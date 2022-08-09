If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact Fishing, from how to unlock fishing, how to fish and every fish, rod and bait listed

Become a top-notch angler in Genshin Impact!
Guide by Paulo Kawanishi
Published on

Fishing is not only part of the exploration in Genshin Impact, but can be pretty useful. Having a good rod and the right bait for each fish is necessary to take advantage of this system.

While exploring the maps, looking for chests, challenges or simply heading to a point in the area to complete a commission can make you stumble into a fishing spot. Not only that but there's a considerable variety of fish to discover and catch.

Within this guide on fishing in Genshin Impact, there's everything you need to know to prepare yourself: how to unlock fishing, how to fish, what fish you can find, the types of rods and baits, as well as what fish are used for.

How to unlock fishing in Genshin Impact

Although fishing is a system that can help you with basic aspects of the experience, such as cooking, it is not automatically unlocked. To do so, you need to complete a World Quest called “Exploding Population”.

This quest becomes available once you have got access to your Serenitea Pot. Then, talk to Katheryne, the adventurer’s guild’s receptionist in Mondstadt to start the quest.

Completing it will not only teach you the basics of fishing, but it will also reward you with basic equipment to keep fishing.

You’ll receive:

  • 1 Wilderness Rod
  • 10 Fruit Paste Bait
  • 10 Redrot Bait
  • 10 False Worm Bait
  • 10 Fake Fly Bait
  • 1 Formula: Fruit Paste Bait

How to catch fish in Genshin Impact

Once fishing is unlocked, you can check this list of fishing spots. After interacting with a fishing space, the option to choose the rod and the type of bait you are going to use is given to you. In case you picked the wrong bait, if you can withdraw it from the water without any fish giving it a bite and you won’t lose it.

Having decided which rod and bait best suit the type of fish you are trying to catch, you can hold the Cast Rod command to aim where you want to toss your bait. It is important to avoid throwing it too far from the fish since its capacity of attracting them decreases, while too close will make the fish flee.

If the line is at a good distance and with a bait which works for any of the present fist, hooking one is only a matter of time. With the fish on the hook, a minigame will start.

To catch the fish, you need to fill a progress icon by keeping the fish hooked for enough time during a phase called the Struggling State, in which you need to control the Fishing Line Tension by pressing the Fish Button. All this process is represented by a bar that increases and decreases depending on how much you press the button.

Your objective is to always keep this bar within the Ideal Tension Zone, represented by a bracket that also changes position during the Struggling State. There are some situations in which fish will fight harder to not be caught by you. This is called a period of intense struggle, indicated by the Ideal Tension Zone’s change of color to orange. During this phase, the speed at which you can move the Fishing Line Tension is affected.

If you can fill the progress icon, then you will catch the fish. Otherwise, it will escape and take your bait with it. Fish usually respawn in three real time days, but some may appear earlier so it is good to check once in a while.

Genshin Impact fish list

As you explore the many regions in Genshin Impact, you will inevitably discover new types of fish. The list of fish is quite long as it is in patch 2.8, with the possibility of new ones being added once new regions are introduced.

While you won’t find all fish in every region in the game, there are also some locked to a period of the day too. Check when and where you can find them, as well as which bait to use, in this list of fish.

NameLocationBaitSpawn Time (Server Time)
Abiding AngelfishLiyueFalse Worm Bait06:00 - 18:00
Aizen MedakaMondstadFruit Paste BaitAll Day
Akai MaouMondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma		Redrot Bait06:00 - 18:00
BettaLiyueRedrot Bait18:00 - 06:00
Bitter PufferfishMondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma		Fake Fly BaitAll Day
Brown ShirakodaiLiyueFalse Worm Bait06:00 - 18:00
CrystalfishMondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma		Fruit Paste Bait06:00 - 18:00
DawncatcherMondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma		Fruit Paste Bait18:00 - 06:00
Divda RayInazumaFake Fly BaitAll Day
Formalo RayInazumaFake Fly BaitAll day
Glaze MedakaInazumaFruit Paste BaitAll Day
Golden KoiMondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma		Fake Fly BaitAll Day
Lunged StickebackInazuma
Redrot Bait18:00 - 06:00
MedakaMondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma		Fruit Paste BaitAll Day
Purple ShirakodaiInazuma
False Worm Bait06:00 - 18:00
PutterfishMondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma		Fake Fly BaitAll Day
Raimei AngelfishInazumaFalse Worm bait18:00 - 06:00
Rusty KoiMondstadtFake Fly BaitAll Day
SnowstriderMondstadtRedrot Bait18:00 - 06:00
Sweet-Flower MedakaLiyueFruit Paste BaitAll Day
Tea-Colored ShirakodaiMondstadtFalse Worm Bait06:00 - 18:00
Venom spine FishMondstadtRedrot Bait18:00 - 06:00

