Genshin Impact Zhongli best build and Talent, Ascension materials, Constellation, team, weapon

Zhongli is a 5-Star Geo character in Genshin Impact, widely considered to be one of the best S-tier characters, as he has some of the most useful support abilities in the whole game.

The vessel to the Geo Archon is featured as the boosted 5-Star character in his Gentry of Hermitage Banner during Phase 1 of version 3.0, but Zhongli will eventually return at some point in the future when the Banners cycle back round to him.

Whether you have him, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for him successfully, it’s good to know the best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact, including his best Artifacts and best team comp. It's also handy to learn what his Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Zhongli to his full potential.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Zhongli and other characters.

On this page:

Collected Miscellany - "Zhongli: Dominance of Earth" | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Zhongli Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Zhongli is a 5-Star Geo character who uses a polearm weapon, best used in a support role for many different team compositions due to his highly effective shielding capabilities. He also has good burst and main DPS potential, making him one of the best all-round characters in Genshin Impact.

Here's a summary of Zhongli’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Geo

: Geo Rarity : 5-Star

: 5-Star Weapon : Polearm

: Polearm Banner : Gentry of Hermitage

: Gentry of Hermitage Best build : Support

: Support Normal Attack : Rain of Stone

: Rain of Stone Elemental Skill : Dominus Lapidis

: Dominus Lapidis Elemental Burst : Planet Befall

: Planet Befall Passive one : Resonant Waves (When Zhongli's Jade Shield takes damage, it will fortify the active character, increasing their shield strength by 5% - this can stack up to five times, and will last until the Jade Shield disappears)

: Resonant Waves (When Zhongli's Jade Shield takes damage, it will fortify the active character, increasing their shield strength by 5% - this can stack up to five times, and will last until the Jade Shield disappears) Passive two : Dominance of Earth (normal, charged and plunging attack damage will increase by 1.39% of Zhongli's max HP, whereas his Elemental Skill's Stone Stele, resonance, and hold damage will increase by 1.9% of his max HP, and Elemental Burst's damage is increased by 33% of his max HP)

: Dominance of Earth (normal, charged and plunging attack damage will increase by 1.39% of Zhongli's max HP, whereas his Elemental Skill's Stone Stele, resonance, and hold damage will increase by 1.9% of his max HP, and Elemental Burst's damage is increased by 33% of his max HP) Crafting bonus: Arcanum of Crystal (refunds 15% of ore used when crafting polearm-type weapons)

Zhongli Normal Attack: Rain of Stone

Zhongli's standard normal attack can perform up to six consecutive hits, whereas his charged attack consumes stamina to lunge forward in a straight line, causing stone spears to appear along his path. His plunge attack works the same as other polearm users, as he hits the ground below him to cause AOE damage.

Zhongli Elemental Skill: Dominus Lapidis

There are two ways you can activate Zhongli's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact. If you tap the skill button, then Zhongli will create a Stone Stele pillar which deals AOE Geo damage around it, and can block incoming attacks. A Jade Shield will also form around the active character, decreasing the elemental and physical resistance of enemies in a small AOE.

Whereas if you hold the Elemental Skill button, the Jade Shield damage absorption will scale based on Zhongli's maximum HP, as well as draining the Geo element from nearby Geo enemies, and causing a small amount of AOE Geo damage.

Zhongli Elemental Burst: Planet Befall

Zhongli summons a falling meteor, dealing a massive amount of Geo damage to enemies in its AOE, and petrifies them so they can't move for a short time.

Genshin Impact Zhongli Talent materials

Slime Concentrate.

To get the most out of using Zhongli, you will have to level his skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Zhongli, you're going to need to farm a lot of Slime and Gold materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

As Zhongli has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of his abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Zhongli Talent materials and Mora you need to improve one of his abilities:

Zhongli Talent level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Gold, x6 Slime Condensate 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Gold, x3 Slime Secretions 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Gold, x4 Slime Secretions 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Gold, x6 Slime Secretions 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Gold, x9 Slime Secretions 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Gold, x4 Slime Concentrate, x1 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Gold, x6 Slime Concentrate, x1 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Gold, x9 Slime Concentrate, x2 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Gold, x12 Slime Concentrate, x2 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Zhongli's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Gold

x6 Slime Condensate

x6 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

x21 Guide to Gold

x22 Slime Secretions

x31 Slime Concentrate

x38 Philosophies to Gold

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Zhongli's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Gold

x18 Slime Condensate

x18 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli

x63 Guide to Gold

x66 Slime Secretions

x93 Slime Concentrate

x114 Philosophies to Gold

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Zhongli Ascension materials

Cor Lapis.

Just like Talents, you need to use Zhongli Ascension materials to upgrade his health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

For Zhongli, you're going to need to farm a lot of Cor Lapis and Slime materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade his capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Zhongli to his highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Zhongli Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade him for each Ascension level:

Zhongli Ascension level Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Prithiva Topaz Silver, x3 Cor Lapis, x3 Slime Condensate 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, x2 Basalt Pillar, x10 Cor Lapis, x15 Slime Condensate 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, x4 Basalt Pillar, x20 Cor Lapis, x12 Slime Secretions 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x8 Basalt Pillar, x30 Cor Lapis, x18 Slime Secretions 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk, x12 Basalt Pillar, x45 Cor Lapis, x12 Slime Concentrate 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, x20 Basalt Pillar, x60 Cor Lapis, x24 Slime Concentrate 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Zhongli in Genshin Impact:

x1 Prithiva Topaz Silver

x6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

x9 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

x9 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

x18 Slime Condensate

x30 Slime Secretions

x36 Slime Concentrate

x46 Basalt Pillar

x168 Cor Lapis

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Zhongli Constellation

By getting duplicates of Zhongli from wishing on Banners, you will receive his Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Zhongli's Constellations at a glance.

