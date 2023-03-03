Genshin Impact Windblume's Breath rewards and challenges

Windblume's Breath is the main time-limited event in Genshin Impact during the 3.5 update, and is made up of different types of mini-events that can reward you with a free weapon, Primogems, Mora, and more!

The Ballads of Breeze, Floral Pursuit, and Breezy Snapshots mini-events in Windblume's Breath during version 3.5 each have their own set of challenges and rewards, along with their own challenge unlock dates.

You can find out everything you need to know about Windblume's Breath in Genshin Impact below.

Genshin Impact Windblume's Breath event unlock requirements

To unlock the Windblume's Breath event in Genshin Impact, you need to be at least Adventure Rank 18 and have completed the Prologue, Act 3 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom' Archon Quest in order to take part.

It's also recommended you complete the 'Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises' Archon Quest and Albedo's 'Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I' Story Quest first to get the best story experience from this event, but it's not required. You can choose 'Quick Start' from the event menu if you haven't completed both of these to access it instead.

If you meet the basic event requirements, head to the Adventurers Guild in Mondstadt and speak with Katheryne to start Act 1 of the 'Windblume's Breath' quest.

Once you complete 'A Gathering of Outlanders', the first act of this event story quest, you will then gain access to the three mini-events that make up Windblume's Breath.

Act 2 of the Windblume's Breath story unlocks Sunday, 5th March, with the final Act 3 unlocking on Tuesday, 7th March.

Genshin Impact Festive Tickets and Floral Coupons explained

Over the course of a week, more challenges for the three mini-events will become available in Mondstadt as part of the Windblume's Breath event.

There's also an event story quest that primarily focuses on Collei, but Tighnari and Cyno join her from Sumeru, and Albedo, Sucrose, Venti, Eula, and Amber also appear.

Act 1 is available on the first day of the event, with Act 2 unlocking Sunday, 5th March, and Act 3 on Tuesday, 7th March. You'll need to complete all three to complete the quest, but only need to finish Act 1, 'A Gathering of Outlanders', in order to gain access to the mini-events and their rewards.

For completing challenges as part of the mini-events, you'll earn Festive Tickets or Floral Coupons. Earning enough Festive Tickets and Floral Coupons is how you unlock the overarching rewards available in the event - just remember that you'll also receive additional rewards for completing each challenge of the three mini-events, including the free 4-Star Mailed Flower claymore.

Once you have enough Festive Tickets or Floral Coupons to claim a reward, you'll need to navigate to the 'Events' sub menu and then the 'Event Shop' on the Windblume's Breath section. You can then claim any reward you have earned enough points to get.

You have until the event ends on Monday, 20th March to earn Festive Tickets and Floral Coupons, but you can still claim any rewards with the currencies you have up until Monday, 27th March.

Genshin Impact Windblume's Breath rewards

In the same order as the shop, here's every Festive Ticket reward and how to get them in Genshin Impact:

Reward Festive Ticket Cost Crown of Insight (Purchase up to 1) 500 Festive Tickets Unfading Silky Grace (Purchase up to 3) 600 Festive Tickets Guide to Freedom (Purchase up to 6) 25 Festive Tickets Philosophies of Freedom (Purchase up to 2) 75 Festive Tickets Guide to Resistance (Purchase up to 6) 25 Festive Tickets Philosophies of Resistance (Purchase up to 2) 75 Festive Tickets Guide to Ballad (Purchase up to 6) 25 Festive Tickets Philosophies of Ballas (Purchase up to 2) 75 Festive Tickets 10,000 Mora (Purchase up to 40) 10 Festive Tickets

Next up, here's every Floral Coupon reward and how to get them in Genshin Impact:

Reward Floral Coupon Cost Unfading Silky Grace (Purchase up to 1) 600 Floral Coupons Ersatz Balloon: Whispering Breeze (Purchase up to 1) 100 Floral Coupons Ersatz Balloon: Spherical Squall (Purchase up to 1) 100 Floral Coupons Ersatz Balloon: Bumper Shroom (Purchase up to 1) 100 Floral Coupons Debris of Decarabian's City (Purchase up to 12) 15 Floral Coupons Fragment of Decarabian's City (Purchase up to 4) 45 Floral Coupons Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth (Purchase up to 12) 15 Floral Coupons Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang (Purchase up to 4) 45 Floral Coupons Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator (Purchase up to 12) 15 Floral Coupons Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator (Purchase up to 4) 45 Floral Coupons Mystic Enhancement Ore (Purchase up to 60) 5 Floral Coupons

Genshin Impact Floral Pursuit rewards and challenges

To start Floral Pursuit, follow its World Quest to speak with Plauen, just outside Mondstadt's eastern gate.

