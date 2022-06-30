Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream date, time and what to expect from 2.8 Genshin Impact Banners

The Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream date and time has been announced, and as always, will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

One new character in the 2.8 patch has been hinted at very heavily by social media marketing, but nothing else has been teased or announced, leading to a lot of speculation over potential leaks.

We'll cover the exact Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream date and time below, and also provide all the information we know about upcoming Banners and their characters from official sources and reliable leakers.

Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream date and time in UK, CEST, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream starts on Saturday, 2nd July at 8am (UTC-4) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. It will then go live on the official Youtube channel at 12pm (UTC-4).

In other timezones, you can watch the 2.8 livestream on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel at:

UK : 1pm (BST)

: 1pm (BST) Europe : 2pm (CEST)

: 2pm (CEST) East Coast US : 8am (EDT)

: 8am (EDT) West Coast US: 5am (PDT)

As well as upcoming Banner and event details, the 2.8 livestream will provide limited-time codes that expires just days after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these code drops.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.8 Banners

The 2.8 Genshin Impact livestream will provide more details on solid Banner dates and characters, but for now, it's all but been confirmed that Shikanoin Heizou, an Anemo character, will be debuting at some point during the 2.8 Banner schedule. The official Genshin Impact Twitter provided an image and a description of the Inazuma detective, as they tend to do with upcoming character debuts.

Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical Harmony

Detective of the Tenryou Commission



A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rmHuQ6egKt — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2022

Whether he debuts in Phase 1 or 2 is unknown, but seeing as Shikanoin Heizou was teased so early, it's likely he's scheduled to be in one of the first event Banners, based on previous character information history. Prominent Genshin Impact leaker lumie_lumie on Twitter also claims that Heizou will debut during the first Banner phase.

First half too — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 17, 2022

The same leaker also claims that Klee and Kaedehara Kazuha will be available in Phase 1 rerun Banners with their signature weapons, Lost Prayer and Freedom Sworn, respectively.

[2.8]

Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 17, 2022

Elsewhere, a leaker with a 100% track record for providing future Banner details, who goes by the moniker Uncle Y, has claimed that a Yoimiya rerun Banner will also take place after the 2.8 update.

[Reliable - Uncle Y] Uncle Y has confirmed Yoimiya will be rerunning in 2.8. No other details were provided.



Track record (100% banner accuracy):



SYP Leaks Archive, [舅-y] Channel: https://t.co/Tmykohnioh



WFP Uncle Dictionary: https://t.co/Ey6rFvh5VX pic.twitter.com/cuHomnnEuQ — SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) (@SaveYourPrimos) June 16, 2022

If all the information above turns out to be true, the characters we'll see featured in the 2.8 update include:

Debut of Shikanoin Heizou (Anemo)

Rerun of Klee (5-Star Pyro)

Rerun of Kaedehara Kazuha (5-Star Anemo)

Rerun of Yoimiya (5-Star Pyro)

As a reminder, none of these Banners and characters have been officially confirmed, so we'll have to see during the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream if the leaks were accurate or not.