Here are all of Zhongli's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Rock, the Backbone of Earth (C1) : Increases the maximum number of Stone Steles created by Dominus Lapidis to two simultaneously.

: Increases the maximum number of Stone Steles created by Dominus Lapidis to two simultaneously. Stone, the Cradle of Jade (C2) : Zhongli's Elemental Burst, Planet Befall, grants nearby characters on the field a Jade Shield when it descends.

: Zhongli's Elemental Burst, Planet Befall, grants nearby characters on the field a Jade Shield when it descends. Jade, Shimmering through Darkness (C3) : Increases the level of Dominus Lapidis by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Dominus Lapidis by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Topaz, Unbreakable and Fearless (C4) : Increases Planet Befall's AOE by 20% and increases the duration of its Petrification effect by two seconds.

: Increases Planet Befall's AOE by 20% and increases the duration of its Petrification effect by two seconds. Lazuli, Herald of the Order (C5) : Increases the level of Planet Befall by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases the level of Planet Befall by three, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Chrysos, Bounty of Dominator (C6): When Jade Shield takes damage, 40% of that damage is converted into HP for the active character on the field, but a single instance of regeneration is unable to exceed 8% of that character's maximum HP.

How to play Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Zhongli's playstyle will depend on what role you're going to be assigning him to. If you're after a support character to provide almost constant shields to your team, then you'll want to hold down Zhongli's Elemental Skill button in order to take advantage of his best shielding ability. Do this in between rotations as often as possible in order to maintain shields for your party.

For crowd control, you can also use Zhongli's Elemental Burst in order to petrify enemies. This stops them from moving for a short time. You can save Zhongli's Elemental Burst ability to use if your shields run out and you're still waiting for them to recharge in order to take as little damage as possible while they recharge.

If you want to play Zhongli in a main DPS role, however, maxing out his normal attack Talent should be your priority. Press the attack button for standard polearm strikes, or hold it down to propel Zhongli forward and cause a line of AOE damage. Make sure you're still using his Elemental Skill and Bursts to shield yourself and minimise incoming damage so you can stay alive to cause as much damage as possible.

Best Zhongli team comp in Genshin Impact

Zhongli is a character that can slot into almost every team in Genshin Impact if you're planning on taking advantage of his shielding abilities. As long as you have a main DPS and sub DPS support for them, you only need to rotate to Zhongli and hold down his Elemental Skill to give your party the protection they need.

That said, there are certain characters who benefit from having Zhongli in their team more than others. Anyone who needs to use a charge attack for maximum DPS potential - like Ganyu, Tighnari, and Arataki Itto - for example, should have a shielder so they are almost gauranteed to avoid interuption while they're chrarging. Characters who attack better while low on health will also benefit greatly from having Zhongli in their team.

Pair Zhongli with a character who takes time charging their attacks to protect them.

Having Zhongli in an all-Geo or almost all-Geo team will also help raise the resonance of your party, whether you plan on using him for his shields or DPS capabilities.

Best Zhongli Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Part of Tenacity of the Millelith.

Once again, the best Artifacts for Zhongli depend on what role you're playing him in. For pure shield support, the 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith is Zhongli's best Artifacts, as the set gives him +20% HP (which converts into more effective shields), and raises the attack of party members by 20% when an Elemental Skill hits an enemy.

All party members' shield strength will also increase by 30% for three seconds. Handily, this will still apply if Zhongli is not active on the field.

If you want raise Zhongli's attack potential, however, then we recommend equipping the 2-piece Noblesse Oblige with the 2-piece Archaic Petra for +20% Elemental Burst damage and +15% Geo damage.

Best Zhongli weapon in Genshin Impact

Zhongli is one of the rare characters who benefits from a 3-Star weapon the most if you're building him for pure support. The 3-Star Black Tassel is Zhongli's best weapon if you're not using his normal attacks, and is only there to provide shields for your team.

If you're looking for a mix of support and DPS, however, then the 5-Star Staff of Homa or 5-Star Vortex Vanquisher will be your best pick. As 4-Star alternatives, the Deathmatch or Blackcliff Pole are good for raising Zhongli's DPS capabilities.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is here! To help with your journey through Sumeru, check out our articles on Dendroculus locations, Sumeru Reputation, Tree of Dreams, Sumeru craftable weapons, how to unlock the Universal Fungus Domain, and where to find Nilotpala Lotus. As for time-limited events, you'll have to be the right Adventure Rank to get rewards like a free Collei character. You can currently spend Primogems on Tighnari, Zhongli, Collei - and as always, you can visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how your characters measure up, see how the Pity and 50/50 system works when Wishing with Fate, and see who you can pull from the next and current Banners. If you want to relax, however, why not try fishing at one of the many fishing spot locations? Remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes and updates to the trophy list.

Best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of Zhongli's support capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact:

Zhongli Best Weapon : Black Tassel (or Staff of Homa if you want attack as well as support).

: Black Tassel (or Staff of Homa if you want attack as well as support). Zhongli Best Artifacts : 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith.

: 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith. Zhongli Best team comp: Can slot into most teams in need of a shielder, but will help characters who need time to build charged attacks the most, like Ganyu, Tighnari, and Arataki Itto.

Although it can take a long time to farm for Zhongli's materials to raise his stats, the time spent will be worth it. He's one of the best supports in the entire game, who can also be used in a main DPS role, or a hybrid of the two.

Good luck levelling up Zhongli in Genshin Impact!