After speaking with Plauen, you'll gain access to all Floral Pursuit challenges when they unlock on:

Ordered Wind - available from start of event

- available from start of event Second challenge - unlocks Saturday, 4th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Saturday, 4th March at 3am (server time) Third challenge - unlocks Sunday, 5th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Sunday, 5th March at 3am (server time) Fourth challenge - unlocks Monday, 6th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Monday, 6th March at 3am (server time) Fifth challenge - unlocks Tuesday, 7th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Tuesday, 7th March at 3am (server time) Sixth challenge - unlocks Wednesday, 8th March at 3am (server time)

There's lots more to come, but here's all the Floral Pursuit rewards available so far in Genshin Impact:

Challenge Reward Complete 'Ordered Wind' x60 Primogems, x1 4-Star Mailed Flower claymore Complete 'Ordered Wind' and obtain a score of 3,500 x140 Floral Coupons, x3 Hero's Wit, 30,000 Mora Complete 'Ordered Wind' and obtain a score of 4,000 90 Floral Coupons, x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 30,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Ballads of Breeze rewards and challenges

To start Ballads of Breeze, follow its World Quest to speak with Lizzie, just outside Mondstadt'seastern gate.

After speaking with Lizzie, you'll gain access to all Ballads of Breeze songs when they unlock on:

Invitation of Windblume - available from start of event

- available from start of event Contemplation in Snow - unlocks Saturday, 4th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Saturday, 4th March at 3am (server time) Dance of Aphros - unlocks Sunday, 5th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Sunday, 5th March at 3am (server time) Caelestinum Finale Termini - unlocks Monday, 6th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Monday, 6th March at 3am (server time) Caprice of the Leaves - unlocks Tuesday, 7th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Tuesday, 7th March at 3am (server time) Winding Through Avidya - unlocks Wednesday, 8th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Wednesday, 8th March at 3am (server time) Bard's Adventure - unlocks Thursday, 9th March at 3am (server time)

Here's all the Ballads of Breeze rewards you can get in Genshin Impact:

Challenge Reward Complete 'Invitation of Windblume' on Normal x40 Primogems, x150 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Invitation of Windblume' on Hard x2 Hero's Wit, x120 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Invitation of Windblume' on Pro x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x90 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Contemplation in Snow' on Normal x40 Primogems, x150 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Contemplation in Snow' on Hard x2 Hero's Wit, x120 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Contemplation in Snow' on Pro x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x90 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Dance of Aphros' on Normal x40 Primogems, x150 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Dance of Aphros' on Hard x2 Hero's Wit, x120 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Dance of Aphros' on Pro x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x90 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Caelestinum Finale Termini' on Normal x40 Primogems, x150 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Caelestinum Finale Termini' on Hard x2 Hero's Wit, x120 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Caelestinum Finale Termini' on Pro x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x90 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Caprice of the Leaves' on Normal x40 Primogems, x150 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Caprice of the Leaves' on Hard x2 Hero's Wit, x120 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Caprice of the Leaves' on Pro x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x90 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Winding Through Avidya' on Normal x40 Primogems, x150 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Winding Through Avidya' on Hard x2 Hero's Wit, x120 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Winding Through Avidya' on Pro x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x90 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Bard's Adventure' on Normal x40 Primogems, x150 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Bard's Adventure' on Hard x2 Hero's Wit, x120 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora Complete 'Bard's Adventure' on Pro x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x90 Festive Tickets, 20,000 Mora

Genshin Impact Breezy Snapshots rewards and challenges

To start Breezy Snapshots, follow its World Quest to speak with Fassben, just outside Mondstadt's eastern gate.

After speaking with Fassben, you'll gain access to all Breezy Snapshots challenges when they unlock on:

First challenges - available from start of event

- available from start of event Second challenges - unlocks Sunday, 5th March at 3am (server time)

- unlocks Sunday, 5th March at 3am (server time) Third challenges - unlocks Tuesday, 7th March at 3am (server time)

There's more to come, but here's all the Breezy Snapshots rewards available so far in Genshin Impact:

Challenge Reward Take 'Welcome to Mondstadt' picture correctly x30 Primogems, x120 Festive Tickets, x2 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora Take 'Happy Windblume Festival' picture correctly x30 Primogems, x120 Festive Tickets, x2 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora Take 'Windblume Leisure' picture correctly x30 Primogems, x120 Festive Tickets, x2 Hero's Wit, 20,000 Mora

