Genshin Impact Dehya best build, Talent and Ascension materials, weapon, and Artifacts

Dehya is a 5-Star Pyro character who will be added to Genshin Impact during Phase 1 of the 3.5 update.

Dehya is featured as the boosted 5-Star character in her Auric Blaze Banner in version 3.5, but she is going to be part of the standard Banner pool of characters as of version 3.6, in the same way Tighnari's Banner was handled.

Whether you have her, or want to prepare for if you do Wish for her successfully, it's good to know the best Dehya build in Genshin Impact, including her best Artifacts. It's also handy to learn what her Constellation perks are, and what Talent materials and Ascension materials are needed to level up Dehya to her full potential.

Be sure to also check out our Genshin Impact codes and Prime Gaming pages to get free Primogems that can be used towards unlocking Dehya and other characters.

Watch on YouTube Version 3.5 "Windblume's Breath" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Dehya Talents, skills, star, element, and weapon

Dehya is a 5-Star Pyro character who uses a claymore. As of writing, she's being marketed as a sort of tank character that takes damage for your team, with an increased resistance to interruption, and able to react well with other Elements. However, it's important to keep in mind that her stats and playstyle don't seem to be lining up as this being a very good way to actually play her in practice.

Here's a summary of Dehya's abilities and stats in Genshin Impact:

Element : Pyro.

: Pyro. Rarity : 5-Star.

: 5-Star. Weapon : Claymore.

: Claymore. Banner : Auric Blaze, and Standard Banner as of version 3.6.

: Auric Blaze, and Standard Banner as of version 3.6. Best build : Unknown.

: Unknown. Normal Attack : Sandstorm Assault.

: Sandstorm Assault. Elemental Skill : Molten Inferno.

: Molten Inferno. Elemental Burst : Leonine Bite.

: Leonine Bite. Passive one : Unstinting Sucoor (Dehya takes 60% less damage when mitigating damage from Redman's Blood within six seconds of retrieving the Fiery Sanctum through her Elemental Skill, Burst, or Ranging Flame from her Skill, this can be triggered every two seconds. Within nine seconds of using her Elemental Skill, she will grant all party members the Gold-Forged Form state, increasing their resistance to interruption within the Fiery Sanctum field - this can be activated once every 18 seconds).

: Unstinting Sucoor (Dehya takes 60% less damage when mitigating damage from Redman's Blood within six seconds of retrieving the Fiery Sanctum through her Elemental Skill, Burst, or Ranging Flame from her Skill, this can be triggered every two seconds. Within nine seconds of using her Elemental Skill, she will grant all party members the Gold-Forged Form state, increasing their resistance to interruption within the Fiery Sanctum field - this can be activated once every 18 seconds). Passive two : Stalwart and True (When Dehya's health falls below 40%, she will recover 20% of her maximum HP, and restores 6% of her maximum HP every two seconds for the next ten seconds - this can be triggered once every 20 seconds).

: Stalwart and True (When Dehya's health falls below 40%, she will recover 20% of her maximum HP, and restores 6% of her maximum HP every two seconds for the next ten seconds - this can be triggered once every 20 seconds). Exploration bonus: Increases the movement speed of your party members by 10% during the day (6am - 6pm), but does not work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or the Spiral Abyss, and you can't stack it with similar character's exploration bonuses.

Dehya Normal Attack - Sandstorm Assault

Dehya uses her claymore to perform up to four consecutive attacks. Charging the attack consumes stamina instead to perform powerful slashes, and at the end of her sequence, Dehya is supposed to deal a more powerful slash. However, going off the footage revealed in the version 3.5 livestream, this can actually push an enemy away from Deyha far enough that her last attack doesn't make contact with them.

As with most plunging attacks, Dehya slams to the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents on her way down, and dealing AOE (Area of Effect) damage upon impact.

Dehya Elemental Skill - Molten Inferno

Using Deyha's Elemental Skill deals AOE Pyro damage, and if there are none already present on the field, creates a Fiery Sanctum effect.

If there is a Fiery Sanctum on the field when Deyha's Elemental Skill is used, Ranging Flame is activated instead. This makes Deyha perform a leaping attack, dealing AOE Pyro damage before recreating another Fiery Sanctum at her new position. This Fiery Sanctum takes the remaining duration of the replaced one, adding its time to the new one.

As for the Fiercy Sanctum field's effects, when an enemy within one takes damage, an attack is unleashed that deals AOE Pyro damage based on Dehya's attack and maximum HP stats. This can be triggered once every 2.5 seconds. Any party member in this field will have their interruption resistance increased, and when they take damage, a portion of that damage will be transferred to Deyha instead, who takes the damage over 10 seconds.

When the mitigated damage taken by Deyha reaches or goes over a certain percentage of her max HP, she will stop mitigating damage this way.

Dehya Elemental Burst - Leonine Bite

When her Elemental Burst is activated, Dehya enters a Blazing Lioness state and increases her resistance to interruption.

