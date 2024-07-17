Genshin Impact Jubilant Feather locations

You have to get Jubilant Feathers in Genshin Impact to collect Excerpts of Bliss, and if you collect enough Excerpts of Bliss, you can turn them in for rewards during the limited-time Summertide Scales and Tales event.

These rewards include a free Kirara costume and Primogems, so it's worth hunting down these feathers in Genshin Impact, as each one is worth three Excerpts of Bliss.

To help get your free rewards, we've detailed all Jubilant Feather locations in Genshin Impact below as part of the version 4.8 update. We'll update this page when more locations are added, but for now, it's just the Forest of Blessings locations.

Jubilant Feather locations

The only region open in Simulanka right now is the Forest of Blessings, so it's the only area you can currently collect Jubilant Feathers in.

We have more pictures and details of how to reach each feather below, but at a glance, here's a map showing all Jubilant Feather locations in Genshin Impact:

Image credit: Eurogamer/hoyolab.com

There are 15 Jubilant Feathers to collect in the Forest of Blessings, but each feather actually gives you three Excerpts of Bliss, so you get 45 Excerpts of Bliss in total after finding all 15 Forest of Blessings feathers.

Jubilant Feather location 1

Fast Travel to the southernmost Teleport Waypoint in the Forest of Blessings and walk down the path leading north to spot the first Jubilant Feather floating above a rock.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 2

This Jubilant Feather is floating above a small rock coming out of the water in the southwestern area of the Forest of Blessings, just south of the big orange lilypad in the water.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 3

Climb the cliffs north of the big orange lilypad in the southwestern area of the Forest of Blessings to find this feather next to some paper llamas at the top.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 4

This Jubilant Feather is located on top of the western cliffs overlooking the river running through the middle of the Forest of Blessings.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 5

Jump down and glide north from the previous feather location to spot this feather at ground level, on the main path leading north.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 6

Turn around towards the cliff you jumped down from to jump over to the floating grassy platform with a paper squirrel on it. You can reach the sixth Jubilant Feather easily by jumping from this small platform.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 7

This Jubilant Feather is found near the northwestern area of the Forest of Blessings. Just west of the main path, beside some boxes and a paper tree.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 8

From the last location, climb up the nearby cliff to the north, towards the big tree symbol on your map, to collect this feather at the top of the tree.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 9

You'll find this feather on the main path at ground level, in the northwestern corner of the Forest of Blessings, inside a paper swirl.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 10

This Jubilant Feather is floating above the small house atop a cliff in the northern area of the Forest of Blessings, between two Teleport Waypoints.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 11

From the last feather location, jump and glide down to the next feather floating atop the trio of green paper trees beside the cliff.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 12

You need to climb to the top of the tree in the Kingdom of Breezes and Bells area in the north of the Forest of Blessings to get this Jubilant Feather. We climbed up the stairs in the middle of the area, then to the roof of the little house to reach the tree with the feather on it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 13

Jump from the Kingdom of Breezes and Bells area to spot this feather at ground level, near the southern edge that leads to the middle road of the Forest of Blessings.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 14

This Jubilant Feather is located on the middle road of the Forest of Blessings, on top of a paper swirl. We jumped from the nearby tiny house to reach the top of the swirl and collect the feather.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Jubilant Feather location 15

The last Jubilant Feather in the Forest of Blessings is right at the top of the hat-shaped house beside the Fantastic Fabricator, in the southeastern area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

We'll update this page when more Jubilant Feathers are added to Genshin Impact.