Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily locations
How to find and farm this Fontaine Ascension material.
Lakelight Lily is a local specialty material found in the northeastern area of Fontaine introduced in Genshin Impact with version 4.2.
It's used as an Ascension material for Furina, a new 5-Star Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact who you meet right at the beginning of Fontaine's Archon Quest, but the material might also be required to level up other characters in the future.
Unfortunately, you can't farm Lakelight Lily indefinitely, as there is a two day respawn time, so we'll cover where to find Lakelight Lily locations and where to buy Lakelight Lily below, so you can get as many as possible in one farming route.
On this page:
What is Lakelight Lily used for in Genshin Impact?
Lakelight Lily is a material resembling a flower made out of water that is local to the Erinnyest Forest Fontaine region, northeast of the Fountain of Lucine area. All Lakelight Lily locations are found above ground, so no need to go swimming underwater to find them all!
The only character who currently needs Lakelight Lily is Furina, who requires 168 Lakelight Lily for full Ascension. As there are 78 Lakelight Lilies in Fontaine, it takes a minimum of three farming days to reach this number.
Hydro Archon Furina is finally here in version 4.2! She runs alongside Baizhu, and you need Lakelight Lily to Ascend Furina. Our Fontaine guide can help with Fontaine's Reputation and the Fountain of Lucine amongst other details, and you can also redeem new codes for Primogems, and check out our regularly updated tier list. You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and TCG card locations.
Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily locations
Lakelight Lily is usually found in groups of two or three, so when you come across one location you can usually collect multiple Lakelight Lilies, which lowers your farming time.
Here's maps and farming details on all of the Lakelight Lily locations in Genshin Impact:
Foggy Forest Path
There are 19 Lakelight Lily to find in the Foggy Forest Path area, which is located east of the Fountain of Lucine. We recommend making liberal use of the Teleport Waypoints here so you can cut down on travel time.
For farming, start by the Foggy Forest Path's southwestern Teleport Waypoint and collect all of the Lakelight Lily in this area, then use the Teleport Waypoint on the eastern coast of the Foggy Forest Path, climb the mountain, and collect the materials around here.
Lastly, use the middle Foggy Forest Path Teleport Waypoint and head up the main northern path to collect the final six Lakelight Lily in this forest area.
Weeping Willow of the Lake and Loch Urania
The Weeping Willow of the Lake and Loch Urania areas are the regions of land found to the east of Marcotte Station, north of the Foggy Forest Path. There are 59 Lakelight Lily to find here, but you need to complete 'The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes' World Quest in order to collect all 59 materials in the area.
For farming, start at the Teleport Waypoint on the main path between the Weeping Willow of the Lake and Loch Urania, then head southwest up the mountain to a small hot spring area and collect the Lakelight Lily here. Next, use the northern Teleport Waypoint and collect the materials surrounding it, then jump and glide down to the eastern main path to collect the Lakelight Lily by the river. Go back to the middle Teleport Waypoint between the Weeping Willow of the Lake and Loch Urania to collect the rest of the materials surrounding Loch Urania.
To get the remaining Lakelight Lily at the Weeping Willow of the Lake, use the Teleport Waypoint below it, then head up to the lake and simply run around it and travel to the island in the middle for your farming route.
Remember, you need to complete 'The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes' World Quest to collect all of the Lakelight Lily in the Weeping Willow of the Lake and Loch Urania areas
Where to buy Lakelight Lily in Genshin Impact
You can buy 15 Lakelight Lily from Pahsiv in the northeastern corner of Loch Urania once 'The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes' World Quest has been completed. Each Lakelight Lily costs two Tidalga, which are the blue materials located underwater.
Unfortunately, this is a one-time purchase, as Pahsiv's shop does not refresh its Lakelight Lily stock.
Good luck farming for Lakelight Lily in Genshin Impact!