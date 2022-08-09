Genshin Impact Fishing, from how to unlock fishing, how to fish and every fish, rod and bait listed

Fishing is not only part of the exploration in Genshin Impact, but can be pretty useful. Having a good rod and the right bait for each fish is necessary to take advantage of this system.

While exploring the maps, looking for chests, challenges or simply heading to a point in the area to complete a commission can make you stumble into a fishing spot. Not only that but there's a considerable variety of fish to discover and catch.

Within this guide on fishing in Genshin Impact, there's everything you need to know to prepare yourself: how to unlock fishing, how to fish, what fish you can find, the types of rods and baits, as well as what fish are used for.

How to unlock fishing in Genshin Impact Although fishing is a system that can help you with basic aspects of the experience, such as cooking, it is not automatically unlocked. To do so, you need to complete a World Quest called “Exploding Population”. This quest becomes available once you have got access to your Serenitea Pot. Then, talk to Katheryne, the adventurer’s guild’s receptionist in Mondstadt to start the quest. Completing it will not only teach you the basics of fishing, but it will also reward you with basic equipment to keep fishing. You’ll receive: 1 Wilderness Rod

10 Fruit Paste Bait

10 Redrot Bait

10 False Worm Bait

10 Fake Fly Bait

1 Formula: Fruit Paste Bait

Genshin Impact fish list As you explore the many regions in Genshin Impact, you will inevitably discover new types of fish. The list of fish is quite long as it is in patch 2.8, with the possibility of new ones being added once new regions are introduced. While you won’t find all fish in every region in the game, there are also some locked to a period of the day too. Check when and where you can find them, as well as which bait to use, in this list of fish. Name Location Bait Spawn Time (Server Time) Abiding Angelfish Liyue False Worm Bait 06:00 - 18:00 Aizen Medaka Mondstad Fruit Paste Bait All Day Akai Maou Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma Redrot Bait 06:00 - 18:00 Betta Liyue Redrot Bait 18:00 - 06:00 Bitter Pufferfish Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma Fake Fly Bait All Day Brown Shirakodai Liyue False Worm Bait 06:00 - 18:00 Crystalfish Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma Fruit Paste Bait 06:00 - 18:00 Dawncatcher Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma Fruit Paste Bait 18:00 - 06:00 Divda Ray Inazuma Fake Fly Bait All Day Formalo Ray Inazuma Fake Fly Bait All day Glaze Medaka Inazuma Fruit Paste Bait All Day Golden Koi Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma Fake Fly Bait All Day Lunged Stickeback Inazuma

Redrot Bait 18:00 - 06:00 Medaka Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma Fruit Paste Bait All Day Purple Shirakodai Inazuma

False Worm Bait 06:00 - 18:00 Putterfish Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma Fake Fly Bait All Day Raimei Angelfish Inazuma False Worm bait 18:00 - 06:00 Rusty Koi Mondstadt Fake Fly Bait All Day Snowstrider Mondstadt Redrot Bait 18:00 - 06:00 Sweet-Flower Medaka Liyue Fruit Paste Bait All Day Tea-Colored Shirakodai Mondstadt False Worm Bait 06:00 - 18:00 Venom spine Fish Mondstadt Redrot Bait 18:00 - 06:00

Fishing rods types in Genshin Impact explained An element that can make all the difference when trying to catch a fish is the type of rod you use. There are a few and each has a specific effect that works only in certain regions, so having all of them increases the chances of getting a fish you may be in need of. Most rods are sold by vendors from the Fishing Associations who can be found in the main cities in the game. Buying them won’t cost you money, but you will need to have a certain number of a list of specific fish to trade for a rod. Name Effect Vendor Fish Cost Moonstringer In case you keep in the Idela Tensin Zone, the Moonstringer increases your chance of success to get a fish while reduces how long a fish struggles. Players could only obtain this rod through the story quest "Over the Moon" of the Lunar Realm Event. None Narukawa Ukai This rod's effect works only in Inazuma. By staying within the Ideal Tension Zone, Narukawa Ukai reduces the time of struggling of a fish increasing the chance of sucess. Kujirai Momiji Medaka x20



Glaze Medaka x20



Lunged Stickleback x20



Purple Shirakodai x20 Wilderness Rod None Players obtain this rod as a reward for completing the Exploding Population World Quest. None Windtangler By using this rod, the time a fish will struggle is reduced when you stay in the Ideal Tension Zone, and it increases your chance of sucess. Windtangler's effect only wokrs in Mondstadt region. Nantuck Medaka x20



Aizen Medaka x20



Venomspine Fish x20



Tea-Colored Shirakodai x20 Wishmaker Wishmaker helps you by decreasing the time a fish will resisti while it also increases your chance of success if you keep inside the Ideal Tension Zone. This effect is only for the Liyue region. Jiawei Medaka x20



Sweet-Flower Medaka x20



Betta x20



Brown Shirakodai x20

Bait types in Genshin Impact explained Besides being able to choose what rod you are using when fishing, it is important to correctly pick the bait too. In Genshin Impact, each bait is good to lure specific fish, so using the correct one is your best chance to attract the fish’s attention. There are a total of four types of baits and all of them can be crafted. Even though you earn some after unlocking the fishing system, you can’t automatically craft them. Their blueprints are sold by the Fishing Association NPC. Name Blueprint vendor Crafting Recipe Fish it is good for Fruit Paste Bait Earned in the Exploding Population World Quest Sunsettia x1

Wheat x1 Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Glaze Medaka

Danwcatcher

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Crystalfish Redrot Bait Nantuck - Mondstadt Dendrobium x1

Fowl x1 Betta

Akai Maou

Lunged Stickleback

Venomspine Fish

Snowstrider False Worm Bait Nantuck - Mondstadt Slime Condensate x1

Berry x1 Brown Shirakodai

Purple Shirakodai

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Abiding Angelfish

Raimei Angelfish Fake Fly Bait Nantuck - Mondstadt Sakura Bloom x1

Horsetail x1 Bitter Pufferfish

Pufferfish

Golden Koy

Rusty Koy

Divda Ray

Formalo Ray