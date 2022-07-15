Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conches locations, where to find Conches for Resonating Visions event

Phantasmal Conches are a collectible in Genshin Impact during the version 2.8 Resonating Visions limited-time event.

Finding Phantasmal Conches during the event will earn you rewards like Ascension materials and Primogems. Find enough Conches around the Golden Apple Archipelago islands, and you can also unlock a new Fischl skin to go along with your free Fischl.

You'll find every known Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conches location below, and we'll add the last six locations when they unlock.

Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conches explained

There are 20 Phantasmal Conches you can collect during the Resonating Visions event in Genshin Impact. You will receive Ascension materials, Mora, and Primogems for collecting different amounts of Conches, and a new Fischl skin is available for free by collecting 16 Phantasmal Conches.

All 20 Phantasmal Conches can be found in the Golden Apple Archipelago collection of islands, although only 14 Conches are available right now. The last six will be added later in the event, and we'll update this page when they do.

To get to the Golden Apple Archipelago islands, you need to start the Summertime Odyssey event from the Event menu. To do this, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 32, and have completed the Archon Quest 'Chapter II: Prologue - Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves'.

Follow the quest steps until your ragtag party arrives at the islands during the Event Quest 'Summertime Odyssey I: The Golden Apple Vacation Returns!' Once you arrive on the first island, you're then free to explore the rest and search for Phantasmal Conches.

You'll have until Tuesday, 23rd August to find Phantasmal Conches and claim your rewards. After this, the islands won't be available to explore anymore.

We recommend bringing Qiqi or Yanfei while searching for Conches so you can take advantage of their very helpful passive talents that enable them to detect collectibles and materials, which are displayed on your minimap.

Here's a map of every available Phantasmal Conches location:

All 14 Phantasmal Conches locations unlocked so far.

You can check out more specific details on each Conch location below.

Genshin Impact Minacious Isle Phantasmal Conches locations

There are three Phantasmal Conches locations all close to each other on Minacious Isle, the southernmost island in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Minacious Island Phantasmal Conches location 1

The first Phantasmal Conch on Minacious Island can be found on a rock underneath the middle of the cliffs to the west of the island.

Minacious Island Phantasmal Conches location 2

You can find the second Minacious Isle Conch atop the inner cliffs by the first Conch location. You'll have to climb the tree roots growing on the inside of this area, and jump and climb on the crumbling ruins inside to reach its location.

Minacious Isle Phantasmal Conches location 3

The final Conch on Minacious Isle is located at the very top of the western cliffs you were climbing to get to the second Conch location. There is a ladder directly opposite the second Conch that leads to the top of the cliff and this third Conch.

Genshin Impact Pudding Isle Phantasmal Conches locations

There are three Phantasmal Conches locations on Pudding Isle, the island to the southeast of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Pudding Isle Phantasmal Conches location 1

The first Phantasmal Conch on Pudding Isle can be found on a small rock by the coastline on the southwestern side of the island.

Pudding Isle Phantasmal Conches location 2

You can find the second Pudding Isle Conch by the eastern coastline, on a small rock.

Pudding Isle Phantasmal Conches location 3

The final Conch on Pudding Isle is located right beside the Teleport Waypoint on top of the island's eastern cliff. You'll have to use tree roots and time your climbing breaks right to reach its location.

Genshin Impact Twinning Isle Phantasmal Conches locations

There are four Phantasmal Conches locations on and around Twinning Isle, the island to the northeast of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Twinning Isle Phantasmal Conches location 1

The first Phantasmal Conch on Twinning Isle can be found on a rock near the southern coastline of the first small island to the east of the Waverider Waypoint.

Twinning Isle Phantasmal Conches location 2

You can find the second Twinning Isle Conch on the northern island, on a hill near the western coast.

Twinning Isle Phantasmal Conches location 3

The third Conch on Twinning Isle is located on top of the middle cliff of the northern island, by some wooden debris.

Twinning Isle Phantasmal Conches location 4

The final Conch by Twinning Isle is located on a wooden crate, right in the middle of the smallest island, to the southwest.

Genshin Impact Broken Isle Phantasmal Conches locations

There are four Phantasmal Conches locations on Broken Isle, the large island to the northwest of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Broken Isle Phantasmal Conches location 1

The first Phantasmal Conch on Broken Isle can be found on the southeastern side of the small island to the east. It's on a rocky area by an enemy camp and the 'Investigate' prompt glowing gold.

Broken Isle Phantasmal Conches location 2

You can find the second Broken Isle Conch by the northern coast of the largest island, just southwest of the small island containing the first Conch location.

Broken Isle Phantasmal Conches location 3

The third Conch on Broken Isle is located near the northwestern coast of the largest island, on top of a small rocky area.

Broken Isle Phantasmal Conches location 4

The final Conch on Broken Isle is located between the two cliffs on the western side of the largest island in the area. It's on a large rock by the dirt path.

We'll update this page with the final six Phantasmal Conches locations when they become available.