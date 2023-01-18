Where to find Sand Grease Pupa locations in Genshin Impact

Sand Grease Pupa is an ascension material in Genshin Impact that you’ll need to track down if you want to power up some of your characters.

Genshin Impact 3.4 finally released unto all of us the Dendro daddy himself, Alhaitham. This stoic scholar is one of the few Dendro characters we have available, and his abilities and personality mean a lot of people are pulling for him. However, if you want to make him stronger, you’re going to need to go out bug hunting.

Thankfully, despite being an insect akin to the Scarabs that Cyno needs to ascend, Sand Grease Pupa don’t run around at all. They can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look though, so we’ve got the lowdown on where to find Sand Grease Pupa, and what you can use them for all here.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" Trailer | Genshin Impact.