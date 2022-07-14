Genshin Impact Cursed Blade Ascension materials, stats, and who should use Cursed Blade

The Cursed Blade in Genshin Impact is a 4-Star sword introduced as part of the 2.8 update.

Although debuting at the same time as new Anemo 4-Star character, Heizou, it can't be used by him, as he is a catalyst wielder. As the sword is part of a Kazuha Story Quest, it can be equipped by him if you lack better options.

Kazuha isn’t the only character in Genshin Impact who can use the Cursed Blade, so we’ll go over which characters can benefit from the sword's stats, and all the Ascension Materials you need to upgrade the 4-Star weapon below.

On this page:

Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Cursed Blade ability, stats, and attack damage

The Cursed Blade is a 4-Star sword that raises the attack stat of any character who equips it. This is beneficial for those whose abilities increase from a higher attack number, be it pure damage potential, or a healing effect.

Here's a summary of the Cursed Blade’s abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Rarity : 4-Stars

: 4-Stars Base attack : 42

: 42 Secondary stat : Attack

: Attack Secondary stat value : 9

: 9 Special ability (passive): Isshin Art Clarity (when a normal, charged or plunging attack hits an opponent, it will create a Hewing Gale, dealing AOE damage equal to 180% of attack and increasing attack by 15% for eight seconds, but this effect can only be triggered once every eight seconds)

As it's a weapon obtained through a Kazuha Story Quest, you won't be able to refine the Cursed Blade.

With thanks to information sourced by honeyhunterworld, the table below provides a more detailed look at the Cursed Blade’s base attack and secondary attack for each level:

Cursed Blade level Base attack Secondary attack Level 1 42 9 Level 5 56 10.5 Level 10 74 12.3 Level 15 91 14.1 Level 20 109 15.9 Level 20 (after first Ascension) 135 15.9 Level 25 152 17.7 Level 30 170 19.5 Level 35 187 21.4 Level 40 205 23.2 Level 40 (after second Ascension) 231 23.2 Level 45 248 25 Level 50 266 26.8 Level 50 (after third Ascension) 292 26.8 Level 55 309 28.6 Level 60 327 30.4 Level 60 (after fourth Ascension) 353 30.4 Level 65 370 32.3 Level 70 388 34.1 Level 70 (after fifth Ascension) 414 34.1 Level 75 431 35.9 Level 80 449 37.7 Level 80 (after sixth Ascension) 475 37.7 Level 85 492 39.5 Level 90 510 41.3

Genshin Impact Cursed Blade Ascension materials

Deathly Statuette material.

To get the Cursed Blade to Level 90, you’re going to have to use Ascension materials to upgrade the sword. This takes a lot of Mora and farming materials.

Masks, Statuettes, and Spectral materials of various rarities will have to be sourced in order to raise the Cursed Blade Ascension level.

Materials can be found while exploring, in Domains, dropped by enemies, taking part in events, and some can even be purchased from the various in-game shops.

The table below details what Cursed Blade Ascension materials you need to upgrade the sword:

Cursed Blade Ascension level Ascension materials Mora Level 20 x3 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant, x3 Gloomy Statuette, x2 Spectral Husk 5,000 Level 40 x3 Mask of the Tiger's Bite, x12 Gloomy Statuette, x8 Spectral Husk 15,000 Level 50 x6 Mask of the Tiger's Bite, x6 Dark Statuette, x6 Spectral Heart 20,000 Level 60 x3 Mask of the One-Horned, x12 Dark Statuette, x9 Spectral Heart 30,000 Level 70 x6 Mask of the One-Horned, x9 Deathly Statuette, x6 Spectral Nucleus 35,000 Level 80 x4 Mask of the Kijin, x18 Deathly Statuette, x12 Spectral Nucleus 45,000

The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is here! You'll need to be the right Adventure Rank to take part in events, and will soon be able to spend your Primogems on Kazuha, Klee, and new character Heizou, so you should know the best Heizou build and materials. You can also visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how all your new character pulls measure up - and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free rewards, and updates to the trophy list.

Who should use Cursed Blade in Genshin Impact?

The Cursed Blade isn't going to be used for any character's best build, as there are other 4-Star swords that are better suited if you want to raise your DPS potential, like the Amenoma Kageuchi, Iron Sting, or Black Sword.

However, if you're a newer Genshin Impact player, you might not have these swords yet. If that's the case, then you can equip the Cursed Blade on any sword-wielder who you're building around their attack stat.

If building around attack, here's who should use the Cursed Blade in Genshin Impact:

Ayaka

Ayato

Jean

Kazuha

Keqing

Qiqi

Traveler

Jean, Ayato and Keqing can benefit from the Cursed Blade's attack stats.

Keep in mind that if you're building an Elemental DPS or sub DPS character, the Cursed Blade will be pretty useless (unless you really don't have a good substitute).