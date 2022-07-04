Genshin Impact 2.8 release date, 2.8 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 2.8 release date along with banner and event details have been announced for the upcoming update, titled Summer Fantasia.

As always, there will be two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 2.8 Banners featuring a new Anemo character, and some returning favourites.

Below, you can find out when the Genshin Impact 2.8 release date is, who the new and returning characters are, and what new events are getting added with the upcoming Summer Fantasia patch.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact codes page to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 release date

The Genshin Impact 2.8 update will be released on Wednesday, 13th July. The 2.7 Phase 2 event Banners actually end a day before this at Tuesday, 12th July at 3pm (BST), 4pm (CEST), 7am (PDT), and 10am (EDT). If you want either Arataki Itto or Kuki Shinobu you’ll have to spend your Fate on the Oni’s Royale Banner before this time!

The Genshin Impact 2.8 update time hasn’t been officially announced yet, but if it follows a similar trend to previous patches, the game’s servers will be unavailable from 6am (UTC +8) on 13th July for five hours, then version 2.8 will launch when the servers are back up at 11am (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact 2.8 Banners

There is one new playable character making their debut in the 2.8 update: Shikanoin Heizou, who can be Wished for during both Phase 1 event Banners. The first of these is the Sparkling Steps Banner, featuring the 5-Star Klee. The second is the Leaves in the Wind Banner, featuring 5-Star Kaedehara Kazuha.

Phase 2 marks the end of these 2.8 Banners for a rerun of Tapestry of Golden Flames, featuring 5-Star character Yoimiya.

All the new and featured 5-Star Banner characters you can Wish on during the 2.8 update include:

Shikanoin Heizou (Sparkling Steps and Leaves in the Wind Banners - Phase 1) : New 4-Star Anemo Catalyst character with useful AOE (area of effect) damage, grouping, and Elemental combos.

: New 4-Star Anemo Catalyst character with useful AOE (area of effect) damage, grouping, and Elemental combos. Klee (Sparkling Steps Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Pyro Catalyst character with a focus on causing elemental DPS (damage per second).

: Returning 5-Star Pyro Catalyst character with a focus on causing elemental DPS (damage per second). Kaedehara Kazuha (Leaves in the Wind Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Anemo sword-wielder best used in a Sub DPS or Support role.

: Returning 5-Star Anemo sword-wielder best used in a Sub DPS or Support role. Yoimiya (Tapestry of Golden Flames - Phase 2): Returning 5-Star Pyro archer who is best used in a main DPS role due to her low Elemental Energy costs.

There has been no new information on the featured weapons part of the ever-changing Epitome Invocation Banner, but as Klee and Kazuha have Banner reruns during Phase 1, their signature weapons (Lost Prayer and Freedom Sworn, respectively) are likely to be boosted in Phase 1. During Phase 2, Yoimiya's best weapon (Thundering Pulse) is then likely to take over as the featured Epitome Invocation Banner weapon.

The Phase 1 Banners will run for three weeks until 3rd August then change to the Phase 2 Banner for three weeks until it concludes on 23rd August in preparation for the 2.9 update.

Our Yelan, and Xiao build and materials pages can help you if you pulled them previously, and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.8 events

Along with a permanent new Story Quest centred on Kazuha (Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act 1), and a Heizou Hangout Event (Act 1 - Trap ‘Em By Storm), there are five time-limited events featured in Genshin Impact 2.8.

We don’t know the exact dates of the following 2.8 events, but will update the page when they are revealed.

Summertime Odyssey event

There are a number of small events and storylines included during the encompassing Summertime Odyssey event.

The biggest of these is the Domain combat challenges, in which you’ll need to activate new mechanisms to create various elemental effects, like wind currents, to defeat enemies within the time limit.

For completing these Domain combat challenges, you’ll receive Iridescent Flotsam as a reward, which can then be used in the Event Shop in exchange for goods, including a free Fischl character!

There’s also a sailing game mode available during the Summertime Odyssey event in which you have to complete a race course in the required time while achieving a number of bonus objectives.

Apart from a free Fischl, you can get Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Crown of Insight, EXP Materials, Ascension Materials, and Talent Materials from the Summertime Odyssey event.

Reminiscent Regimen event

Reminiscent Regimen is a co-op specific event, where you have to invite other players to take on different types of challenges together: Convoy, Raid, and Descent. Each has their own set of tasks you and your co-op partner must complete to earn your rewards.

The rewards you can get from the Reminiscent Regimen event includes Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, EXP Materials, and Talent Materials.

Resonating Visions

For the Resonating Visions event, you’ll need to search the Golden Apple Archipelago islands for Echoing Conches that contain pieces of stories. Once you’ve collected all of the required Echoing Conches, you can then view their complete story.

When you finish the Resonating Visions event, you’ll get a free outfit for Fischl called Ein Immernachstraum.

Other rewards you can get from the Resonating Visions event include Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, EXP Materials, and Talent Materials.

Hidden Strife event

The first outfit classified as 5-Stars, Red Dead of the Night, will be added to Genshin Impact 2.8 for the character Diluc. You will be able to purchase it from the in-game Shop.

You can learn the backstory of this new outfit by taking part in the Hidden Strife event. This event involves combat challenges similar to the previous Phantom Flow event, tasking you with set objectives to reach, which then give you buffs for the next challenge when completed.

Other rewards you can get from the Hidden Strife event include Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, EXP Materials, and weapon Ascension Materials.

Evermotion Mechanical Painting event

The Evermotion Mechanical Painting event features a set of puzzles where you have to place different sizes of Gears in the correct position of each board to correctly connect all the Gears to each other.

Rewards you can get from the Evermotion Mechanical Painting event include Primogems, Mora, EXP Materials, weapon Ascension Materials, and the new Evermotion Mechanical Painting Furnishing for your Serenitea Pot.

Each event lasts a limited amount of time, so make sure you’re regularly logging in to earn all the rewards you can during the Genshin Impact 2.8 event schedule.