk with him to complete the 'Pale Fire' World Quest and collect some additional rewards.