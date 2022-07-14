Genshin Impact Cursed Blade Ascension materials, stats, and who should use Cursed Blade

Genshin Impact Cursed Blade Ascension materials, stats, and who should use Cursed BladeFind out who can benefit the most from using the Cursed Blade.
The Cursed Blade in Genshin Impact is a 4-Star sword introduced as part of the 2.8 update.
Although debuting at the same time as new Anemo 4-Star character, Heizou, it can't be used by him, as he is a catalyst wielder. As the sword is part of a Kazuha Story Quest, it can be equipped by him if you lack better options.
Kazuha isn’t the only character in Genshin Impact who can use the Cursed Blade, so we’ll go over which characters can benefit from the sword's stats, and all the Ascension Materials you need to upgrade the 4-Star weapon below.
On this page:
Genshin Impact Cursed Blade ability, stats, and attack damage
The Cursed Blade is a 4-Star sword that raises the attack stat of any character who equips it. This is beneficial for those whose abilities increase from a higher attack number, be it pure damage potential, or a healing effect.
Here's a summary of the Cursed Blade’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:
- Rarity: 4-Stars
- Base attack: 42
- Secondary stat: Attack
- Secondary stat value: 9
- Special ability (passive): Isshin Art Clarity (when a normal, charged or plunging attack hits an opponent, it will create a Hewing Gale, dealing AOE damage equal to 180% of attack and increasing attack by 15% for eight seconds, but this effect can only be triggered once every eight seconds)
As it's a weapon obtained through a Kazuha Story Quest, you won't be able to refine the Cursed Blade.
With thanks to information sourced by honeyhunterworld, the table below provides a more detailed look at the Cursed Blade’s base attack and secondary attack for each level:
|Cursed Blade level
|Base attack
|Secondary attack
|Level 1
|42
|9
|Level 5
|56
|10.5
|Level 10
|74
|12.3
|Level 15
|91
|14.1
|Level 20
|109
|15.9
|Level 20 (after first Ascension)
|135
|15.9
|Level 25
|152
|17.7
|Level 30
|170
|19.5
|Level 35
|187
|21.4
|Level 40
|205
|23.2
|Level 40 (after second Ascension)
|231
|23.2
|Level 45
|248
|25
|Level 50
|266
|26.8
|Level 50 (after third Ascension)
|292
|26.8
|Level 55
|309
|28.6
|Level 60
|327
|30.4
|Level 60 (after fourth Ascension)
|353
|30.4
|Level 65
|370
|32.3
|Level 70
|388
|34.1
|Level 70 (after fifth Ascension)
|414
|34.1
|Level 75
|431
|35.9
|Level 80
|449
|37.7
|Level 80 (after sixth Ascension)
|475
|37.7
|Level 85
|492
|39.5
|Level 90
|510
|41.3
Genshin Impact Cursed Blade Ascension materials
To get the Cursed Blade to Level 90, you’re going to have to use Ascension materials to upgrade the sword. This takes a lot of Mora and farming materials.
Masks, Statuettes, and Spectral materials of various rarities will have to be sourced in order to raise the Cursed Blade Ascension level.
Materials can be found while exploring, in Domains, dropped by enemies, taking part in events, and some can even be purchased from the various in-game shops.
The table below details what Cursed Blade Ascension materials you need to upgrade the sword:
|Cursed Blade Ascension level
|Ascension materials
|Mora
|Level 20
|x3 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant, x3 Gloomy Statuette, x2 Spectral Husk
|5,000
|Level 40
|x3 Mask of the Tiger's Bite, x12 Gloomy Statuette, x8 Spectral Husk
|15,000
|Level 50
|x6 Mask of the Tiger's Bite, x6 Dark Statuette, x6 Spectral Heart
|20,000
|Level 60
|x3 Mask of the One-Horned, x12 Dark Statuette, x9 Spectral Heart
|30,000
|Level 70
|x6 Mask of the One-Horned, x9 Deathly Statuette, x6 Spectral Nucleus
|35,000
|Level 80
|x4 Mask of the Kijin, x18 Deathly Statuette, x12 Spectral Nucleus
|45,000
The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is here! You'll need to be the right Adventure Rank to take part in events, and will soon be able to spend your Primogems on Kazuha, Klee, and new character Heizou, so you should know the best Heizou build and materials. You can also visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how all your new character pulls measure up - and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free rewards, and updates to the trophy list.
Who should use Cursed Blade in Genshin Impact?
The Cursed Blade isn't going to be used for any character's best build, as there are other 4-Star swords that are better suited if you want to raise your DPS potential, like the Amenoma Kageuchi, Iron Sting, or Black Sword.
However, if you're a newer Genshin Impact player, you might not have these swords yet. If that's the case, then you can equip the Cursed Blade on any sword-wielder who you're building around their attack stat.
If building around attack, here's who should use the Cursed Blade in Genshin Impact:
- Ayaka
- Ayato
- Jean
- Kazuha
- Keqing
- Qiqi
- Traveler
Keep in mind that if you're building an Elemental DPS or sub DPS character, the Cursed Blade will be pretty useless (unless you really don't have a good substitute).