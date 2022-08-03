Genshin Impact Yoimiya best build and Talent, Ascension materials, Constellation, team, weapon

Yoimiya is back as a rerun Banner in Phase 2 of the 2.8 update to Genshin Impact.

The firework-loving archer is featured in her returning Tapestry of Golden Flames event Banner alongside boosted 4-Stars Bennett, Xinyan, and Yun Jin.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it’s good to know the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact, including her best Artifacts and team comp. It's also good to know what her Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Yoimiya to her full potential.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Yoimiya is a 5-Star Pyro archer who is best used in a main DPS (damage per second) role when fighting single targets due to her low Elemental Energy costs and high normal attack damage.

Here's a summary of Yoimiya’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Pyro

: Pyro Rarity : 5-Star

: 5-Star Weapon : Bow

: Bow Banner : Tapestry of Golden Flames

: Tapestry of Golden Flames Best build : Main DPS

: Main DPS Normal Attack : Firework Flare-Up

: Firework Flare-Up Elemental Skill : Niwabi Fire-Dance

: Niwabi Fire-Dance Elemental Burst : Ryuukin Saxifrage

: Ryuukin Saxifrage Passive one : Tricks of the Trouble Maker (During Niwabi Fire-Dance, shots from Yoimiya's normal attack will increase her Pyro damage bonus by 2% on hit - this lasts three seconds and can have a maximum of ten stacks)

: Tricks of the Trouble Maker (During Niwabi Fire-Dance, shots from Yoimiya's normal attack will increase her Pyro damage bonus by 2% on hit - this lasts three seconds and can have a maximum of ten stacks) Passive two : Summer Night's Dawn (Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members to gain a 10% attack increase for 15 seconds, and an additional 1% attack bonus will occur with every stack of Tricks of the Trouble Maker Yoimiya has when Ryuukin Saxifrge is activated)

: Summer Night's Dawn (Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members to gain a 10% attack increase for 15 seconds, and an additional 1% attack bonus will occur with every stack of Tricks of the Trouble Maker Yoimiya has when Ryuukin Saxifrge is activated) Crafting bonus: Blazing Match (when Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape Furnishings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used)

Yoimiya Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up

Yoimiya can perform a five hit combo with her bow, with the third and fifth hit causing the most damage. If her normal attack is charged instead, it will convert into Pyro damage after one charge. If the charge reaches Level 2, it will generate Kindling Arrows, with a maximum of three Kindling Arrows.

Although her normal attack is most effective against single targets, Yoimiya's plunging attack fires off a shower of arrows that deals AOE (area of effect) damage upon impact.

Yoimiya Elemental Skill: Niwabi Fire-Dance

When activated, Yoimiya's Elemental Skill changes her normal attack into Blazing Arrows, converting it into Pryo damage while increasing the damage dealt. However, while Niwabi Fire-Dance is activated, Firework Flare-Up won't create Kindling Arrows at its second charge level.

Yoimiya Elemental Burst: Ryuukin Saxifrage

Yoimiya leaps into the air and throws blazing fireworks to the ground, dealing AOE Pyro damage, and marking one random opponent with the Aurous Blaze effect.

When marked by Aurous Blaze, an enemy hit with an attack of any kind by a party member other than Yoimiya will trigger an explosion that deals AOE pyro damage. If an opponent dies before Aurous Blaze deactivates, it will be transferred to a nearby enemy. Only one Aurous Blaze can be triggered every two seconds, and will deactivate immediately if Yoimiya is downed.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Talent materials

Forbidden Curse Scroll.

To get the most out of using Yoimiya, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Yoimiya, you're going to need to farm a lot of Transience and Scroll items (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Yoimiya has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities.

Here's what Yoimiya Talent materials and Mora you need to improve one of her abilities:

Yoimiya Talent level Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Transience, x6 Divining Scroll 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Transience, x3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Transience, x4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Transience, x6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Transience, x9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Transience, x4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x1 Dragon Lord's Crown 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Transience, x6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x1 Dragon Lord's Crown 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Transience, x9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x2 Dragon Lord's Crown 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Transience, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, x2 Dragon Lord's Crown, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Yoimiya's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Transience

x6 Divining Scroll

x6 Dragon Lord's Crown

x21 Guide to Transience

x22 Sealed Scroll

x31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x38 Philosophies to Transience

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Yoimiya's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Transience

x18 Divining Scroll

x18 Dragon Lord's Crown

x63 Guide to Transience

x66 Sealed Scroll

x93 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x114 Philosophies to Transience

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Ascension materials

Naku Weed.

