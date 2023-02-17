Genshin Impact 3.5 release date and time, 3.5 Banner and event details

The Genshin Impact 3.5 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Windblume's Breath.

As always, there are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Genshin Impact 3.5 Banners featuring two new characters and three 5-Star reruns.

Below, you can find out the 3.5 release date, who the new and returning characters are, and what the 3.5 Banners and events schedule is for the most recent patch.

Genshin Impact 3.5 release date and time in UK, GMT, CET, EST and PST

Genshin Impact 3.5 will release on Wednesday, 1st March. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates, with 3.5 releasing approximately five hours after server downtime starting at 6am (UTC +8), so will be available from 11am (UTC +8).

For other time zones, the Genshin Impact 3.5 release dates and times are:

UK : Wednesday, 1st March, 3am (GMT)

: Wednesday, 1st March, 3am (GMT) Europe : Wednesday, 1st March, 4am (CET)

: Wednesday, 1st March, 4am (CET) East Coast US : Tuesday, 28th February, 10pm (EST)

: Tuesday, 28th February, 10pm (EST) Central US : Tuesday 28th February, 9pm (CST)

: Tuesday 28th February, 9pm (CST) West Coast US :Tuesday 28th February, 7pm (PST)

:Tuesday 28th February, 7pm (PST) Australia : Wednesday, 1st March, 2pm (AET)

: Wednesday, 1st March, 2pm (AET) New Zealand : Wednesday, 1st March, 4pm (NZST)

: Wednesday, 1st March, 4pm (NZST) Japan: Wednesday, 1st March, 12pm (JST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down, you might be able to play the 3.5 patch a little before or after the times above - although previous update estimates have been fairly accurate.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Banners

There are two new playable characters making their debut in the 3.5 update: Dehya and Mika.

Phase 1 begins with new Pyro 5-Star Deyha featured in her Auric Blaze Banner, and returning Electro 5-Star Cyno featured in his Twilight Arbiter Banner.

Keep in mind that Deyha is not an event-exclusive character, and she'll be added to the standard 5-Star pulls list at the start of version 3.6.

As usual, the 3.5 Phase 1 banners will run alongside each other, and will be available from Wednesday, 1st March, until Wednesday, 22nd March.

In Phase 2 of the 3.5 Banner schedule we have returning Cryo 5-Star Ayaka's Moment of Bloom Banner and fellow returning Cryo 5-Star Shenhe's The Transcendent One Returns Banner. Additionally, new Cryo 4-Star Mika will be one of the boosted 4-Stars in both Deyha and Cyno's Banners.

These Phase 2 Banners are expected to run until Tuesday, 11th April.

In summary, all of the new and returning 5-Star and new 4-Star characters you can Wish on during the 3.5 update are:

Deyha (Auric Blaze Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Pyro character who uses a claymore.

: New 5-Star Pyro character who uses a claymore. Cyno (Twilight Arbiter Banner - Phase 1) : Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Electro character who uses a polearm. Ayaka (The Heron's Court Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a sword.

: Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a sword. Shenhe (The Transcendent One Returns Banner - Phase 2) : Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a polearm.

: Returning 5-Star Cryo character who uses a polearm. Mika (The Heron's Court and The Transcendent One Returns Banners - Phase 2): New 4-Star Cryo character who uses a polearm.

To keep up to date with who to other boosted 4-Star characters and weapons will be, and all other Banner changes, check out our next and current Banners page!

As for weapons, there's one new one coming in the Epitome Invocation Banner in Phase 1, the 5-Star Beacon of the Reed Sea claymore, Deyha's signature weapon.

As a reminder, all the Phase 1 Banners will be available from Wednesday, 1st March, then should be switched out for the Phase 2 Banners starting on Wednesday, 22nd March. Phase 2 is then scheduled to end on Tuesday, 11th April, when the time will come the day after to prepare for a new update with a new set of Banners in version 3.6.

Genshin Impact 3.5 events

In addition to a new Archon Quest, Deyha Story Quest, Faruzan Hangout event, Leyline Overflow event, heated battle mode in Genius Invokation TCG, and updated (retroactive) Archon Quest rewards, we're getting four limited-time events during the 3.5 update to Genshin Impact.

Here's everything we know so far about events in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Genshin Impact Windblume's Breath event

Windblume's Breath will be the main event running throughout Phase 1 of version 3.5, comprising of many mini-events as part of this romantic Mondstadt festival.

Collei, Tighnari, and Cyno travel to Mondstadt from Sumeru, with Collei being the most heavily featured character in the event's story.

As for the activities at the Windblume festival, there will be three minigames:

Floral Pursuit

Ballads of Breeze

Breezy Snapshots

Floral Pursuit is a time trial minigame in which you have to collect balloons to build your score while avoiding obstacles. There are multiple areas to each challenge, and you progress into each new area by travelling through a festive floral ring. You can play Floral Pursuit solo or in co-op.

Ballads of Breeze is a standard rhythm minigame where you score points by accurately playing each song. This time you get to choose between three instruments, altering the sound of each song challenge while you're playing it.

Breezy Snapshots is another photography challenge. As usual, you need to travel to the correct location and fulfil the task requirements, then take a picture with your Kamera to get rewards.

All the rewards you can earn from the Windblume's Breath event include:

A free 4-Star claymore (Mailed Flower)

Weapon Ascension materials for Mailed Flower (Unfading Silky Grace)

Primogems

Mora

Crown of Insight

Weapon Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Talent level up materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Genshin Impact Spices from the West: Northerly Search event

This returning event takes a trip to Sumeru!

For Spices from the West: Northerly Search, you need to take part in a minigame in which you add the correct ingredients in the right order to clear challenges. You only get a limited amount of attempts before failing, so this requires you to be quick as well as pay close attention to the instructions.

Once you make a seasoning, you can then add it to your own dishes, creating 'Fragrant' meals, enhancing them. You can give these dishes to characters in the Serenitea Pot instead to increase their Companionship EXP. You'll get a different response from different characters, depending on what dish you give them.

The rewards you can earn from this Spices from the West event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Genshin Impact Fungus Mechanicus event

The Fungus Mechanicus event continues the Fungi story that introduced Layla in Sumeru, but this time the mechanics are entirely different.

Instead of training your Fungi and taking them to battle regularly in arenas, you instead have to take charge of them by issuing attacks from a bird's eye view, like a real time strategy game. You'll still be able to use each Fungi's special abilities, but it'll just be from a different perspective.

Bongo-Head and Twirly Whirly also make a triumphant return, but we'll have to wait and see if Layla comes back for the event as well.

The rewards you can earn from the Fungus Mechanicus event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Sanctifying Unction

Genshin Impact Vibro-Crystal Verification event

We head back to The Chasm in Liyue for Vibro-Crystal Verification where we'll have to combine crystals to get buffs for two party lineups to go up against combat challenges. Don't worry if you don't have two high-levelled teams, as there will be trial characters to pick from as well.

The rewards you can earn from the Vibro-Crystal Verification event include:

Primogems

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials

Hope you have fun during version 3.5!