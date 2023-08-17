Genshin Impact Fontaine Shrine of Depths locations and how to get Keys

The Fontaine Shrine of Depths are a little different to other nations' Shrines in Genshin Impact, as they can be found underwater as well as on land.

While there are lots of areas to explore in the Nation of Justice that offer up helpful rewards, some of the easiest treasures come from unlocking its Shrines with Fontaine Shrine of The Depth Keys, even the underwater ones.

To speed your hunt for Primogems and other treasures in Genshin Impact, we've detailed all Fontaine Shrine of Depths locations below, along with an explainer on how to get Fontaine Shrine of the Depth Keys.

All Genshin Impact Fontaine Shrine of Depths locations

There are four Fontaine Shrine of Depths to find so far in Genshin Impact:

At the bottom of Elton Trench, between Elynas and Poisson areas (underwater). Near the top of a western hill in Elynas, west of Elynas' Statue of Seven. North of the Court of Fontaine, in an orchard below cliffs. On the hills north of Marcotte Station.

Here's a map picture showing the locations of all Fontaine Shrine of Depths:

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Keep in mind that these are only all of the Fontaine Shrine locations added so far, as more will be added when future areas of Fontaine debut in later patches. We'll update the map above when they're added.

We've got more detailed pictures and descriptions of where to find each Fontaine Shrine in the sections below.

Genshin Impact Fontaine Shrine of Depths location 1

The first Fontaine Shrine of Depths is found underwater, at the bottom of Elton Trench, which is between the Elynas and Poisson areas in the south of Fontaine. It's in the deepest area surrounded by large green aquatic plants.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Fontaine Shrine of Depths location 2

This second Fontaine Shrine of Depths is located near the top of a hill in the west section of Elynas in the southwestern area of Fontaine. Follow the main path directly west of Elynas' Statue of Seven to find it on top of a small cliff on the left-hand side.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Fontaine Shrine of Depths location 3

The third Fontaine Shrine of Depths is found directly north of the Court of Fontaine city, in the northern area of Fontaine. As it's outside the city, we found it easiest to use the underwater Teleport Waypoint just east of the Court of Fontaine, then make our way north. The Shrine is at the back of an orchard, near the cliffs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Fontaine Shrine of Depths location 4

This fourth Fontaine Shrine of Depths is located on top of the hills north of Marcotte Station, which is in the northeastern area of Fontaine. You can just swim east from the third Shrine's location if you're already there. If not, and you've never been to Marcotte Station, the easiest way to get to it is by taking the Navia Line aquabus on the third floor of The Court of Fontaine. Then just jump and glide north until you spot the Shrine's blue glow.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to get Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys in Genshin Impact

To get Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys in Genshin Impact you need to claim rewards from Fontaine Statues of Seven and the Fountain of Lucine.

The Fontaine Keys are rewarded when you reach certain level milestones at Statues of Seven, including the second level. You can raise the level of the statues by offering Hydroculus to any of the Fontaine ones. Hydroculus are the floating blue orbs found all over Fontaine, including underwater.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The Fountain of Lucine is located just outside of the Opera Epiclese in the eastern area of Fontaine. To get Shrine of Depths Keys from the fountain, you have to give it Hydro Sigils, which are obtained from opening chests in Fontaine, and by offering Hydroculus to Statues of Seven. You get a single Key for reaching Level 8, 18, 28, and 38 of the Fountain of Lucine.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Enjoy your Fontaine Shrine of Depths rewards!