Just like Talents, you need to use Yoimiya Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

For Yoimiya, you're going to need to farm a lot of Naku Weed and Smoldering Pearl materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Yoimiya to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Yoimiya Ascension materials and Mora you need to upgrade her for each Ascension level:

Yoimiya Ascension level Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Agnidus Agate Silver, x3 Naku Weed, x3 Divining Scroll 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Agnidus Agate Fragments, x2 Smoldering Pearl, x10 Naku Weed, x15 Divining Scroll 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Agnidus Agate Fragments, x4 Smoldering Pearl, x20 Naku Weed, x12 Sealed Scroll 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, x8 Smoldering Pearl, x30 Naku Weed, x18 Sealed Scroll 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, x12 Smoldering Pearl, x45 Naku Weed, x12 Forbidden Curse Scroll 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, x20 Smoldering Pearl, x60 Naku Weed, x24 Forbidden Curse Scroll 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact:

x1 Agnidus Agate Silver

x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

x9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

x9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

x18 Divining Scroll

x30 Sealed Scroll

x36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

x46 Smoldering Pearl

x168 Naku Weed

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Constellation

By getting duplicates of Yoimiya from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

While Yoimiya is actually perfectly fine at Constellation 0 (C0), there are some nice perks she can get from her Constellations.

Yoimiya's Constellations at a glance.

Here are all of Yoimiya's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

Agate Ryuukin (C1) : Aurous Blaze lasts for an extra four seconds, and when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated, Yoimiya's attack is increased by 20% for 20 seconds.

: Aurous Blaze lasts for an extra four seconds, and when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated, Yoimiya's attack is increased by 20% for 20 seconds. A Procession of Bonfires (C2) : When Yoimiya gets a critical hit with Pyro damage, she gains a 25% increase in Pyro damage dealt for six seconds - this can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not on the field.

: When Yoimiya gets a critical hit with Pyro damage, she gains a 25% increase in Pyro damage dealt for six seconds - this can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not on the field. Trickster's Flare (C3) : Upgrades Yoimiya's Elemental Skill, Niwabi Fire-Dance, by 3 levels, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Upgrades Yoimiya's Elemental Skill, Niwabi Fire-Dance, by 3 levels, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Pyrotechnic Professional (C4) : When Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance's cooldown is decreased by 1.2 seconds.

: When Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance's cooldown is decreased by 1.2 seconds. A Summer Festival's Eve (C5) : Increases Yoimiya's Elemental Burst, Ryuukin Saxifrage, by three levels, with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

: Increases Yoimiya's Elemental Burst, Ryuukin Saxifrage, by three levels, with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Naganohara Meteor Swarm (C6): When Niwabi Fire-Dance is activated, Yoimiya's normal attacks have a 50% chance of firing an extra Blazing Arrow, dealing 60% of its original damage - however, this is normal attack damage, not elemental.

How to play Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

It's all about normal attacks with Yoimiya in Genshin Impact - not charged or plunging, just her ordinary five-hit combo. Due to this, her entire build and team comp will mostly be focused on raising the damage of her normal attacks.

To make Yoimiya's normal attacks even more effective, you should be trying to activate her Elemental Skill, Niwabi Fire-Dance, as much as possible. This converts her attacks into Pyro damage, with a scaling damage bonus depending on her normal attack Talent Level. This means upgrading her normal attack should be Yoimiya Talent priority.

Due to her focus on normal attacks, Yoimiya is best used when fighting single targets, like a boss. If you're in need of some more AOE damage, you can activate her Elemental Burst, Ryuukin Saxifrage, which will also increase other party members' damage. Including Kazuha or Xiangling in your party comp can also provide AOE damage support on top of Yoimya's single target-focused playstyle.

Other effective team comps will apply Overload or Vaporize Elemental Reactions to maximise Yoimiya's DPS potential, while ideally providing the party with some AOE damage as well.

Best Yoimiya team comp in Genshin Impact

There are a lot of options when it comes to building a team around Yoimiya's DPS capabilities. Ideally, you'll want her to be your main DPS carry, with elemental reactions from either Hydro or Electro support characters.

