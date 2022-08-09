Genshin Impact Fishing Spot locations, including which fish can be caught and when they spawn

Fishing spots in Genshin Impact are where you can relax and, with a bit of patience, catch some fish.

It's part of the experience of exploring the regions since you can stumble upon a Fishing Point while searching for treasures or challenges. However, if you are looking for a specific fish, knowing exactly where each spot is and what fish are present at it can be pretty helpful.

In this guide, you find all the Fishing Spots in Genshin Impact up until patch 2.8 and what fish can be found in each one of them. Listed by region, here is the list of fishing spots in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

Fishing Spots locations in Genshin Impact In this list, you will find not only the location, and the fish you can catch there, but also the period of time specific fish tend to spawn. The ones with no time indicated can be found at any time during the day. Mondstadt Region Fishing Spots Cider Lake - North from Windrise Aizen Medaka

Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00

Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Rusty Koi

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00 Cider Lake - West from Windrise Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00

Tea-Colored Shirakodai 06:00 - 18:00

Pufferfish

Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00

Bitter Pufferfish Windrise Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00

Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00 Stormbearer Mountains Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00

Golden Koi

Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00 Stormterror’s Lair - North Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00 Stormterror’s Lair - South Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00 Dawn Winery Aizen Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00

Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Pufferfish

Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00

Bitter Pufferfish Dragonspine Medaka

Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00

Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Snowstrider - 18:00 - 06:00 Liyue Region Fishing Spots Guili Plains - Lower part of the bridge Sweet-Flower Medaka

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00

Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00 Qingce Village - East from the village Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Bitter Pufferfish

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00 Dihua Marsh Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00 Wangshu Inn - Northwest from the teleport Sweet-Flower Medaka

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00

Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00 Bishui Plain - East from the teleport Medaka

Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00 Bishui Plain - Southeast from the teleport Medaka

Dawncatcher 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Brown Shirakodai - - 06:00 - 18:00 Mt. Aocang Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Abiding Angelfish - 06:00 - 18:00 Mt. Hulao - East from the teleport Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00

Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00 Tianqiu Valley Medaka

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00 Luhua Pool - South from the teleport Sweet-Flower Medaka

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00 Liyue Harbor - East from the city Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00

Pufferfish The Chasm Underground Waterway - You can reach it from a teleport in the right part of the map. Medaka

Betta - 18:00 - 06:00

Brown Shirakodai - - 06:00 - 18:00

Bitter Pufferfish

Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00 The Chasm Nameless Ruins - It can be reached by following the water flowing south from the teleport. Sweet-Flower Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Pufferfish

Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00 Inazuma Region Fishing Spots Ritou - In the pier area Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00

Pufferfish

Bitter Pufferfish

Glaze Medaka

Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00 Amakane Island - East from Kujou Encampment Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Glaze Medaka

Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00 Tatarasuna - South from Kujou Encampment in the middle of the remains of a shipwreck Raimei Angelfish - 18:00 - 06:00 Nazuchi Beach Medaka

Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00

Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00

Bitter Pufferfish Suigetsu Pool Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Glaze Medaka

Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00

Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00 Sangonomiya Shrine - Northeast from the teleport in the center Medaka

Glaze Medaka

Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00

Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00

Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00

Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00