Fishing rods types in Genshin Impact explained

An element that can make all the difference when trying to catch a fish is the type of rod you use. There are a few and each has a specific effect that works only in certain regions, so having all of them increases the chances of getting a fish you may be in need of.

Most rods are sold by vendors from the Fishing Associations who can be found in the main cities in the game. Buying them won’t cost you money, but you will need to have a certain number of a list of specific fish to trade for a rod.

NameEffectVendorFish Cost
MoonstringerIn case you keep in the Idela Tensin Zone, the Moonstringer increases your chance of success to get a fish while reduces how long a fish struggles.Players could only obtain this rod through the story quest "Over the Moon" of the Lunar Realm Event.None
Narukawa UkaiThis rod's effect works only in Inazuma. By staying within the Ideal Tension Zone, Narukawa Ukai reduces the time of struggling of a fish increasing the chance of sucess. Kujirai MomijiMedaka x20

Glaze Medaka x20

Lunged Stickleback x20

Purple Shirakodai x20
Wilderness RodNonePlayers obtain this rod as a reward for completing the Exploding Population World Quest.None
WindtanglerBy using this rod, the time a fish will struggle is reduced when you stay in the Ideal Tension Zone, and it increases your chance of sucess. Windtangler's effect only wokrs in Mondstadt region.NantuckMedaka x20

Aizen Medaka x20

Venomspine Fish x20

Tea-Colored Shirakodai x20
WishmakerWishmaker helps you by decreasing the time a fish will resisti while it also increases your chance of success if you keep inside the Ideal Tension Zone. This effect is only for the Liyue region.JiaweiMedaka x20

Sweet-Flower Medaka x20

Betta x20

Brown Shirakodai x20

Bait types in Genshin Impact explained

Besides being able to choose what rod you are using when fishing, it is important to correctly pick the bait too. In Genshin Impact, each bait is good to lure specific fish, so using the correct one is your best chance to attract the fish’s attention.

There are a total of four types of baits and all of them can be crafted. Even though you earn some after unlocking the fishing system, you can’t automatically craft them. Their blueprints are sold by the Fishing Association NPC.

NameBlueprint vendorCrafting RecipeFish it is good for
Fruit Paste BaitEarned in the Exploding Population World QuestSunsettia x1
Wheat x1		Medaka
Aizen Medaka
Glaze Medaka
Danwcatcher
Sweet-Flower Medaka
Crystalfish
Redrot BaitNantuck - MondstadtDendrobium x1
Fowl x1		Betta
Akai Maou
Lunged Stickleback
Venomspine Fish
Snowstrider
False Worm BaitNantuck - MondstadtSlime Condensate x1
Berry x1		Brown Shirakodai
Purple Shirakodai
Tea-Colored Shirakodai
Abiding Angelfish
Raimei Angelfish
Fake Fly BaitNantuck - MondstadtSakura Bloom x1
Horsetail x1		Bitter Pufferfish
Pufferfish
Golden Koy
Rusty Koy
Divda Ray
Formalo Ray

What fish are used for Genshin Impact

Catching fish in Genshin Impact is useful in two situations. The first one is to use them as the currency to buy items from the Fishing Association NPCs, like rods, bait blueprints, furnishing blueprints, and even a weapon. So far, there are three NPCs from the association with whom you can talk to: Nantuck in Mondstadt, Jiawei in Liyue, and Kujirai Momiji in Inazuma.

The locations of Nantuck, Jiawei and Kujirai.

On the other hand, you can also use fish to cook some recipes. In order to do that, first, you need to process the fish you caught into the fish meat in any Cooking location. Doing so will take some minutes and depending on the type of fish used the quantity of fish meat produced is affected.

Have fun fishing in Genshin Impact and don’t forget to check out the fishing spot locations list, so you know where the fish live!

