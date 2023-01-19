You need to solve Paper Theatre puzzles as part of the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact if you want to earn rewards like Primogems and Mora.

There are three Paper Theatre puzzles in each scene, with more scenes unlocking as the 2023 Lantern Rite event progresses. To help you earn rewards like a free 4-Star character, we've detailed exactly how to solve every Paper Theare puzzle in Genshin Impact during version 3.4 below.

Genshin Impact Paper Theatre puzzle solutions explained

There are four scenes in the Paper Theatre event during Lantern Rite, with three puzzles to solve for each scene. Not all scenes are unlocked at the start, so you'll have to wait a few days at the beginning to get the chance to solve them all and claim their rewards.

Here's when you'll gain access to each Paper Theatre scene:

Homecoming - available from the start of the event

- available from the start of the event Across Mountains - unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 21st January at 4am (server time) Over Peaks - unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time)

- unlocks 23rd January at 4am (server time) Adeptus Ex - unlocks 25th January at 4am (server time)

You have until Monday, 6th February at 4am (server time) to solve all the Paper Theatre puzzles and claim your rewards.

Our 2023 Lantern Rite page has all of the rewards you can earn from Paper Theatre listed.

The actual gameplay of Paper Theatre is a puzzle. Different objects and characters are placed in each section of the stage, and you have to swap these sections around to guide the main character to their objective. The objectives will always be to reach a certain character or object included on the stage.

Sometimes you'll see a lock above a section of the stage - this means you can't swap that section for another.

Be careful of traps sometimes placed on the stage. If the main character walks into a trap, the scene will be reset and you'll have to try the puzzle from the start again.

We've got exact Paper Theatre puzzle solutions detailed below if you'd like to quickly solve the scenes and earn their rewards.

Paper Theatre Homecoming puzzle solutions Day 1

There are three Paper Theatre puzzles to solve during the Homecoming scene for Day 1. Here's exactly how to solve each Homecoming Paper Theatre puzzle:

Homecoming Scene 1 puzzle solution

The first Homecoming puzzle is designed to ease you into the concept of the event. All you have to do to solve Homecoming Scene 1 is:

Move the second section with the vase to the third section with the door while while the main character is in the first section.

Homecoming Scene 2 puzzle solution

The first trap is introduced during the second Homecoming scene, but don't worry if your character hits it - you can try again. Here's how to solve the Homecoming Scene 2 puzzle:

Move the first section with the main character to the second section with the trap. Move the first section with the trap to the third section with the door, while the main character is in the second section.

Homecoming Scene 3 puzzle solution

For the third Homecoming puzzle, you have to guide the main character to Yibing, the little girl, but the first section is locked. Here's how to solve the Homecoming Scene 3 puzzle:

Move the second section with the girl to the third section with the vase, while the main character is in the first section. Move the second section with main character and vase to the third section with the girl and the trap.

We'll add more Paper Theatre puzzle solutions when more scenes come available. For all other details about this update, check out our Lantern Rite and version 3.4 pages.

Hope you're having fun this Lantern Rite!