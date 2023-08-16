Where to find Lumidouce Bell locations in Genshin Impact

Lumidouce Bell is an ascension material in Genshin Impact that you’ll need to track down and use if you want to ascend characters to make them more powerful.

Genshin Impact 4.0 introduced an entirely new region in the form of Fontaine, which is unique because it’s half water, half land, and we can go diving in it. It also introduced three new characters in the form of the magical and mysterious siblings, Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet.

Much like Jueyun Chilis, this item grows in bunches, which makes it a lot easier to track down than some other ascension materials.

We’ve got everything you need to know about Lumidouce Bells in Genshin Impact right here, including where to find Lumidouce Bells and what you can use them for.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube