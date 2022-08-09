Genshin Impact Fishing, from how to unlock fishing, how to fish and every fish, rod and bait listed

Genshin Impact Fishing, from how to unlock fishing, how to fish and every fish, rod and bait listedBecome a top-notch angler in Genshin Impact!
Fishing is not only part of the exploration in Genshin Impact, but can be pretty useful. Having a good rod and the right bait for each fish is necessary to take advantage of this system.
While exploring the maps, looking for chests, challenges or simply heading to a point in the area to complete a commission can make you stumble into a fishing spot. Not only that but there's a considerable variety of fish to discover and catch.
Within this guide on fishing in Genshin Impact, there's everything you need to know to prepare yourself: how to unlock fishing, how to fish, what fish you can find, the types of rods and baits, as well as what fish are used for.
How to unlock fishing in Genshin Impact
Although fishing is a system that can help you with basic aspects of the experience, such as cooking, it is not automatically unlocked. To do so, you need to complete a World Quest called “Exploding Population”.
This quest becomes available once you have got access to your Serenitea Pot. Then, talk to Katheryne, the adventurer’s guild’s receptionist in Mondstadt to start the quest.
Completing it will not only teach you the basics of fishing, but it will also reward you with basic equipment to keep fishing.
You’ll receive:
- 1 Wilderness Rod
- 10 Fruit Paste Bait
- 10 Redrot Bait
- 10 False Worm Bait
- 10 Fake Fly Bait
- 1 Formula: Fruit Paste Bait
How to catch fish in Genshin Impact
Once fishing is unlocked, you can check this list of fishing spots. After interacting with a fishing space, the option to choose the rod and the type of bait you are going to use is given to you. In case you picked the wrong bait, if you can withdraw it from the water without any fish giving it a bite and you won’t lose it.
Having decided which rod and bait best suit the type of fish you are trying to catch, you can hold the Cast Rod command to aim where you want to toss your bait. It is important to avoid throwing it too far from the fish since its capacity of attracting them decreases, while too close will make the fish flee.
If the line is at a good distance and with a bait which works for any of the present fist, hooking one is only a matter of time. With the fish on the hook, a minigame will start.
To catch the fish, you need to fill a progress icon by keeping the fish hooked for enough time during a phase called the Struggling State, in which you need to control the Fishing Line Tension by pressing the Fish Button. All this process is represented by a bar that increases and decreases depending on how much you press the button.
Your objective is to always keep this bar within the Ideal Tension Zone, represented by a bracket that also changes position during the Struggling State. There are some situations in which fish will fight harder to not be caught by you. This is called a period of intense struggle, indicated by the Ideal Tension Zone’s change of color to orange. During this phase, the speed at which you can move the Fishing Line Tension is affected.
If you can fill the progress icon, then you will catch the fish. Otherwise, it will escape and take your bait with it. Fish usually respawn in three real time days, but some may appear earlier so it is good to check once in a while.
Genshin Impact fish list
As you explore the many regions in Genshin Impact, you will inevitably discover new types of fish. The list of fish is quite long as it is in patch 2.8, with the possibility of new ones being added once new regions are introduced.
While you won’t find all fish in every region in the game, there are also some locked to a period of the day too. Check when and where you can find them, as well as which bait to use, in this list of fish.
|Name
|Location
|Bait
|Spawn Time (Server Time)
|Abiding Angelfish
|Liyue
|False Worm Bait
|06:00 - 18:00
|Aizen Medaka
|Mondstad
|Fruit Paste Bait
|All Day
|Akai Maou
|Mondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma
|Redrot Bait
|06:00 - 18:00
|Betta
|Liyue
|Redrot Bait
|18:00 - 06:00
|Bitter Pufferfish
|Mondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma
|Fake Fly Bait
|All Day
|Brown Shirakodai
|Liyue
|False Worm Bait
|06:00 - 18:00
|Crystalfish
|Mondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma
|Fruit Paste Bait
|06:00 - 18:00
|Dawncatcher
|Mondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma
|Fruit Paste Bait
|18:00 - 06:00
|Divda Ray
|Inazuma
|Fake Fly Bait
|All Day
|Formalo Ray
|Inazuma
|Fake Fly Bait
|All day
|Glaze Medaka
|Inazuma
|Fruit Paste Bait
|All Day
|Golden Koi
|Mondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma
|Fake Fly Bait
|All Day
|Lunged Stickeback
|Inazuma
|Redrot Bait
|18:00 - 06:00
|Medaka
|Mondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma
|Fruit Paste Bait
|All Day
|Purple Shirakodai
|Inazuma
|False Worm Bait
|06:00 - 18:00
|Putterfish
|Mondstadt
Liyue
Inazuma
|Fake Fly Bait
|All Day
|Raimei Angelfish
|Inazuma
|False Worm bait
|18:00 - 06:00
|Rusty Koi
|Mondstadt
|Fake Fly Bait
|All Day
|Snowstrider
|Mondstadt
|Redrot Bait
|18:00 - 06:00
|Sweet-Flower Medaka
|Liyue
|Fruit Paste Bait
|All Day
|Tea-Colored Shirakodai
|Mondstadt
|False Worm Bait
|06:00 - 18:00
|Venom spine Fish
|Mondstadt
|Redrot Bait
|18:00 - 06:00
Fishing rods types in Genshin Impact explained
An element that can make all the difference when trying to catch a fish is the type of rod you use. There are a few and each has a specific effect that works only in certain regions, so having all of them increases the chances of getting a fish you may be in need of.
