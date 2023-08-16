Where to find Lumidouce Bell locations in Genshin Impact
Whom does it toll for?
Lumidouce Bell is an ascension material in Genshin Impact that you’ll need to track down and use if you want to ascend characters to make them more powerful.
Genshin Impact 4.0 introduced an entirely new region in the form of Fontaine, which is unique because it’s half water, half land, and we can go diving in it. It also introduced three new characters in the form of the magical and mysterious siblings, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.
Much like Jueyun Chilis, this item grows in bunches, which makes it a lot easier to track down than some other ascension materials.
We’ve got everything you need to know about Lumidouce Bells in Genshin Impact right here, including where to find Lumidouce Bells and what you can use them for.
On this page:
What is Lumidouce Bell used for in Genshin Impact?
The Lumidouce Bell is a strange flower that grows exclusively on the land of Fontaine, which is good news for anyone who’s not ready to take a swim yet. Each plant carries three Lumidouce Bells, which makes them a fair bit simpler to collect as a result.
You can only currently use them to ascend Lynette, our new anemo sword user. To get her to her final form, you’ll need 168 Lumidouce Bells.
Where to find Lumidouce Bell in Genshin Impact
Lumidouce Bells can be found in all four corners of the Genshin Impact 4.0 version of Fontaine, but it’s all on dry land. You enter this region from the south, so we’ll begin there in this guide.
The first place you’ll be able to get your hands on them is on the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi, with some being above the tunnel exit of the water bus there, and some being to the east of the entrance to that same tunnel.
You can also find some on the western landmass there too, which is the Beryl Region or Elynas. There are some around the midpoint of the island, with more being concentrated up north, and a couple of lone bunches near the seafront on the north shore.
Once you’ve got this, you can head to the Court of Fontaine and head due north from there. You’ll come across a lot of bunches dotted around the hills of this area.
The final bunch is all on its own near the Fountain of Lucine, which is a little odd, but more Lumidouce Bells means a stronger Lynette, so we’re not complaining.
If you manage to get your hands on Lyney, you’ll want to bring him on your hunts for this material and the Rainbow Roses he needs too, because his passive talent makes all Fontaine specialty items appear on your mini-map, which makes farming for all of these incredibly easy.
Good luck finding Lumidouce Bells!