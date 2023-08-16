Genshin Impact how to unlock Fontaine Reputation, all Fontaine Reputation rewards and quests

Fontaine Reputation is new to Genshin Impact in version 4.0, and rewards you for completing various activities across the aquatic Nation of Justice.

Every nation in Genshin Impact has its own Reputation quests and rewards, and Fontaine is no different. You'll need to complete Bounties, Requests, explore the land, and complete Fontaine-specific quests to increase your Reputation and earn some unique rewards.

However, once you get to Fontaine, it's not immediately obvious how to unlock Fontaine Reputation, so we've detailed exactly how below, along with all of the Fontaine Reputation rewards and quests.

On this page:

For more help in Fontaine, check out our page on the Lucine Fountain.

How to unlock Fontaine Reputation in Genshin Impact

To unlock Fontaine Reputation in Genshin Impact, you'll need to complete the 'Chapter 4 - Act 2: As Light Rain Falls Without Reason' Archon Quest added as part of the 4.0 update. This means you must be at least Adventure Rank 40, and have completed the previous Archon Quests up to the end of Sumeru to unlock this fourth story Chapter.

Once you complete 'As Light Rain Falls Without Reason', the 'Steambird Interview' World Quest will become available. Select it from your quest menu and follow the marker that appears on your map to Euphrasie, who is located just outside The Steambird building in The Court of Fontaine city. It's near the Teleport Waypoint close to Hotel Debord.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All you have to do now to unlock Fontaine Reputation in Genshin Impact is speak to Euphrasie to complete the 'Steambird Interview' World Quest. Come back and chat with her at any time to bring up the Fontaine Reputation menu to check quests and collect rewards.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Fontaine Reputation Quests and how to increase Fontaine Reputation

To increase your Fontaine Reputation level and unlock its unique rewards, you need to complete Bounties and Requests, explore the region, and complete Fontaine-specific quests in order to earn Reputation EXP.

Once you earn enough Fontaine Reputation EXP, your Fontaine Reputation Level will increase, and you can then claim each level's rewards from the Reputation menu with Euphrasie.

Keep in mind that you can only pick up to three Bounties and three Requests every week. This is shared across every region's Reputation. So if you've already completed one Bounty in Inazuma, and two in Sumeru, for example, you won't be able to pick up any more from Fontaine until the week resets.

Bounties and Requests unlock at Fontaine Reputation Level 2, and you will receive 60 Fontaine Reputation EXP by completing 3-Star Bounties, 80 from 4-Star Bounties, and 100 from 5-Star Bounties, and completing each weekly Fontaine Request rewards 40 Fontaine Reputation EXP.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Unlike Bounties and Requests, Fontaine exploration milestones and quests can be completed at any time, and will be the same for every player.

Here's every exploration quest included in the Fontaine Reputation and its rewards:

Fontaine exploration progress 20% - 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora

- 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora Fontaine exploration progress 40% - 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora

- 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora Fontaine exploration progress 60% - 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

There are 20 Fontaine Quests included in the Fontaine Reputation. Here's every quest included on the board and its rewards:

Fontaine Quest Reward Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP As Light Rain Falls Without Reason 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP Another Horizon of Adventure 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Danger Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP A Certain Notice 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP A Certain Trifle 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP A Certain Stamp 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP The Fountain Flows Again 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Ann's Story: Prologue 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Seymour's Story: Prologue 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Aqueous Tidemarks 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Truly Mouthwatering! 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP The Lone Phantom Sail 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP "Hey, this isn't Pumpkin Soup..." 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Strange Stone Chronicle 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Fishing Game 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Were It So Easy 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Echoes of the Ancient World 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP The Three Primary Colors of the Solar Corona 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP Upon a Flowery Field of Grass 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP

Genshin Impact Fontaine Reputation Level rewards

There are 10 Fontaine Reputation Levels in Genshin Impact, and you'll receive a unique reward whenever you reach the required Reputation EXP amount for each level.

To claim your Fontaine Reputation Level rewards, select 'Reputation Level' from the main Fontaine Reputation menu, located in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Here's all Fontaine Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact:

Fontaine Reputation Level Reward Level 1 (automatically unlocked) Recipe: Steak Tartare Level 2 (450 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Distributed Forward Supply Depot

Mechanistic Lamp: Outdoor Lighting

Feature Unlocked: Fontaine Mining Outcrop Search Level 3 (500 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Crystalfly Trap Level 4 (550 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine: Wondrous Machine

Recipe: Fruity Trio

Feature Unlocked: Fontaine Merchant Discounts Level 5 (600 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Wind-Powered Wind Generator Level 6 (650 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine Genius Invokation TCG Card Back

Recipe: Vessie Chicken Level 7 (700 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Court of Justice's Leisure

Court of Justice's Prosperity Level 8 (750 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine: Big News Namecard

Instructions: Hydroculus Resonance Stone Level 9 (800 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Diagram: Hydro Treasure Compass Level 10 (850 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters (Glider Cosmetic)

Have fun exploring Fontaine!