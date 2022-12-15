Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards can net you some valuable Primogems, Talent materials, and more this December 2022, with more drops to come.

Currently, it looks like a new Genshin Impact Prime Gaming code will drop with every Banner change, so this will be roughly every three weeks.

As long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, it's best to find out how to redeem the December 2022 Prime Gaming codes in Genshin Impact as soon as possible, so you don't miss out on helpful rewards.

Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards for December 2022

If you redeem four or more of the eight Prime Gaming drops coming for Genshin Impact, you will receive a custom in-game reward at the end of the campaign. We don't know what this reward will be just yet, but we'll update this page when we find out.

For now, as part of Bundle 1, the current Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards for December 2022 are:

x60 Primogems

x8 Hero's Wit

x5 Northern Apple Stew

You only have until Wednesday, 28th December to claim this Bundle 1 code, roughly when the next Banner change happens. After which the next bundle will replace it, and you won't be able to get any previous codes.

Free Primogems are always welcome, especially with Scaramouche in the current Banners, and S-tier Raiden Shogun in the next. Those Talent materials will also help in levelling up your characters, which can help during combat challenges during version 3.3, or for taking on the Spiral Abyss.

How to redeem Prime Gaming codes for Genshin Impact

Thankfully, you don't have to link your Amazon account with your Genshin account to get Prime Gaming Rewards. All you have to do is be subscribed to Amazon Prime, then click the 'Get in-game content' button from the Genshin Prime Gaming hub page.

You'll get a unique code, which you can then redeem for your rewards. We've got a complete explainer on how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact, but in summary, here's how to do it:

Sign in to the official Genshin Impact website.

Select the correct server and character you want to redeem the code on then click 'Redeem'.

Check your in-game mail to get your Prime Gaming rewards.

You'll have to do this for each bundle you claim to get the rewards.

Previous Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

As of December 2022 there will be a new Genshin Impact Prime Gaming code releasing roughly every three weeks, when the Banners change. This will last until May, 2023, with a total of eight bundles. Those who redeem at least four of the Prime Gaming drops will also receive a (currently unknown) custom in-game reward at the end of the campaign.

To give you an idea of what to expect from future bundles, here's every previous Genshin Impact Prime Gaming reward:

Bundle Month and year Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards Bundle 1 December 2022 x60 Primogems

x8 Hero's Wit

x5 Northern Apple Stew

Hope you enjoy your Prime Gaming rewards in Genshin Impact!