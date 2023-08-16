Fontaine was introduced during the big version 4.0 update to Genshin Impact, and is the fifth major region the Traveler and Paimon must voyage to.

You can, however, still travel to Fontaine even if you aren't caught up with your Archon Quests if you want to experience the aquatic Nation of Justice before continuing the search for the Traveler's sibling.

To get you there as soon as possible, we've detailed how to get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact below, including how to unlock Fontaine if you haven't completed Sumeru's story yet.

How to get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact

While the easiest method is to follow the Archon Quest Chapter IV storyline, anybody can get to Fontaine by using the northeastern Teleport Waypoint in the Realm of Farakhkert desert area of Sumeru - as long as you have completed the Prologue story in Mondstadt up to Act III 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Don't worry if you haven't unlocked the Realm of Farakhkert in Sumeru, or any nation other than Mondstadt for that matter, as the Teleport Waypoint will automatically unlock on everybody's map after completing 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom'.

The Teleport Waypoint you have to use is just above a Waverider on the northeastern coast of the Realm of Farakhkert, which is northeast of Aipattravna Swap and the Hills of Barsom.

Now all you have to do is use the Waverider to travel across the water and unlock Fontaine!

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

To get to the Court of Fontaine, the region's main city, you'll have to use the aquabus at the top of the elevator located across from the Waverider.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Or, you can work on exploring the surrounding area and take the long way to the Court of Fontaine if you want, but using the aquabus is far quicker and gives you the opportunity to unlock Teleport Waypoints in the city for future use.

Even though you have access to Fontaine, be wary that its new enemies might be too tough to fight if you're not levelled up enough. Additionally, while you're free to explore as much of Fontaine's land and ocean as you want, certain events in Fontaine will require you to have a high enough Adventure Rank level.

If you're a sporadic or relatively new Genshin Impact player struggling to understand the schedule or systems, then our beginner's guide helps break down everything for you, and offers some useful tips and tricks in your adventures across every nation.

Hope you enjoy Fontaine!