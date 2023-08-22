Genshin Impact Swimming and Diving, including diving spots, underwater mechanics and abilities

Swimming and diving into the waters of Fontaine is the major feature added to Genshin Impact in Patch 4.0

Genshin Impact received a massive update which brings a whole array of changes to improve your experience with the game. In addition to that, you now can visit the new region, Fontaine, where the new chapters of the traveler’s journey will happen.

Among the new features, the biggest one is the capacity of exploring under the waters of Fontaine. In this guide, we cover everything you need to know about Genshin Impact swimming mechanics, diving spots, underwater abilities, and the location of special enemies.

Swimming and diving in Genshin Impact explained With the 4.0 update, a new swimming mode has been added to the game, allowing you to also dive. To unlock swimming and diving in Genshin Impact, you need to interact with the first Statue of the Seven that is accessible in Fontaine to receive Fontaine’s Blessing. You can easily find the statue by following the Archon Quest. This swimming mode is different from the regular one that has been part of the game for a long time because of a few rules. First, in this new swimming mode characters use the Aquatic Stamina. In areas where swimming and diving using Aquatic Stamina are allowed, the stamina bar becomes blue and characters don’t die if they run out of it. This works on the surface as well as underwater. Since Aquatic Stamina only works in Fontaine, the areas where you can dive are limited. Once in the underwater level, the basic commands change. Besides swimming in any direction, you can also emerge, submerge, swim faster, attack, and use Transoceanic Sourcewater command, which allows you to absorb the skills of specific enemies.

All diving locations in Genshin Impact In order to dive and access the underwater sections of Fontaine, you don’t need to enter through any specific opening or area. All you need to do is to swim until you’re able to submerge. In case the area is too shallow to dive, the game will let you know. To check the extension of Fontaine’s water area, you can see the hue of the sea on the map. The area covered with a lighter blue hue is where it is considered Fontaine’s region and where the Aquatic Stamina is used. Fontaine is split into three major regions and most of the water areas around them are deep enough to dive. Court of Fontaine Region Beryl Region and Belleau Region

All Genshin Impact underwater abilities and mechanics explained As you explore under the waters of Fontaine, you eventually have to use Xenochromatic abilities, special skills that you can absorb from specific enemies. While all these abilities can be used to attack enemies, each one of them interacts with specific mechanics in the underwater level. Xenochromatic Blubberbeast’s ability This ability is taken from some cute seals with a sign above their heads. With it, you can release sound waves to attack enemies, and by holding the attack command, you can aim where you’re sending the waves. It can also be used as a sonar just like the Echoing Conch. Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray ability Once absorbed, this ability allows you to throw blades of water at enemies. To take this skill, you need to find rays with the skill’s sign above them. This is a great attack to use from a safe distance and it also allows you to move quickly between attacks. Holding the command allows you to aim your blades. Hunter’s Ray ability is necessary to cut weak sections of Fontemer Seagrass that can be found in the underwater level. Xenochromatic Armored Crab’s ability Find little crabs with the skill’s sign to absorb this skill. When used, this ability gives characters a shield for a brief moment and it also releases a shock wave, causing damage to enemies close to you. Holding the command allows you to charge the attack which becomes a stronger shockwave when released. The only way to destroy certain rocks under the water as well as Bullet Barnacles, a marine cannon, is by using the Armored Crab’s ability against them. Recovery Orbs Around the underwater level, you can find three orange fish circling in certain places. These are called Recovery Orbs. By touching them, you recover HP as well as Aquatic Stamina. In case you want to know the closest one, they are marked on the minimap with a fish symbol. Echoing Conch These conchs are found in some areas of Fontaine’s underwater level and they can be extremely useful. When activated, they call your attention to a point of interest. It might be part of a puzzle solution or a hidden treasure. Underwater puzzles in Genshin Impact explained To enrich the exploration underwater, Fontaine has its own set of puzzles that requires using specific aquatic abilities to solve. Water stream puzzles One of the puzzles you end up finding involves redirecting streams that you find around Fontaine. Not always, but most water stream puzzles involve interacting with a sphere, a water totem or both. You might even need to use a Xenochromatic ability, such as the Armored Crab’s one, to block the stream and solve the puzzle. Ousia and Pneuma totems Spread in the underground level, there are either Ousia or Pneumia totems. While the mechanics concerning them are also found in the rest of Fontaine, you should know that the same rules are applied at the underwater level. Using an Ousia-oriented attack on a Pneumia-charged object and vice-versa either destroys the object or balances them.