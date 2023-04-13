Genshin Impact Udumbara locations, how to get Udumbara Pistils from flowers

Udumbara are new flowers in Genshin Impact that you need to collect Udumbara Pistils from so you can complete the 'Pale Fire' World Quest.

Two of the Pari you find in the Fravashi Trees during the quest will ask you to go to Asipattravana Swamp and bring them three Udumbara, but it's actually the Udumbara Pistils that you need to give to these Pari.

To help you complete this request so you can gather more Plume of Purifying Light for Amrita Pool rewards, we've detailed all Udumbara locations in Genshin Impact below, and also have an explainer on how to get Udumbara Pistils from flowers.

How to get Udumbara Pistils from flowers in Genshin Impact

When you get to the Asipattravana Swamp to search for Udumbara, you'll need to know how to get the Udumbara Pistils from the flowers when you come across them.

Unbloomed Udumbara are heart-shaped holes in the environment marked with a green heart around the hole. There will also be a ring of light around the hole if you haven't picked the Udumbara Pistil from the flower yet.

We've already picked this Udumbara Pistil, but there will be a ring of light around your Udumbara if you haven't yet.

To get these Udumbara to bloom, you have to take control of Sorush and then hold down the button with the flower symbol beside the Udumbara. Once you do this, Sorush will stay there to keep the flower in bloom, so you can climb, or use Four-Leaf Sigils, to get to the flower yourself.

Hold down Sorush's flower button symbol to keep the Udumbara in bloom.

On the flower, all you have to do now is click the 'Gather' prompt to get an Udumbara Pistil. You should do this with all six Udumbara in the Asipattravana Swamp in one go, as there are two Pari during the 'Pale Fire' World Quest who ask for three Udumbara Pistils each.

Genshin Impact Udumbara locations

We've detailed their locations more thoroughly below, but at a glance, marked by white stars, here's a map picture of where to find all six Udumbara locations in Genshin Impact:

All Udumbara locations in Genshin Impact.

Here's more pictures and details on how to get each Udumbara Pistil:

Genshin Impact Udumbara location 1

The first Udumbara in Genshin Impact is located just northeast of the Teleport Waypoint in the middle of the area. It's on the small cliff face near the water at the bottom, under the large blue tree.

Genshin Impact Udumbara location 2

This Umbudara is found right across from the first Udumbara location, but is higher up on the cliff.

Genshin Impact Udumbara location 3

The third Udumbara is high up on a cliff, so the easiest way to get to it is by jumping down and gliding from the Teleport Waypoint in the north of the Asipattravana Swamp.

Genshin Impact Udumbara location 4

The next Udumbara is located just down and west from the third location. The easiest way to get to it is by gliding down from the third Udumbara until you see its glow, or the Four-Leaf Sigils nearby.

Genshin Impact Udumbara location 5

You'll find this Udumbara in the southwestern corner of the Asipattravana Swamp, on a cliffside closer to the bottom of the area. There's a short platform jutting out opposite it.

The easiest way to get to this Udumbara is to go to the Teleport Waypoint west of its location, then glide down and east towards it.

Genshin Impact Udumbara location 6

The last Udumbara location in Genshin Impact is very high up on the northeastern cliffside of the swamp.

The best way to get to it is by using the Teleport Waypoint southeast of its location, then follow the path north, and at the end of the path jump left and glide down to the Udumbara.

Now that you have all six Udumbara Pistils, you can hand them over to the two Pari when you find them as part of the 'Pale Fire' World Quest, to get more Plume of Purifying Light for the Amrita Pool.