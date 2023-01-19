Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023 rewards and challenges for The Exquisite Night Chimes

The 2023 Lantern Rite event, also called The Exquisite Night Chimes, is the main time-limited event in Genshin Impact during version 3.4, and is made up of different types of mini-events that can reward you with a free 4-Star character, Primogems, Mora, and more!

The Paper Theatre, Radiant Sparks, Vigilance at Sea, and Behind the Scenes events in Lantern Rite during version 3.4 each have their own set of challenges and rewards.

You can find out everything you need to know about the 2023 Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact below.

On this page:

Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event unlock requirements

To unlock the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 28 and have completed the Chapter 1, Act 3 'A New Star Approaches' Archon Quest.

It's also recommended to complete the Act 1 Archon Interlude Chapter 'The Crane Returns on the Wind' and Yelan's Story Quest 'Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act 1' to fully follow the story. If you haven't completed these quests, you can still take part by selecting 'Quick Start' from the main events menu.

If you meet these event requirements, go to Liyue Harbor and speak with Zhongli in the eastern side of the city to start Act 1 of the 'Exquisite Night Chimes' quest.

Once you complete 'A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune', the first act of this event story quest, you will then gain access to the four mini-events that make up Lantern Rite. Start each by tracking each event from the quests menu, or the Lantern Rite event menu.

Lantern Rite 2023 rewards and Festive Fever explained

After completing the first part of the 'Exquisite Night Chimes' event story, four mini-events will be available to play in Liyue Harbor as part of the Lantern Rite event in 2023:

Paper Theatre

Radiant Sparks

Vigilance at Sea

Behind the Scenes

There are three parts to the 'Exquisite Night Chimes' story in total, but you only need to complete Act 1 to take part in each of the four events to work towards their rewards.

The first challenges of each event are ready to play from the first day of the event on Thursday, 19th January. Over the next five days, three more stages of each event will become available to take part in and earn their rewards, which include Primogems and Festive Fever.

There's also a login event running from 19th January until 2nd February called 'May Fortune Find You' that rewards:

x1 Intertwined Fate - Day 1

- Day 1 80,000 Mora - Day 2

- Day 2 x2 Intertwined Fate - Day 3

- Day 3 x18 Mystic Enhancement Ore - Day 4

- Day 4 x2 Intertwined Fate - Day 5

- Day 5 x8 Hero's Wit - Day 6

- Day 6 x5 Intertwined Fate - Day 7

For completing challenges as part of the Lantern Rite events you'll earn Festive Fever points. Earning enough Festive Fever is how you unlock the overarching rewards available in the event, including a free 4-Star Liyue character.

Once you have enough Festive Fever to get a reward, you'll need to navigate to the 'Events' sub menu and press the button or touch the screen where your Festive Fever is displayed on the Lantern Rite section. You can then claim any reward you have earned enough points to get.

You have until Monday, 6th February at 4am (server time) to earn Festive Fever and claim your rewards from both the event shop, and each individual event.

Here are all the Festive Fever rewards in Lantern Rite:

Festive Fever Rewards 200 Festive Fever x30 Primogems, x2 Fireworks (Between the Exquisite Throws of Her Enigmatic Dice and Rainforest-Born Fungi) 400 Festive Fever x30 Primogems, x2 Fireworks (Cliffbreaker's Banner Flutters in Drum Rolls and Obliging Little Yuegui) 600 Festive Fever x30 Primogems, x2 Fireworks (Inuzaka General's Friendly Helper and That Fairly Effectual "Advice" Against Wine) 800 Festive Fever x30 Primogems, choice of a 4-Star Liyue character, x2 Propitious Screen Furnishing Blueprints (Instruments in the Distance and Genuine Words Travel Far 1,000 Festive Fever x30 Primogems, x1 Crown of Insight, x1 Lantern Furnishing Blueprint (Between Moonlit Hills), x1 Vase Furnishing Blueprint (A guest of Noble Character)

We've got full details on all rewards and challenges for each of the four Lantern Rite events below:

Genshin Impact Paper Theatre rewards and challenges

For all the correct scene placements, check out our Paper Theatre puzzle solutions page!

To start Paper Theatre, follow the 'A Few Words in the Foreground' World Quest to the Liyue Harbor docks beside the central Teleport Waypoint.