In this state, Dehya will automatically, continuously unleash attacks, dealing Pyro damage based on her attack and max HP stats. When the Blazing Lioness state ends, Deyha then unleashes an Incineration Drive, which deals AOE Pyro damage also based on her attack and max HP.

If a Fiery Sanctum created by her Elemental Skill is active when her Burst is used, Dehya will retrieve it and create another field once Blazing Lioness's duration ends. This new field also takes on the time left on the previous Fiery Sanctum.

While in this state, Dehya is unable to cast her Elemental Skill, or perform normal, charged, or plunging attacks. They are instead replaced by Roaring Barrage, which within 0.4 seconds after each of Deyha's strikes, increases the speed of when her next Fist Strikes will be triggered.

Genshin Impact Dehya Talent materials

Red Rich Brocade.

To get the most out of using Dehya, you will have to level her skills up by using Talent materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Dehya, you'll need to farm a lot of Praxis and Silk / Satin materials (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

As Dehya has three Talents, you will have to spend three times the Talent materials listed below to fully upgrade all of her abilities, which we've also detailed below the table.

Here's what Dehya Talent materials you need to improve one of her abilities:

Dehya Talent level Dehya Talent materials Mora cost Level 2 x3 Teachings of Ingenuity, x6 Faded Red Satin 12,500 Level 3 x2 Guide to Ingenuity, x3 Trimmed Red Silk 17,500 Level 4 x4 Guide to Ingenuity, x4 Trimmed Red Silk 25,000 Level 5 x6 Guide to Ingenuity, x6 Trimmed Red Silk 30,000 Level 6 x9 Guide to Ingenuity, x9 Trimmed Red Silk 37,500 Level 7 x4 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x4 Rich Red Brocade, x1 Puppet Strings 120,000 Level 8 x6 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x6 Rich Red Brocade, x1 Puppet Strings 260,000 Level 9 x12 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x9 Rich Red Brocade, x2 Puppet Strings 450,000 Level 10 x16 Philosophies of Ingenuity, x12 Rich Red Brocade, x2 Puppet Strings, x1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Here's what Talent Materials you'll need to fully upgrade one of Dehya's skills:

x1 Crown of Insight

x3 Teachings of Ingenuity

x6 Faded Red Satin

x6 Puppet Strings

x21 Guide to Ingenuity

x22 Trimmed Red Silk

x31 Rich Red Brocade

x38 Philosophies to Ingenuity

1,652,500 Mora

To upgrade all three of Dehya's skills, here's all the Talent Materials you'll need:

x3 Crown of Insight

x9 Teachings of Ingenuity

x18 Faded Red Satin

x18 Puppet Strings

x63 Guide to Ingenuity

x66 Trimmed Red Silk

x93 Rich Red Brocade

x114 Philosophies to Ingenuity

4,957,500 Mora

Genshin Impact Dehya Ascension materials

Sand Grease Pupa.

Just like Talents, you need to use Dehya Ascension materials to upgrade her health, attack, defence, and critical hit effectiveness.

You'll need to farm a lot of Sand Grease Pupa and Light Guiding Tetrahedron materials for Dehya (if you don't already have them) to fully upgrade her capabilities.

Unlike Talent materials, you only need to spend the below Ascension materials once to fully raise Dehya to her highest character level. There is also Acquaint Fate rewarded for reaching certain Ascension levels. You can spend this Fate on the standard and beginner Banners to Wish for characters and weapons.

Here's what Dehya Ascension materials you need to upgrade her for each level:

Dehya Ascension level Dehya Ascension materials Mora cost Ascension reward Level 20 x1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, x3 Sand Grease Pupa, x3 Faded Red Satin 20,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 40 x3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, x2 Light Guiding Tetrahedron, x10 Sand Grease Pupa, x15 Faded Red Satin 40,000 None Level 50 x6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, x4 Light Guiding Tetrahedron, x20 Sand Grease Pupa, x12 Trimmed Red Silk 60,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 60 x3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, x8 Light Guiding Tetrahedron, x30 Sand Grease Pupa, x18 Trimmed Red Silk 80,000 None Level 70 x6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, x12 Light Guiding Tetrahedron, x45 Sand Grease Pupa, x12 Rich Red Brocade 100,000 x1 Acquaint Fate Level 80 x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, x20 Light Guiding Tetrahedron, x60 Sand Grease Pupa, x24 Rich Red Brocade 120,000 None

In total, here's all the Ascension Materials you need for Dehya in Genshin Impact:

x1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

x6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

x9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

x9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

x18 Faded Red Satin

x30 Trimmed Red Silk

x36 Rich Red Brocade

x46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron

x168 Sand Grease Pupa

420,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Dehya Constellation

By getting duplicates of Dehya from wishing on Banners, you will receive her Stella Fortuna. This material allows you to unlock Constellation levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing Talent or Passive ability.

Here are all of Dehya's Constellation level upgrades in Genshin Impact:

The Flame Incandescent (C1) : Deyha's maximum HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus damage scaled off her maximum HP at a 3.6% increase if using her Molten Inferno Elemental Skill, and 6% of her max HP if using her Leonine's Bite Elemental Burst.

