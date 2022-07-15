Fischl has been in Genshin Impact since the game’s launch, but if you’re a newer player, or still need her Stella Fortuna, you can take part in the Summertime Odyssey event in version 2.8 to get Fischl for free.

Fischl is a 4-Star Electro who we consider an A-tier character, so getting her or her Stella Fortuna for free is recommended if you’re in need of an Electro sub DPS for your team.

It’s not as simple as logging in and claiming her, however, so we’ll go over exactly how to get Fischl for free in Genshin Impact below.

Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

How to get Fischl for free in Genshin Impact

To get Fischl for free in Genshin Impact during the 2.8 update, you need to complete Phantom Realm challenges during the Summertime Odyssey event.

This event also contains the Surfpiercer mini-game, but taking part in Surfpiercer is not required to get Fischl for free, as it does not give you Iridescent Floatsam. Phantom Realm challenges do reward Iridescent Floatsam, which you need to exchange for a free Fischl from the Event Shop.

You can also get Crown of Insight, and Ascension and Talent materials in this Event Shop in exchange for Iridescent Floatsam, but Fischl will be the main main appeal for most players. You'll need to accumulate 2,400 Iridescent Floatsam to get a free Fischl from the Event Shop.

The Event Shop and first Phantom Realm challenge unlock on Saturday, 16th July, with another challenge getting added each day until Tuesday, 19th July, for a total of four Phantom Realm challenges.

You'll have until Tuesday, 23rd August to get 2,400 Iridescent Floatsam and invite Fischl to your team. After this date, version 2.8 will end and Fischl will no longer be available in the Event Shop.

Inviting Fischl essentially acts like pulling her from a Banner, so if you already have the 4-Star Electro character, you'll receive her Stella Fortuna instead. This will unlock a Constellation level, improving her combat abilities.

If you already have all of Fischl's Constellations unlocked, you'll receive x5 Masterless Starglitter instead, which can be exchanged for Fate used to Wish for other characters.

In order to take part in the Phantom Realms challenges and get a free Fischl in Genshin Impact, you'll first need to reach the Golden Apple Archipelago islands by completing 'Summertime Odyssey I: The Golden Apple Vacation Returns!'.

This Summertime Odyssey Event Quest is accessible through the Events menu, but you'll only be able to start it if you're at least Adventure Rank 32, and have completed the Archon Quest 'Chapter II: Prologue - Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves'.

It's also recommended to have completed Mona's Story Quest 'Astrolabos Chapter: Act I - Beyond This World's Stars' to make the story more comprehensible, but this is not required. Choose 'Basic Mode' from the Summertime Odyssey Event menu instead if you haven't completed Mona's Story Quest.

When you start Summertime Odyssey from the Events menu, you need to go to Katheryne at the Adventurer's Guild in Mondstadt to pick up the quest. From here, follow the quest steps from your Quest Log to experience the story, and the Golden Apple Archipelago islands will unlock during it.

From Saturday, 16th July, you'll then be able to take part in the first Phantom Realm challenge from the Event menu to acquire Iridescent Floatsam and eventually get Fischl for free.

To summarise, here's how to get Fischl for free in Genshin Impact:

Reach Adventure Rank 32

Complete the Archon Quest 'Chapter II: Prologue - Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves'

Complete the Event Quest 'Summertime Odyssey I: The Golden Apple Vacation Returns!'

Complete Phantom Realms challenges to get Iridescent Floatsam

Accumulate 2,400 Iridescent Floatsam to get Fischl from the Event Shop before 23rd August

Good luck with the Phantom Realms challenges!