Where to find Romaritime Flower locations in Genshin Impact

Romaritime Flower is one of the local specialty materials in the new Fontaine region introduced in Genshin Impact with the 4.0 update.

It is used as an ascension material for Freminet, a new four-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact you’ll meet in Fontaine, although his banner is due to come in a future update. But while you wait for his arrival, you can start farming for these local materials required to power him up.

As you can finally swim underwater in the new update in Fontaine’s vast lake, you’ll discover that Romaritime Flowers can be found underwater as well as on the surface. This guide will provide you with the Romaritime Flower locations and what you can use them for.

On this page:

Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Trailer | Genshin Impact.