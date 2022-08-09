Genshin Impact Fishing Spot locations, including which fish can be caught and when they spawn

Genshin Impact Fishing Spot locations, including which fish can be caught and when they spawnNo fish in Genshin Impact can hide from you now.
Fishing spots in Genshin Impact are where you can relax and, with a bit of patience, catch some fish.
It's part of the experience of exploring the regions since you can stumble upon a Fishing Point while searching for treasures or challenges. However, if you are looking for a specific fish, knowing exactly where each spot is and what fish are present at it can be pretty helpful.
In this guide, you find all the Fishing Spots in Genshin Impact up until patch 2.8 and what fish can be found in each one of them. Listed by region, here is the list of fishing spots in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.
On this page:
How to identify fishing spots in Genshin Impact explained
In case you would like to know how to find the places where you can fish in Genshin Impact before checking the list, it is pretty simple. While there is no explicit rule on why a place has a fishing point in it, you can know by examining any lake, river, or the shore of the ocean.
Whenever you see circles on the surface of the water, you have found a fishing spot. You can confirm it by getting close since you can then see the fish that are present in that particular place.
In other situations, you may be able to see a light indicating the fishing spot. This happens whenever an ornamental fish is among the others, which distinguishes itself by how it moves and jumps out of the water. They are harder to catch, but once you have them, the ornamental fish can be placed in your house.
Fishing Spots locations in Genshin Impact
In this list, you will find not only the location, and the fish you can catch there, but also the period of time specific fish tend to spawn. The ones with no time indicated can be found at any time during the day.
Mondstadt Region Fishing Spots
Cider Lake - North from Windrise
- Aizen Medaka
- Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Rusty Koi
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
Cider Lake - West from Windrise
- Medaka
- Aizen Medaka
- Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai 06:00 - 18:00
- Pufferfish
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
- Bitter Pufferfish
Windrise
- Medaka
- Aizen Medaka
- Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
Stormbearer Mountains
- Medaka
- Aizen Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00
- Golden Koi
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
Stormterror’s Lair - North
- Medaka
- Aizen Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
Stormterror’s Lair - South
- Medaka
- Aizen Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
Dawn Winery
- Aizen Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Pufferfish
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
- Bitter Pufferfish
Dragonspine
- Medaka
- Venomspine Fish - 18:00 - 06:00
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Snowstrider - 18:00 - 06:00
Liyue Region Fishing Spots
Guili Plains - Lower part of the bridge
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
Qingce Village - East from the village
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
Dihua Marsh
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
Wangshu Inn - Northwest from the teleport
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
Bishui Plain - East from the teleport
- Medaka
- Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
Bishui Plain - Southeast from the teleport
- Medaka
- Dawncatcher 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Brown Shirakodai - - 06:00 - 18:00
Mt. Aocang
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Abiding Angelfish - 06:00 - 18:00
Mt. Hulao - East from the teleport
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
- Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
Tianqiu Valley
- Medaka
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
Luhua Pool - South from the teleport
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Brown Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
Liyue Harbor - East from the city
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
- Pufferfish
The Chasm Underground Waterway - You can reach it from a teleport in the right part of the map.
- Medaka
- Betta - 18:00 - 06:00
- Brown Shirakodai - - 06:00 - 18:00
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
The Chasm Nameless Ruins - It can be reached by following the water flowing south from the teleport.
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Pufferfish
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
Inazuma Region Fishing Spots
Ritou - In the pier area
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
- Pufferfish
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00
Amakane Island - East from Kujou Encampment
- Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00
Tatarasuna - South from Kujou Encampment in the middle of the remains of a shipwreck
- Raimei Angelfish - 18:00 - 06:00
Nazuchi Beach
- Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00
- Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Bitter Pufferfish
Suigetsu Pool
- Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00
- Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
Sangonomiya Shrine - Northeast from the teleport in the center
- Medaka
- Glaze Medaka
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00
- Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
Enkanomiya region fishing spots locations in Genshin Impact explained
While Enkanomiya is a small region connected with Inazuma, reaching the two fishing points in The Serpent’s Heart can be a little tricky since they are in a lower region.
To reach the entrance for both of them, first you must go from the teleport in the northeast section in The Serpent’s Heart. From there, jump and fly to the lower area until you see stairs in the middle of some debris.
Follow the stairs and you will end up in a room from where you can go left and find one of the fishing spots, or you can climb the wall on the right side to reach an opening which will lead you to the second fishing spot.
Enkanomiya - The First Spot in Serpent’s Heart
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Akai Maou - 06:00 - 18:00
- Divda Ray
- Formalo Ray
Enkanomiya - The second spot in Serpent’s Heart
- Dawncatcher - 18:00 - 06:00
- Purple Shirakodai - 06:00 - 18:00
- Divda Ray
- Formalo Ray
Enkanomiya - The Serpent’s Bowels
- Crystalfish - 06:00 - 18:00
- Lunged Stickleback - 18:00 - 06:00
- Divda Ray
- Formalo Ray
Good luck finding all of the fishing spots in Genshin Impact and, if you’d like to learn more, remember to visit our fishing guide!