Genshin Impact how to unlock Fontaine Reputation, all Fontaine Reputation rewards and quests
Get unique rewards by raising your Reputation in Fontaine.
Fontaine Reputation is new to Genshin Impact in version 4.0, and rewards you for completing various activities across the aquatic Nation of Justice.
Every nation in Genshin Impact has its own Reputation quests and rewards, and Fontaine is no different. You'll need to complete Bounties, Requests, explore the land, and complete Fontaine-specific quests to increase your Reputation and earn some unique rewards.
However, once you get to Fontaine, it's not immediately obvious how to unlock Fontaine Reputation, so we've detailed exactly how below, along with all of the Fontaine Reputation rewards and quests.
How to unlock Fontaine Reputation in Genshin Impact
To unlock Fontaine Reputation in Genshin Impact, you'll need to complete the 'Chapter 4 - Act 2: As Light Rain Falls Without Reason' Archon Quest added as part of the 4.0 update. This means you must be at least Adventure Rank 40, and have completed the previous Archon Quests up to the end of Sumeru to unlock this fourth story Chapter.
Once you complete 'As Light Rain Falls Without Reason', the 'Steambird Interview' World Quest will become available. Select it from your quest menu and follow the marker that appears on your map to Euphrasie, who is located just outside The Steambird building in The Court of Fontaine city. It's near the Teleport Waypoint close to Hotel Debord.
All you have to do now to unlock Fontaine Reputation in Genshin Impact is speak to Euphrasie to complete the 'Steambird Interview' World Quest. Come back and chat with her at any time to bring up the Fontaine Reputation menu to check quests and collect rewards.
Genshin Impact Fontaine Reputation Quests and how to increase Fontaine Reputation
To increase your Fontaine Reputation level and unlock its unique rewards, you need to complete Bounties and Requests, explore the region, and complete Fontaine-specific quests in order to earn Reputation EXP.
Once you earn enough Fontaine Reputation EXP, your Fontaine Reputation Level will increase, and you can then claim each level's rewards from the Reputation menu with Euphrasie.
Keep in mind that you can only pick up to three Bounties and three Requests every week. This is shared across every region's Reputation. So if you've already completed one Bounty in Inazuma, and two in Sumeru, for example, you won't be able to pick up any more from Fontaine until the week resets.
Bounties and Requests unlock at Fontaine Reputation Level 2, and you will receive 60 Fontaine Reputation EXP by completing 3-Star Bounties, 80 from 4-Star Bounties, and 100 from 5-Star Bounties, and completing each weekly Fontaine Request rewards 40 Fontaine Reputation EXP.
Unlike Bounties and Requests, Fontaine exploration milestones and quests can be completed at any time, and will be the same for every player.
Here's every exploration quest included in the Fontaine Reputation and its rewards:
- Fontaine exploration progress 20% - 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora
- Fontaine exploration progress 40% - 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora
- Fontaine exploration progress 60% - 100 Fontaine Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora
There are 20 Fontaine Quests included in the Fontaine Reputation. Here's every quest included on the board and its rewards:
|Fontaine Quest
|Reward
|Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur
|100 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|As Light Rain Falls Without Reason
|100 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Another Horizon of Adventure
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Danger Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|A Certain Notice
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|A Certain Trifle
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|A Certain Stamp
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|The Fountain Flows Again
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Ann's Story: Prologue
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Seymour's Story: Prologue
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Aqueous Tidemarks
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Truly Mouthwatering!
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|The Lone Phantom Sail
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|"Hey, this isn't Pumpkin Soup..."
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Strange Stone Chronicle
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Fishing Game
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Were It So Easy
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Echoes of the Ancient World
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|The Three Primary Colors of the Solar Corona
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
|Upon a Flowery Field of Grass
|20 Fontaine Reputation EXP
Genshin Impact Fontaine Reputation Level rewards
There are 10 Fontaine Reputation Levels in Genshin Impact, and you'll receive a unique reward whenever you reach the required Reputation EXP amount for each level.
To claim your Fontaine Reputation Level rewards, select 'Reputation Level' from the main Fontaine Reputation menu, located in the lower left-hand corner of the screen.
Here's all Fontaine Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact:
|Fontaine Reputation Level
|Reward
|Level 1 (automatically unlocked)
|Recipe: Steak Tartare
|Level 2 (450 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Distributed Forward Supply Depot
Mechanistic Lamp: Outdoor Lighting
Feature Unlocked: Fontaine Mining Outcrop Search
|Level 3 (500 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Crystalfly Trap
|Level 4 (550 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Fontaine: Wondrous Machine
Recipe: Fruity Trio
Feature Unlocked: Fontaine Merchant Discounts
|Level 5 (600 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Wind-Powered Wind Generator
|Level 6 (650 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Fontaine Genius Invokation TCG Card Back
Recipe: Vessie Chicken
|Level 7 (700 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Court of Justice's Leisure
Court of Justice's Prosperity
|Level 8 (750 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Fontaine: Big News Namecard
Instructions: Hydroculus Resonance Stone
|Level 9 (800 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Diagram: Hydro Treasure Compass
|Level 10 (850 Fontaine Reputation EXP)
|Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters (Glider Cosmetic)
Have fun exploring Fontaine!