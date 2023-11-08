Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily locations

Lakelight Lily is a local specialty material found in the northeastern area of Fontaine introduced in Genshin Impact with version 4.2.

It's used as an Ascension material for Furina, a new 5-Star Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact who you meet right at the beginning of Fontaine's Archon Quest, but the material might also be required to level up other characters in the future.

Unfortunately, you can't farm Lakelight Lily indefinitely, as there is a two day respawn time, so we'll cover where to find Lakelight Lily locations and where to buy Lakelight Lily below, so you can get as many as possible in one farming route.

On this page:

