Fontaine craftable weapons in Genshin Impact were added to the game with the 4.0 update, and the good news is you won’t need to go through any long-winded quests to unlock their blueprints, though they will require some material farming to obtain.

Once you reach the Court of Fontaine in Genshin Impact, you’ll just need to find Estelle, the blacksmith in Fontaine, and she’ll have five weapon recipes, or Diagrams, that you can buy from her by trading local Fontaine materials.

Below you’ll learn how to get Fontaine craftable weapons in Genshin Impact, so you can add these to your collection.

How to get Fontaine craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

Estelle is easy to find once you’ve unlocked the Statue of the Seven in the Court of Fontaine. Her workshop is basically just below so you can drop down to it with your glider.

Image credit: HoYoVerse

Once you talk to her to buy a weapon, you can buy five different Diagrams from her that unlock the ability to craft new Fontaine weapons. In order to buy these however, you’ll need to trade local specialty materials for each recipe.

Below is a list of the craftable weapon diagrams available and the materials required:

Craftable weapon diagram Materials required Diagram: Flowing Purity (Catalyst) 10 x Tidalga



10 x Marcotte



10 x Condessence Crystal Diagram: Rightful Reward (Polearm) 10 x Bulle Fruit



10 x Pluie Lotus



10 x Condessence Crystal Diagram: Finale of the Deep (Sword) 10 x Bulle Fruit



10 x Tidalga



10 x Condessence Crystal Diagram: Song of Stillness (Bow) 10 x Pluie Lotus



10 x Marcotte



10 x Condessence Crystal Diagram: Tidal Shadow (Claymore) 10 x Bulle Fruit



10 x Marcotte



10 x Condessence Crystal

Version 4.0 is here! Our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems if you want Lyney - and check him out on our tier list. For improving Lyney, you'll need lots of Rainbow Rose, and Lynette requires Lumidouce Bell. You'll also need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for them and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.

If you want all the recipes, you will need in total:

30 Bulle Fruit

20 Tidalga

20 Marcotte

20 Pluie Lotus

50 Condessence Crystal

It’s not too difficult to farm these materials. For instance, Marcotte is a flower you’ll find all over Fontaine, and which you’ll often find one among other flowers such as Romaritime Flowers.

Image credit: HoYoVerse

Cutting down farming time, you can also buy some of these materials from vendors with a small chunk of Mora. For example, speak to Eugenie the fresh food vendor in the Court of Fontaine and you can buy 15 Bulle Fruit (i.e. half of what you need for all the recipes in total) right away.

Condessence Crystals will, however, require considerably more farming time since you need 50 of them to unlock all recipes, plus they are also a required material when it comes to forging the weapons themselves. They’re a local Fontaine material you can mine much like any other mineable material. However, you needn’t necessarily have a claymore wielding character for the job.

Image credit: HoYoVerse

While Condessence Crystals can be found on the surface, the majority of them can be found underwater and usually in clusters of three or four. To mine these, you’ll need to absorb the ability of a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast, then use their shockwaves to shatter the crystals in one go. This can usually also shatter multiple crystals if they’re near each other so this makes farming considerably easier than swinging a claymore around.

Once you’ve got the necessary materials, just speak to Estelle and ask to buy a weapon. Then in the Forging Diagram tab, select the Diagram you want and then exchange the materials for it. You’ll then need to go to the Precious Items tab in your inventory and then make sure you use the Diagrams. Then the next time you speak to Estelle, she’ll be able to forge these new Fontaine weapons, provided you’ve got the required materials for these as well.

Be sure to check out our Fontaine guide to learn more about what you can do in Genshin Impact’s fifth region.