Most rods are sold by vendors from the Fishing Associations who can be found in the main cities in the game. Buying them won’t cost you money, but you will need to have a certain number of a list of specific fish to trade for a rod.
|Name
|Effect
|Vendor
|Fish Cost
|Moonstringer
|In case you keep in the Idela Tensin Zone, the Moonstringer increases your chance of success to get a fish while reduces how long a fish struggles.
|Players could only obtain this rod through the story quest "Over the Moon" of the Lunar Realm Event.
|None
|Narukawa Ukai
|This rod's effect works only in Inazuma. By staying within the Ideal Tension Zone, Narukawa Ukai reduces the time of struggling of a fish increasing the chance of sucess.
|Kujirai Momiji
|Medaka x20
Glaze Medaka x20
Lunged Stickleback x20
Purple Shirakodai x20
|Wilderness Rod
|None
|Players obtain this rod as a reward for completing the Exploding Population World Quest.
|None
|Windtangler
|By using this rod, the time a fish will struggle is reduced when you stay in the Ideal Tension Zone, and it increases your chance of sucess. Windtangler's effect only wokrs in Mondstadt region.
|Nantuck
|Medaka x20
Aizen Medaka x20
Venomspine Fish x20
Tea-Colored Shirakodai x20
|Wishmaker
|Wishmaker helps you by decreasing the time a fish will resisti while it also increases your chance of success if you keep inside the Ideal Tension Zone. This effect is only for the Liyue region.
|Jiawei
|Medaka x20
Sweet-Flower Medaka x20
Betta x20
Brown Shirakodai x20
Bait types in Genshin Impact explained
Besides being able to choose what rod you are using when fishing, it is important to correctly pick the bait too. In Genshin Impact, each bait is good to lure specific fish, so using the correct one is your best chance to attract the fish’s attention.
There are a total of four types of baits and all of them can be crafted. Even though you earn some after unlocking the fishing system, you can’t automatically craft them. Their blueprints are sold by the Fishing Association NPC.
|Name
|Blueprint vendor
|Crafting Recipe
|Fish it is good for
|Fruit Paste Bait
|Earned in the Exploding Population World Quest
|Sunsettia x1
Wheat x1
|Medaka
Aizen Medaka
Glaze Medaka
Danwcatcher
Sweet-Flower Medaka
Crystalfish
|Redrot Bait
|Nantuck - Mondstadt
|Dendrobium x1
Fowl x1
|Betta
Akai Maou
Lunged Stickleback
Venomspine Fish
Snowstrider
|False Worm Bait
|Nantuck - Mondstadt
|Slime Condensate x1
Berry x1
|Brown Shirakodai
Purple Shirakodai
Tea-Colored Shirakodai
Abiding Angelfish
Raimei Angelfish
|Fake Fly Bait
|Nantuck - Mondstadt
|Sakura Bloom x1
Horsetail x1
|Bitter Pufferfish
Pufferfish
Golden Koy
Rusty Koy
Divda Ray
Formalo Ray
What fish are used for Genshin Impact
Catching fish in Genshin Impact is useful in two situations. The first one is to use them as the currency to buy items from the Fishing Association NPCs, like rods, bait blueprints, furnishing blueprints, and even a weapon. So far, there are three NPCs from the association with whom you can talk to: Nantuck in Mondstadt, Jiawei in Liyue, and Kujirai Momiji in Inazuma.
On the other hand, you can also use fish to cook some recipes. In order to do that, first, you need to process the fish you caught into the fish meat in any Cooking location. Doing so will take some minutes and depending on the type of fish used the quantity of fish meat produced is affected.
Have fun fishing in Genshin Impact and don’t forget to check out the fishing spot locations list, so you know where the fish live!