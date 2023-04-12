How to use the power of Khvarena in Genshin Impact

You need to use the power of Khvarena in Genshin Impact to reveal hidden areas and solve special puzzles for main story and side content.

Although you're asked to use the power after learning about it the first time in 'The Splendorous Sky That Day' part of the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest, there's no actual explanation on how to do so, so we've detailed how to use the power of Khvarena to destroy Gray Crystals during this initial introduction in Genshin Impact below.

We've also explained how to use the power of Khvarena as Sorush, as you'll soon come across some puzzles that require you to use Sorush's Khvarena ability as well.

How to use the power of Khvarena to destroy Gray Crystals in Genshin Impact

As part of 'The Splendorous Sky That Day' section of the 'Khvarena of Good and Evil' World Quest introduced in version 3.6, you're asked to use the power of Khvarena to destroy Gray Crystals. However, the tutorial that pops up only explains what Gray Crystals are, not how to use Khvarena.

During this initial introduction to Gray Crystals and Khvarena, and any other time you see a wall of Gray Crystals blocking your path, you need to destroy structures containing floating orbs of Khvarena to use the power of Khvarena.

Once you destroy the structure, the green Khvarena orb will float over to the Gray Crystals and reveal an opening for you to walk through, and you can continue along the path.

You have to do this every time you come across Gray Crystals like this, even if you previously cleared them, as they will grow back when the Khvarena disappears.

Once you get Sorush, there's an alternate way your must use the power of Khvarena while controlling the gadget...

How to use the power of Khvarena as Sorush in Genshin Impact

Certain puzzles require you to use the power of Khvarena while controlling the Sorush gadget, such as the Burgeoning Spirit tree vines.

For puzzles like Burgeoning Spirit, you must get close to the green aura, then press the button with the symbol of a flower on it. On PlayStation this is R2, and on PC this is 'E'. Mobile players only need to touch the symbol.

Using the power of Khvarena as Sorush for Burgeoning Spirit clears the green mist away from these tree vines, and when you clear them all in the correct order, a chest will appear.

However, there are alternate versions of this puzzle that require you to pick up a Farrick first and use its glow to reveal puzzle secrets and remove a substance from the tree vines so you can use Khvarena on it.

Farricks are small green orbs that you can pick up near some puzzle areas. You can carry it to Gray Crystal walls to reveal puzzle solutions.

Or, you can carry and place it near a tree vine to get rid of the substance around it, then use Sorush's power of Khvarena like normal on the tree vine.

There are other puzzles that require you to use the power of Khvarena as Sorush other than Burgeoning Spirit, but as long as you remember to clear green mist with the flower symbol button, and use Farricks if they're available, you should be able to solve all of them.