One of the best team comps is two Hydro supports to garuantee Vaporize as often as possible - with Yelan and Xingqiu being the two most effective. The same can be used for an Overload elemental reaction with Fishcl and Beidou. You can even combine the elemental reactions and run one Hydro and Electro character with Yoimiya.

Building a team around Overload and Vaporize elemental reactions, with Zhongli for protection or Bennett for more Pyro damage, is recommended for Yoimiya.

For the last slot in either of these teams, you might want to run Zhongli for his shields, or Jean for her healing capabilities. Bennett can also provide more Pyro damage and Energy Particles if needed.

To capitalize on as much Pyro damage as possible, a team of Kazuha and Bennett is recommended to run alongside Yoimiya. Venti can also work in place of Kazuha. Once again, you can run a shielded character on the fourth slot (ideally Zhongli) to ensure Yoimiya doesn't get interupted during her normal attack combo - or Jean if you're in need of a healer. For even more Pyro damage, try including Xiangling instead.

Best Yoimiya Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Yoimiya Artifacts in Genshin Impact for a DPS build will either increase her base attack, normal attack, Pyro damage, or critical hit effectiveness. Whether this be through general percentage increases, or by increasing damage from an elemental reaction.

With this in mind, there are actually a few different Artifact sets you can equip on Yoimiya for a good DPS build. First up, there's the four-piece Crimson Witch, which should be equipped if you're running a Vaporize, Overload, or Melt team. Even if you equip a two-piece, you'll get an increase of 15% Pyro damage.

The Crimson Witch, Shimenawa Reminiscence, and Lavawalker four-piece sets are all effective on Yoimiya.

Another effective Artifact set for Yoimiya is the four-piece Shimenawa Reminiscence set, which relies on you activating Yoimiya's Elemental Skill regularly to increase her normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 50% for ten seconds. A two-piece will increase her base attack by 18%.

Lastly, we have the four-piece Lavawalker set. It increases damage against enemies affected by Pyro by 35%. The two-piece Lavawalker is unfortunately only useful in certain situations, as its only effect increases Yoimiya's Pyro resistance by 40%.

Best Yoimiya weapon in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya's best weapon is the 5-Star Thundering Pulse bow. It increases Yoimiya's critical hit, base attack, and normal attack damage by a large amount, even at Refinement Rank 1. Even better, you don't have to worry about activating the bow's increased damage, as you'll benefit from its perks by using any of Yoimiya's attacks - but we recommend sticking to normal as much as you can.

For other 5-Star weapon options, pretty much any bow will work with Yoimiya, as long as it's built for DPS. This means look out for high base attack, critical hit, and normal attack modifiers. The Aqua Simulacra will fulfill your crit damage needs (but will need Refined to reach its full potential), while the Skyward Harp can also crit effectively and add a little AOE damage as well.

The Thundering Pulse bow is Yoimiya's best weapon.

If you don't want to Wish on weapon Banners for the Thundering Pulse or other 5-Star bows, then there are a few alternative weapons that will still work well with Yoimiya. The 4-Star Hamayumi is a craftable bow that will increase Yoimiya's normal and charge attacks, but we recommend using the 4-Star Rust bow if you have it.

Rust adds damage to each normal attack and will increase Yoimiya's base attack as well, with a slight sacrifice to her charged attack capabilities. As you should be using her normal attack and Elemental Skill as your primary damage dealers, this won't really effect Yoimiya's DPS capabilities. To really get the most out of Rust, you'll want to Refine it as much as you can.

Best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact

With all this in mind, if you want to take advantage of Yoimiya's DPS capabilities, we have compiled what we think is currently the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact:

Yoimiya Best Weapon : Thundering Pulse (or Rust as a 4-Star option).

: Thundering Pulse (or Rust as a 4-Star option). Yoimiya Best Artifacts : Four-piece Crimson Witch, Shimenawa Reminiscence, or Lavawalker sets.

: Four-piece Crimson Witch, Shimenawa Reminiscence, or Lavawalker sets. Yoimiya Best team comp: A team built around Vaporize (Yelan, Xingqiu) or Overload (Fischl, Beidou), with the fourth slot best filled in by a support like Zhongli or Jean.

It can take a lot of time to find these Artifacts and materials to level-up Yoimiya to her full potential, but with an easy playstyle and flexible team comps, she's worth it if you don't want to invest time and materials into higher tiered characters with a tougher build to get right.

Good luck levelling up Yoimiya in Genshin Impact!