: Deyha's maximum HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus damage scaled off her maximum HP at a 3.6% increase if using her Molten Inferno Elemental Skill, and 6% of her max HP if using her Leonine's Bite Elemental Burst. The Sand-Blades Glittering (C2) : When her Elemental Skill with Ranging Flame is used, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum will be increased by four seconds, and when a Fiery Sanctum exists on the field, damage dealt by its next attack is increased by 50% when the active character within the field is attacked.

: When her Elemental Skill with Ranging Flame is used, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum will be increased by four seconds, and when a Fiery Sanctum exists on the field, damage dealt by its next attack is increased by 50% when the active character within the field is attacked. A Rage Swift as Fire (C3) : Increases Leonine Bite's Level by three, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases Leonine Bite's Level by three, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. An Oath Abiding (C4) : When Deyha's Fist Strikes and Incineration Drive attacks unleashed during her Burst hit enemies, they restore 1.5 Energy for Deyha and 2.5% of her maximum HP - this can trigger once every 0.2 seconds.

: When Deyha's Fist Strikes and Incineration Drive attacks unleashed during her Burst hit enemies, they restore 1.5 Energy for Deyha and 2.5% of her maximum HP - this can trigger once every 0.2 seconds. The Alpha Unleashed (C5) : Increases Molten Inferno's Level by three, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15.

: Increases Molten Inferno's Level by three, with a maximum upgrade Level of 15. The Burning Claws Cleaving (C6): The Crit Rate of Deyha's Burst is increased by 10%, and after her Fist Strikes in her Burst hit an enemy and deal critical hits, it will cause the Crit Damage of her Burst to increase by 15% for the rest of its duration, and extend the duration by an additional 0.5 seconds. This can trigger once every 0.2 seconds, with a maximum of 2 seconds increased duration, and a 60% max Crit Damage limit for this effect.

Best Deyha team comp and how to play Dehya in Genshin Impact

We won't try to sugarcoat it - Deyha doesn't seem like a very good character to use. Her moves look cool, and the effects sound good... but she has horrible stats to back up these attacks, some effects clash to actually limit her damage potential, and her Elemental Reactions don't look like they're working like they were intended to.

Due to this, we're not confident on suggesting a playstyle or the best teams to use with Deyha until she's released and people have time to try her with a variety of kits and characters.

We'll update this part of our Deyha build guide when better information on her best team and playstyle comes to light.

Best Dehya Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Part of the Tenacity of the Millelith Artifact set.

Another tricky recommendation to make, as Deyha's best Artifacts will depend on what her best performing playstyle and teams turn out to be.

That said, you can prepare for a few different roles Deyha might fall in to. So, one of the best Artifact sets we'd recommend would be the 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate to help should Deyha have Energy Recharge needs, which is likely.

The 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith should be another good option if you'd like to increase her HP and attack stats, both of which Deyha's build scales off.

If you're planning to use Deyha for Elemental Reactions, then you should probably prioritise Energy Recharge on your Sands Artifact, with Pyro stats on your Goblet and Crit stats on your Circlet. Otherwise, we recommend using Goblet Artifacts with high attack instead.

Best Dehya weapon in Genshin Impact

As with most signatures, the 5-Star Beacon of the Reed Sea claymore is Dehya's best weapon in Genshin Impact. Signature weapons are basically custom built for characters, as is the case with this one, as it raises Deyha's Crit Rate, Attack Damage, and HP. All required to make her hit harder.

You can also repurpose other 5-Star weapons if nobody in your team is currently using them, most notably the Redhorn Stonethresher for its increase in Crit, with The Unforged and Wolf's Gravestone helping increase Deyha's attack if you need it.

As for 4-Star weapon options, the Akuoumaru, Luxurious Sea-Lord, and new Mailed Flower claymores are decent options that will boost your DPS.

Version 3.5 is nearly here! Make sure you redeem new codes and Prime Gaming rewards for Primogems to pull Yelan while you still can - and check her out on our tier list. You'll need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on her and future Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events. We've also got tips and tricks for beginners, Dendroculus locations, fishing locations, and Genius Invokation TCG card locations. For help in Sumeru, check out Sumeru Reputation, Tree of Dreams, and locations for Sand Grease Pupa, Starconch, and Silk Flower.

Best Dehya build in Genshin Impact

If you want to improve Deyha's lacklustre kit, we've summarised what we think is currently the best Dehya build in Genshin Impact, but do keep in mind this might change after her release:

Dehya Best Weapon : 5-Star Beacon of the Red Sea claymore.

: 5-Star Beacon of the Red Sea claymore. Dehya Best Artifacts : 4-Piece Emblem of Severed Fate or 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith.

: 4-Piece Emblem of Severed Fate or 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith. Dehya Best team comp: TBC.

Deyha is difficult to recommend as a character to pull for if you actively want to use her in teams to clear tough content, especially the Spiral Abyss. Nobody can tell you who to Wish for however, so if you do just want her in your party, then hopefully the above information helped in making her the best she can be.

Good luck levelling up Dehya in Genshin Impact!