After watching the cutscene with the children and narrator, you'll gain access to all Paper Theatre challenges when they unlock on:

Homecoming - available from the start of the event

- available from the start of the event Across Mountains - unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time) Over Peaks - unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time) Adeptus Ex - unlocks 25th January at 4am (server time)

Here's all the rewards for the Paper Theatre event in Genshin Impact:

Paper Theatre Challenge Rewards Homecoming: Scene 1 x30 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity Homecoming: Scene 2 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence Homecoming: Scene 3 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold Across Mountains: Scene 1 x30 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity Across Mountains: Scene 2 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence Across Mountains: Scene 3 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold Over Peaks: Scene 1 x30 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity Over Peaks: Scene 2 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence Over Peaks: Scene 3 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold Adeptus Ex: Scene 1 x30 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity Adeptus Ex: Scene 2 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence Adeptus Ex: Scene 3 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold

Genshin Impact Radiant Sparks rewards and challenges

To start Radiant Sparks, follow the 'Radiant Sparks' World Quest to the Liyue Harbor docks to the right of the central Teleport Waypoint.

After speaking with Tiantian, you'll gain access to all Radiant Sparks challenges when they unlock on:

Cloudless Sky - available from the start of the event

- available from the start of the event Intertwined Stars - unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time) Iridescent Moonlight - unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time) Whirling Petals - unlocks 25th January at 4am (server time)

Here's all the rewards for the Radiant Sparks event in Genshin Impact:

Radiant Sparks Challenge Rewards Score 1000 points in 'Cloudless Sky' x20 Primogems, x40 Festive Fever, x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment Score 2000 points in 'Cloudless Sky' x20 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Hero's Wit Score 3000 points in 'Cloudless Sky' x15 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Score 1000 points in 'Intertwined Stars' x20 Primogems, x40 Festive Fever, x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment Score 2000 points in 'Intertwined Stars' x20 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Hero's Wit Score 3000 points in 'Intertwined Stars' x15 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Score 1000 points in 'Iridescent Moonlight' x20 Primogems, x40 Festive Fever, x3 Shivada Jade Fragment Score 2000 points in 'Iridescent Moonlight' x20 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Hero's Wit Score 3000 points in 'Iridescent Moonlight' x15 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore Score 1000 points in 'Whirling Petals' x20 Primogems, x40 Festive Fever, x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment Score 2000 points in 'Whirling Petals' x20 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Hero's Wit Score 3000 points in 'Whirling Petals' x15 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Genshin Impact Vigilance at Sea rewards and challenges

To start Vigilance at Sea, follow the 'Vigilance at Sea' World Quest to Beidou's boat near the Guyun Stone Forest islands to the east of Liyue Harbor.

After speaking with Huixing, you'll gain access to all Vigilance at Sea challenges when the score cap increases on:

Score cap 2,000 - available from the start of the event

- available from the start of the event Score cap 3,000 - unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time) Score cap 4,000 - unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time) Score cap 5,000 - unlocks 25th January at 4am (server time)

Here's all the rewards for the Vigilance at Sea event in Genshin Impact:

Vigilance at Sea Challenge Rewards Total score of 500 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Agnidus Agate Fragment Total score of 1,000 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment Total score of 1,500 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment Total score of 2,000 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment Total score of 2,500 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment Total score of 3,000 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Shivada Jade Fragment Total score of 3,500 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment Total score of 4,000 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Agnidus Agate Fragment Total score of 4,500 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment Total score of 5,000 x20 Primogems, x30 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

Genshin Impact Behind the Scenes rewards and challenges

To start Behind the Scenes, follow the 'Behind the Scenes' World Quest to the southern bridge on the eastern side of Liyue Harbor, under Mt. Tianheng.

After speaking with Zhaoqin, you'll gain access to all Behind the Scenes challenges when they unlock on:

Digging Dirt - available from the start of the event

- available from the start of the event Dusting Dregs - unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time) Denying Decay - unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time) Dispelling Disaster - unlocks 25th January at 4am (server time)

Here's all the rewards for the Behind the Scenes event in Genshin Impact:

Behind the Scenes Challenge Rewards Digging Dirt: 1 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity Digging Dirt: 2 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence Digging Dirt: 3 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold Dusting Dregs: 1 x30 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity Dusting Dregs: 2 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence Dusting Dregs: 3 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold Denying Decay: 1 x30 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity Denying Decay: 2 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence Denying Decay: 3 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold Dispelling Disaster: 1 x30 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Prosperity Dispelling Disaster: 2 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Diligence Dispelling Disaster: 3 x20 Primogems, x25 Festive Fever, 20,000 Mora, x2 Guide to Gold

Hope you have in this year's Lantern Rite event! Don't forget to claim the new codes and Prime Gaming rewards for even more Primogems.